Digitaler Röntgendetektor (DXD)

17HK700G-W

Digitaler Röntgendetektor (DXD)

Sorgt für Diagnosegenauigkeit

Höchste Bildqualität

LG DXD garantiert dank 16 Bit Bildverarbeitung und nur 140 µm Pixelabstand eine hohe Bildauflösung und Qualität ohne Verzerrungen.

Hochauflösende und klare diagnostische Bildgebung durch den Einsatz von LG DXD.
Leicht und langlebig

LG DXD ist wasser- und staubdicht

IP41: Staub- und wasserdicht

Die Schutzart IP*41 garantiert, dass der LG DXD stets vor Objekten mit einem Durchmesser von 1 mm oder mehr und vor tropfenden Flüssigkeiten wie Blut
und Körperflüssigkeiten geschützt ist.

*IP: Schutz vor Fremdstoffen (Ingress Protection/IP)

Magnesium- und Kohlefasergehäuse

Gehäuse aus Magnesium und Kohlefaser

Das ausgesprochen robuste Gehäuse aus Kohlefaser und Magnesium macht den LG DXD nicht nur leicht, sondern auch außergewöhnlich stabil.

*Maximales Lastgewicht: einheitlich verteilte Last von 300kg, punktuell einwirkende Last: 100kg

Schnelle Bildverfügbarkeit1

Verbessert die Arbeitseffizienz

Schnelle Bildverfügbarkeit

Der LG DXD erhöht dank seiner hohen Verarbeitungsgeschwindigkeit die Produktivität. Ein Rohbild wird bereits nach 2 Sekunden ausgegeben.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

SENSOR(PANEL) EINHEIT

TFT Typ

aSi

Szintillator

CsI

Bildpunktabstand

140 ㎛

Sensorschutzplatte

Kohlefaser-Platte

Fall (IEC60601-1 Testbedingung)

1 m

A/D-Umwandlung

16 bit

Datenausgang

16 bit

Automatische Belichtungserkennung

JA

Schnittstelle der Einheit

Anschluss an die Control Box

Netzteil-Schnittstelle

Anschluss an die Control Box

Kabelgebundene Kommunikation

JA

AP Modus

NEIN

Abnehmbares Kabel (leicht an- und abzustecken)

Befestigung von Schrauben

Schock-Überwachung

JA

Bildspeicherung auf DXD

200

KONTROLLBOX

AC-Netzkabel

1,5 m (weiß)

AKKU

Hot-Swap

NEIN

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.