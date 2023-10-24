About Cookies on This Site

27 Zoll Klinischer Prüfmonitor mit IPS und 8 MP

27 Zoll Klinischer Prüfmonitor mit IPS und 8 MP

27HJ713C-B

27 Zoll Klinischer Prüfmonitor mit IPS und 8 MP


Präzise Bildwiedergabe für die klinische Prüfung

Superior Image Quality1

27 Zoll, IPS, 8 MP

Superior Image Quality

Das 27 Zoll IPS-Display mit 8 MP bietet die ideale Helligkeit für eine gründliche Überprüfung. Der 178° große Betrachtungswinkel ermöglicht Patienten und Ärzten das Betrachten genau wiedergegebener Bilder mit minimaler Verzerrungen.

Heller und präziser1
350 Nits (typ.) und 99% sRGB

Heller und präziser

350 Nits (typ.) Helligkeit und 99% des sRGB-Farbraums sorgen für eine helle, lebendige Farbwiedergabe und eine bessere Auflösung, was eine höhere Bildgenauigkeit bewirkt.

Entspricht medizinischen Standards1
DICOM Part 14

Entspricht medizinischen Standards

Per Gammakorrektur gemäß DICOM Teil 14 werden die Graustufen von medizinischen Bildern aus verschiedenen medizinischen Bildgebungsverfahren angepasst, was eine genaue Befundung ermöglicht. Die Helligkeit von 250 Nits entspricht der ACR-AAPM-SIIM-Richtlinie über die Helligkeit bei Zweitbefundungen*.

*ACR-AAPM-SIIM-Richtlinie über die Helligkeit bei Zweitbefundungen: Die Richtlinie über die Helligkeit bei Zweitbefundungen wurde vom American College of Radiology (ACR), der American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) und der Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) gemeinsam entwickelt.

Gleichbleibend stabile Anzeige1
Brightness Stabilization

Gleichbleibend stabile Anzeige

Ein Sensor misst die Stabilität der Helligkeit der Hintergrundbeleuchtung und gleicht durch das Alter des Monitors bedingte Helligkeitsschwankungen automatisch aus, was eine konstant stabile Anzeige während der gesamten Nutzungsdauer gewährleistet.
Schont nachhaltig die Augen1
Flicker Safe

Schont nachhaltig die Augen

Die Flicker-Safe-Technologie reduziert Bildschirmflimmern auf ein absolutes Minimum. Dies schützt die Augen von Ärzten vor Ermüdung und verhindert, dass ihre Arbeitsgeschwindigkeit nachlässt.
Horizontal/vertikal drehbar

Ergonomic Design

Der ergonomische Standfuß und die horizontale und vertikale Drehbarkeit sorgen für den perfekten Arbeitsplatz für Diagnosen. Drehen Sie zwei Monitore ins Hochformat und verwenden Sie sie nebeneinander für ein angenehmes Lesen.
Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

10.3

Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

4.7

Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

7.5

FEATURES

Automatischer Helligkeitssensor

NEIN

Black Stabiliser

NEIN

Stabilisierung der Helligkeit

JA

Color Temperature

6500K/8500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM-kompatibel

JA

Failover Input Switch

NEIN

Flicker Safe

JA

Focus View

NEIN

Vorderer Sensor

NEIN

HDR 10

NEIN

HDR Effect

NEIN

Hot Key

NEIN

HW-Kalibrierung

HW-Kalibrierung vorbereitet

Lighting

NEIN

Light Box Mode

NEIN

Pathologie-Modus

NEIN

PBP

2PBP

PIP

NEIN

Anwesenheitssensor

NEIN

Lese-Modus

JA

Rotations- und Spiegelungsmodus

NEIN

Smart Energy Saving

JA

Super Resolution+

JA

POWER

AC-Eingang

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Strom Ausgang

19V, 3.42A

Leistungsaufnahme (DC aus)

Weniger als 0,3 W

Leistungsaufnahme (max.)

65 W

Typ

Externe Stromversorgung (Adapter)

STANDARD

CE

JA

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

JA

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

JA

FDA

Class I

GMP

JA

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

JA

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

JA

IP(Front/Except for front)

NEIN

ISO13485

JA

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

JA

KGMP

JA

MFDS

JA

REACH

JA

RoHS

JA

UL (cUL)

JA

Vandalismussicher

NEIN

WEEE

JA

DISPLAY

Bildformat

16:9

Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Colour Bit

10bit

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Kontrastverhältnis (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixelabstand [mm]

0,1554 x 0,1554

Auflösung

3840 x 2160

Reaktionszeit

5 ms (GtG bei Faster)

Größe [Zoll]

27

Oberflächenbehandlung

Anti-Glare

Betrachtungswinkel (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW-ANWENDUNG

Dual Controller

JA

LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

JA

Qubyx

NEIN

KONNEKTIVITÄT

12G-SDI

NEIN

3G-SDI

NEIN

Component (Auflösung)

NEIN

Composite (Auflösung)

NEIN

Daisy Chain

NEIN

DisplayPort

JA (1 Stück)

DVI-D

NEIN

D-Sub

NEIN

HDMI

JA (2 Stück)

Kopfhörerausgang

3-polig (nur Ton)

RS-232

NEIN

S-Video

NEIN

Thunderbolt

NEIN

USB Downstream-Anschluss

JA (2 Stück/ver3.0)

USB Upstream-Anschluss

JA (1 Stück/Ver3.0)

MECHANISCH

Randloses Design

3-seitiges, nahezu randloses Design

Einstellungen der Anzeigeposition

Kippen/Höhe/Schwenken/Drehen

Mechanischer Netzschalter

NEIN

OneClick Standfuß

JA

Wandmontage möglich [mm]

100 x 100

ZUBEHÖR

Adapter

JA

Kalibrierungsbericht (Papier)

JA

DisplayPort

JA

DVI-D (Farbe/Länge)

NEIN

D-Sub

NEIN

HDMI (Farbe/Länge)

JA

Netzkabel

JA

USB 3.0 Upstream-Kabel

JA

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.