All-in-one-Essential-Serie

LAEB015

All-in-one-Essential-Serie

*Die obigen Bilder können vom tatsächlichen Erscheinungsbild abweichen.

All-in-one-Essential-Serie

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

All-in-one-LED-Bildschirm

Die All-in-one-Essential-Serie von LG ist ein 136 Zoll großer Bildschirm, der als All-in-one-Paket mit integrierter Steuerung angeboten wird. Die All-in-one-Essential-Serie beseitigt die Vorurteile, dass die Installation von LED-Displays schwierig und kompliziert ist, und erfordert keine Steuerungsanschlüsse oder Modulkonfiguration. Nach einem einfachen Installationsvorgang müssen Sie lediglich den Bildschirm mit einer Fernbedienung wie einen Heimfernseher einschalten.

All-in-one-LED-Bildschirm

Spezielle Zubehörsätze

Das Produkt wird mit einem Flightcase angeboten, das alle erforderlichen Komponenten enthält, einschließlich der Wandhalterung für die horizontale Anbringung und der Werkzeuge für die Installation. Der motorisierte Standfuß ist optional erhältlich, sodass Sie ihn je nach Installationsort problemlos aufstellen können. Mit diesem Standfuß können Sie die Höhe des Displays einschließlich des Standfußes auf 2,0 m bis 2,5 m einstellen.

Spezielle Zubehörsätze

Einfache Installation

Die Montage der All-in-one-Essential-Serie ist sehr einfach. Bringen Sie nach dem Sichern von zwei im Flightcase enthaltenen Schränken die LED-Display-Module an. Zuletzt stecken Sie das Netzkabel ein. Diese problemlose Installation spart Zeit und Arbeit und erleichtert dem Benutzer den Umgang mit dem LED-Display.

Einfache Installation

*Zusätzlich sind Befestigungsschrauben oder die Installation einer Wandhalterung/von Zubehör erforderlich.
Schnelle Wartung

Schnelle Wartung

Im Falle eines Fehlers im Zusammenhang mit dem LED-Modul oder der Systemplatine kann es von vorn gewartet werden. Das LED-Modul kann einfach mit dem mitgelieferten Magnetwerkzeug abgenommen und ohne Verkabelung schnell ausgetauscht werden.

Einfacher Stromanschluss

Einfacher Stromanschluss

Die LAEB-Serie wird mit einem einfachen oder doppelten Wechselstromkabel* ohne komplizierten Stromanschluss betrieben und ermöglicht eine unkomplizierte Installation.

*Für 110 V AC werden zwei Wechselstromkabel benötigt.

Betrieb in einer feuchten Umgebung

Betrieb in einer feuchten Umgebung

Die All-in-one-Essential-Serie kann bei bis zu 90 % relativer Luftfeuchtigkeit* betrieben werden.

*Ohne Kondensation

Energiespar-Standby-Modus

Energiespar-Standby-Modus

Wenn für einen bestimmten Zeitraum kein Eingangssignal empfangen wird, schaltet sich der Bildschirm aus, und die Hauptstromkreisteile im LED-Cabinet wechseln in den Standby-Modus. Dies führt zu einer Stromeinsparung

Alle Spezifikationen

PHYSISCHE PARAMETER

Pixelkonfiguration

3-in-1-SMD

Pixelabstand (mm)

1,56

Bildschirmauflösung

1.920 x 1.080

Abmessungen des Moduls (B x H, mm)

250 x 281,25

Anzahl der Module pro Bildschirm (B x H)

12 x 6 (insgesamt 72)

Bildschirmauflösung (B x H)

1,920 x 1,080

Bildschirmabmessungen (B x H x T, mm)

3,000 x 1687,5 x 35,5

Bildschirmoberfläche (㎡)

5,06

Bildschirmgewicht (kg)

131

Physikalische Pixeldichte (Pixel/m2)

4,09,600

Oberflächenhomogenität des Cabinets (mm)

±0,2

Cabinetmaterial

Aluminium

Servicezugang

Vorderseite

OPTISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN

Helligkeit (Spitzenwert/Max, nach der Kalibrierung)

800

Farbtemperatur

6,500

Betrachtungswinkel (H × V)

160° × 160°

Helligkeitshomogenität

98%

Farbhomogenität

±0,015Cx,Cy

Kontrastverhältnis

3,000

Verarbeitungstiefe (Bit)

16

ELEKTRISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN

Stromverbrauch (W pro Bildschirm, max.)

3,000

Stromverbrauch (W pro Bildschirm, durchschn.)

1,200

Stromverbrauch (W/㎡, Max.)

593

Stromverbrauch (BTU/Std./Bildschirm, max.)

10,236

Stromverbrauch (BTU/Std./Bildschirm, durchschn.)

4,094

Stromverbrauch (BTU/h/m², Max.)

2,022

Eingangsspannung (V)

100 bis 240

Bildrate (Frame Rate) (Hz)

50 / 60

Bildwiederholrate (Refresh Rate) (Hz)

≥2,880

BETRIEBSSPEZIFIKATIONEN

Lebensdauer (Stunden bis zur halben Helligkeit)

100,000

Betriebstemperatur (℃)

0 ℃ bis +40 ℃

Betriebsluftfeuchtigkeit

<90 % relative Luftfeuchtigkeit (ohne Kondensation)

IP-Schutzart vorn/hinten

IP40 / IP20

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

Zertifizierung

CE, FCC, ETL, CB

UMWELT

Umwelt

RoHS, REACH

LED-CONTROLLER

LED-Controller

Eingebettet

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
ENERGY LABEL(LAEB015-GN)
Erweiterung
PRODUCT FICHE(LAEB015-GN)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.