17" Digitaler Röntgendetektor (DXD) wireless/wired

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Support

Ressource

Einen Händler finden

17" Digitaler Röntgendetektor (DXD) wireless/wired

17HK701G-WP

17" Digitaler Röntgendetektor (DXD) wireless/wired

Sorgt für Diagnosegenauigkeit

Höchste Bildqualität

LG DXD garantiert dank Bildverarbeitung mit 16 Bit eine ausgezeichnete Auflösung und klare Bildqualität ohne Bildverzerrung. Zusätzlich unterstützt dieser optimale Pixelabstände von 140 ㎛ für hochauflösende Bilder.

Hochauflösende und klare diagnostische Bildgebung durch den Einsatz von LG DXD.
Leicht und langlebig

LG DXD ist wasser- und staubdicht

IP41: Staub- und wasserdicht

Die Schutzart IP*41 bestätigt, dass der LG DXD stets vor Objekten mit einem Durchmesser von 1 mm oder mehr und vor tropfenden Flüssigkeiten wie Blut und Körperflüssigkeiten geschützt ist.

*IP: Schutz vor Fremdstoffen (Ingress Protection/IP)

Magnesium- und Kohlefasergehäuse

Gehäuse aus Magnesium und Kohlefaser

Das ausgesprochen robuste Gehäuse aus Kohlefaser und Magnesium macht den LG DXD nicht nur leicht, sondern auch außergewöhnlich stabil.

*Maximales Lastgewicht: einheitlich verteilte Last von 300kg, punktuell einwirkende Last: 100kg

Schnelle Bildverfügbarkeit1

Verbessert die Arbeitseffizienz

Schnelle Bildverfügbarkeit

Der LG DXD erhöht dank seiner hohen Verarbeitungsgeschwindigkeit die Produktivität. Ein Rohbild wird bereits nach 2 Sekunden ausgegeben.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

UMWELTEIGENSCHAFTEN

Lagerung (Temperatur)

-20 to 60

Lagerung (Feuchtigkeit)

< 90% RH, Nicht kondensierend

Lagerung (Druck)

50 ~ 106 kPa

Lagerung (Höhe über Grund)

< 12,192 m

Betriebsbedingungen (Temperatur)

10 - 35

Betriebsbedingungen (Feuchtigkeit)

< 80% RH, Nicht kondensierend

Betriebsbedingungen (Druck)

70 ~ 106 kPa

Betriebsbedingungen (Höhe über Grund)

Unter 5000 m

SENSOR (PANEL) EINHEIT

Szintillator

Csi

Anzahl der Pixel

3072x3072

Pixelabstand

140

TFT-Abmessungen (BxTxH, mm)

445 x 445 mm

TFT aktive Fläche (mm)

430.08×430.08 mm

Röntgenempfindliche Pixel

3072 x 3072

Röntgenempfindlicher Bereich (mm)

430.08 x 430.08mm

Sensorschutzplatte

Karbon Fiber

Eingang

DC24V/2.1A

Energieverbrauch

Typ. 17W

Gewicht (kg) / lnkl. Batterie

3.2 kg

Max. Belastung (kg)

Gesamt (gleichmäßige Verteilung) : 150kg lokal (Punktbelastung) : 100kg

Fallhöhe (cm)

40 cm

Zykluszeit (Ethernet / WLAN)

8 sek

Vollbild (Rohbild)

3 sek

Bildverzögerung

0,023%

MÜF 0,5 lp / mm

89%

MTF 1 lp / mm

74%

MTF 2 LP / mm

47%

MTF 3 LP / mm

29%

DQE 0,1 lp / mm

72%

DQE 0,5 lp / mm

67%

DQE 1 LP / mm

61%

DQE 2 LP / mm

49%

DQE 3 LP / mm

28%

Empfindlichkeit (LSB / uGy) / Programmierbar

Typ. 600 / Ja

Alterung (Erwartete Lebensdauer (Gy))

100 Gy

Alterung (Empfindlichkeitsreduktion)

20%

Räumliche Auflösung (lp / mm)

3.57 lp/mm

A / D-Umwandlung

16 bit

Datenausgabe

16 bit

Automatische Belichtungserkennung

Ja

Röntgengenerator-Spannungsbereich

40 - 150kVp

Schnittstelle

Verbunden mit Kontroll Box

Netzteil

Verbunden mit Kontroll Box

W-LAN

IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz

LAN

Ja

Anschlüsse abnehmbar

Ja (Schrauben)

Röntgenperiode (ms) (= Fensterzeit)

Standard: 500 ( ~4000)

Sensor

DXD Rotation & Grad (0, 90, 180') Bilddrehung Drop count für Service

Schocküberwachung

Ja

STEUERUNG

Leistungsaufnahme

AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz

Leistung

DC24V/2.1A

Netzkabel

1.5m, Weiss

Steuerung Abmessungen (B x H x T, mm)

125 x 255 x 109.8 mm

Steuerung Gewicht (kg)

1.3kg

VERBINDUNGSKABEL (DXD STEUERUNG)

Länge

7m

LAN-KABEL (STEUERUNG - PC)

Länge

10m

SYNC-KABEL (STEUERUNG - RÖNTGENGENERATOR)

Länge

15m

WASSERDICHT

Wasserdichtheitsklasse

IP41

Reinigung und Desinfektion

Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution

Antibakteriell

JIS Z 2801 0.99%

GARANTIE

Garantie

18 Monate

ZUBEHÖR

CD

Bedienungsanleitung, Kalibration SW

Kabel

Netzkabel, Hauptkabellängen 7m (LAN Cable, Sync Kabel Option)

Andere

Anleitung , Werks Kontrollblatt

EAN

EAN

8806098470969

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.