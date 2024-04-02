About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27 Zoll Klinischer Prüfmonitor mit IPS und 8 MP

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Support

Ressource

Einen Händler finden

27 Zoll Klinischer Prüfmonitor mit IPS und 8 MP

27HJ713C-B

27 Zoll Klinischer Prüfmonitor mit IPS und 8 MP


Präzise Bildwiedergabe für die klinische Prüfung

Superior Image Quality1

27 Zoll, IPS, 8 MP

Superior Image Quality

Das 27 Zoll IPS-Display mit 8 MP bietet die ideale Helligkeit für eine gründliche Überprüfung. Der 178° große Betrachtungswinkel ermöglicht Patienten und Ärzten das Betrachten genau wiedergegebener Bilder mit minimaler Verzerrungen.

Heller und präziser1
350 Nits (typ.) und 99% sRGB

Heller und präziser

350 Nits (typ.) Helligkeit und 99% des sRGB-Farbraums sorgen für eine helle, lebendige Farbwiedergabe und eine bessere Auflösung, was eine höhere Bildgenauigkeit bewirkt.

Entspricht medizinischen Standards1
DICOM Part 14

Entspricht medizinischen Standards

Per Gammakorrektur gemäß DICOM Teil 14 werden die Graustufen von medizinischen Bildern aus verschiedenen medizinischen Bildgebungsverfahren angepasst, was eine genaue Befundung ermöglicht. Die Helligkeit von 250 Nits entspricht der ACR-AAPM-SIIM-Richtlinie über die Helligkeit bei Zweitbefundungen*.

*ACR-AAPM-SIIM-Richtlinie über die Helligkeit bei Zweitbefundungen: Die Richtlinie über die Helligkeit bei Zweitbefundungen wurde vom American College of Radiology (ACR), der American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) und der Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) gemeinsam entwickelt.

Gleichbleibend stabile Anzeige1
Brightness Stabilization

Gleichbleibend stabile Anzeige

Ein Sensor misst die Stabilität der Helligkeit der Hintergrundbeleuchtung und gleicht durch das Alter des Monitors bedingte Helligkeitsschwankungen automatisch aus, was eine konstant stabile Anzeige während der gesamten Nutzungsdauer gewährleistet.
Schont nachhaltig die Augen1
Flicker Safe

Schont nachhaltig die Augen

Die Flicker-Safe-Technologie reduziert Bildschirmflimmern auf ein absolutes Minimum. Dies schützt die Augen von Ärzten vor Ermüdung und verhindert, dass ihre Arbeitsgeschwindigkeit nachlässt.
Horizontal/vertikal drehbar

Ergonomic Design

Der ergonomische Standfuß und die horizontale und vertikale Drehbarkeit sorgen für den perfekten Arbeitsplatz für Diagnosen. Drehen Sie zwei Monitore ins Hochformat und verwenden Sie sie nebeneinander für ein angenehmes Lesen.
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

7.5

Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

4.7

Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

10.3

FEATURES

HDR 10

NEIN

HDR Effect

NEIN

DICOM-kompatibel

JA

Hot Key

NEIN

HW-Kalibrierung

HW-Kalibrierung vorbereitet

Stabilisierung der Helligkeit

JA

Automatischer Helligkeitssensor

NEIN

Flicker Safe

JA

Anwesenheitssensor

NEIN

Vorderer Sensor

NEIN

Lese-Modus

JA

Color Temperature

6500K/8500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

Pathologie-Modus

NEIN

Super Resolution+

JA

Rotations- und Spiegelungsmodus

NEIN

Failover Input Switch

NEIN

Focus View

NEIN

Light Box Mode

NEIN

Lighting

NEIN

Black Stabiliser

NEIN

PBP

2PBP

PIP

NEIN

Smart Energy Saving

JA

POWER

Typ

Externe Stromversorgung (Adapter)

Strom Ausgang

19V, 3.42A

AC-Eingang

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Leistungsaufnahme (max.)

65 W

Leistungsaufnahme (DC aus)

Weniger als 0,3 W

STANDARD

KGMP

JA

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

JA

RoHS

JA

REACH

JA

WEEE

JA

MFDS

JA

IP(Front/Except for front)

NEIN

Vandalismussicher

NEIN

UL (cUL)

JA

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

JA

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

JA

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

JA

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

JA

CE

JA

FDA

Class I

ISO13485

JA

GMP

JA

DISPLAY

Größe [Zoll]

27

Auflösung

3840 x 2160

Bildformat

16:9

Pixelabstand [mm]

0,1554 x 0,1554

Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Colour Bit

10bit

Kontrastverhältnis (Typ.)

1000:1

Oberflächenbehandlung

Anti-Glare

Reaktionszeit

5 ms (GtG bei Faster)

Betrachtungswinkel (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW-ANWENDUNG

Qubyx

NEIN

LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

JA

Dual Controller

JA

KONNEKTIVITÄT

3G-SDI

NEIN

12G-SDI

NEIN

Composite (Auflösung)

NEIN

S-Video

NEIN

Component (Auflösung)

NEIN

RS-232

NEIN

D-Sub

NEIN

DVI-D

NEIN

HDMI

JA (2 Stück)

DisplayPort

JA (1 Stück)

Thunderbolt

NEIN

Daisy Chain

NEIN

USB Upstream-Anschluss

JA (1 Stück/Ver3.0)

USB Downstream-Anschluss

JA (2 Stück/ver3.0)

Kopfhörerausgang

3-polig (nur Ton)

MECHANISCH

Randloses Design

3-seitiges, nahezu randloses Design

Mechanischer Netzschalter

NEIN

OneClick Standfuß

JA

Einstellungen der Anzeigeposition

Kippen/Höhe/Schwenken/Drehen

Wandmontage möglich [mm]

100 x 100

ZUBEHÖR

Netzkabel

JA

Adapter

JA

Kalibrierungsbericht (Papier)

JA

DVI-D (Farbe/Länge)

NEIN

HDMI (Farbe/Länge)

JA

USB 3.0 Upstream-Kabel

JA

D-Sub

NEIN

DisplayPort

JA

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.