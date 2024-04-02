About Cookies on This Site

IPS-Display
True-color
HDR-PC
Brightness-Stablization
Flicker-Safe
UHD-4K
Anti-Reflection
Two+way Pivot & Height Range 130mm
IP35
IP32
PIP
DICOM
Wall-Mount
HDMI
Super-Resolution
Smart-Energy-Saving
DVI
USB
SRGB
Black-Stablizer
OP-Monitor mit 4K

Große Anzeige für chirurgische Präzision

Der hochauflösende 4K OP-Monitor von LG ist mit der innovativen Technologie von LG ausgerüstet und bietet Genauigkeit, Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Zuverlässigkeit für präzise Operationen.

"präzision__31,5_zoll,_4k,_ips/hdr10/farbraum__115___srgb,__komfort__4_pbp_und_pip/spiegeln_und_drehen/12G-SDI-Unterstützung"

31,5 Zoll, 4K, IPS

Höhere Präzision und großer Betrachtungswinkel

Mit seinem 31,5 Zoll großen 4K-IPS-Display, das aus jedem Betrachtungswinkel präzise Bilder anzeigt, bietet der OP-Monitor von LG beim gemeinsamen Betrachten einen deutlichen visuellen Komfort. Das Risiko einer Fehlwahrnehmung wird so verringert und es werden bessere Ergebnisse erzielt.

"31,5 Zoll, 4K: Full HD 4K Großer Betrachtungswinkel dank IPS: 178°"

&quot;CIE-1931-Farbraumdiagramm sRGB/LG, 15% größerer Farbraum&quot;

115% sRGB (Bereich), über 99% sRGB (Abdeckung)

Der OP-Monitor 32HL714S unterstützt 115% sRGB (Farbraum) und über 99% sRGB (Farbabdeckung) sowie den Standard DICOM Part 14 und wurde für eine genaue Farberkennung und Tiefenwahrnehmung während chirurgischer Eingriffe entwickelt. So können Chirurgen genaue, realitätsgetreue Bilder betrachten und Operationen präzise durchführen.

&quot;CIE-1931-Farbraumdiagramm sRGB/LG, 15% größerer Farbraum&quot;

Stabilisierung der Helligkeit

Der OP-Monitor von LG mit Helligkeitsstabilisierung sorgt für eine konstante Helligkeit. Sein Sensor misst sorgfältig die Hintergrundbeleuchtung und die Lichtverhältnisse vor Ort. Dann wird die richtige Helligkeit für den jeweiligen chirurgischen Eingriff gewählt.

Ohne HDR10 vs. mit HDR10

Unterstützt HDR10

Der 4K OP-Monitor von LG ist für HDR unterstützende medizinische Geräte wie Endoskopkameras ausgelegt. Bilder von diesen Geräten werden in lebendigen Farben ohne Qualitätsverluste bei der Schwarzwiedergabe in dunklen Bereichen angezeigt.

PbP, PiP und 12G-SDI-Unterstützung

Mehrere Signale auf einem Bildschirm

Der 32HL714S unterstützt bis zu 4 PbP sowie PiP und ist mit zahlreichen Anschlüssen ausgestattet, sodass mehrere Anzeigen von diversen Geräten auf einem Bildschirm dargestellt werden können. Sie können einen Kombinationsbildschirm einrichten, auf dem Videos von der endoskopischen Kamera, Vitalzeichen und fluoroskopische Aufnahmen angezeigt werden.

3_pbp/4_pbp/pip/12G-SDI-Unterstützung (4K)

12G-SDI-Unterstützung: Der 4K OP-Monitor von LG ermöglicht die Fernübertragung von 4K-Signalen über ein einziges Koaxialkabel ohne Latenz und dadurch ein konstantes, zügiges Operieren.

12G-SDI-Unterstützung

Der 32HL714S verfügt über ein 31,5 Zoll 4K IPS-Display (3.840 x 2.160) mit 12G-SDI-Unterstützung, das die Fernübertragung von 4K-Signalen über ein einziges Koaxialkabel ohne Latenz und dadurch ein konstantes, zügiges Operieren ermöglicht. (Die maximale Übertragungsreichweite des 12G-SDI-Eingangs kann je nach Hersteller variieren: bis zu 50m mit einem BELDEN-1694A-Kabel/Bis zu 70m mit einem CANARE-UHD-5.5C-Kabel)

Failover-Eingangsschalter: Fällt die Hauptquelle aus, wechselt die Anzeige automatisch zu einer Failover-Quelle und kehrt zur Hauptquelle zurück, sobald das Signal wieder da ist.

Failover-Eingangsschalter

Fällt die Hauptquelle aus, wechselt die Anzeige automatisch zu einer Failover- bzw. Backup-Quelle und kehrt zur Hauptquelle zurück, sobald das Signal wieder da ist. Sie können den Haupteingang und den Failover-Eingang im Einstellungsmenü des Monitors einstellen.

Originalansicht, gespiegelte Ansicht und um 180° gedrehte Ansicht

Spiegeln und drehen

Den perfekten Blickwinkel beim Operieren finden

Mithilfe der Spiegel- und Rotationsfunktion des 32HL714S können Sie die für den jeweiligen chirurgischen Eingriff ideale Ansicht einstellen, was den Arbeitskomfort im Operationssaal deutlich verbessert. Sie können die um 180 Grad gedrehte oder die gespiegelte Ansicht auswählen.

Staubdicht und wasserabweisend/Schutzart IP35 (Vorderseite)/IP32 (Gehäuse ausgenommen Vorderseite)

Staubdicht und wasserabweisend

Damit sie gegen den Kontakt mit Blut oder Körperflüssigkeiten optimal geschützt sind, können die OP-Monitore von LG gereinigt werden. Sie sind außerdem langlebig und mit den Schutzarten IP35 (Vorderseite) und IP32 (Gehäuse außer Vorderseite) ausgestattet.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

NEIN

Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

13.5

Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

18.5

FEATURES

HDR 10

JA

HDR Effect

JA

DICOM-kompatibel

JA

Hot Key

JA (2 Tasten)

HW-Kalibrierung

HW-Kalibrierung vorbereitet

Stabilisierung der Helligkeit

JA

Automatischer Helligkeitssensor

NEIN

Flicker Safe

JA

Anwesenheitssensor

NEIN

Vorderer Sensor

NEIN

Lese-Modus

NEIN

Color Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

Pathologie-Modus

NEIN

Super Resolution+

JA

Rotations- und Spiegelungsmodus

JA

Failover Input Switch

JA

Focus View

NEIN

Light Box Mode

NEIN

Lighting

NEIN

Black Stabiliser

JA

PBP

2PBP/3PBP/4PBP

PIP

JA

Smart Energy Saving

JA

POWER

Typ

Externe Stromversorgung (Adapter)

Strom Ausgang

24V, 7.5A

AC-Eingang

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Leistungsaufnahme (max.)

180 W

Leistungsaufnahme (DC aus)

Weniger als 0,3 W

STANDARD

KGMP

JA

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

NEIN

RoHS

JA

REACH

JA

WEEE

JA

MFDS

JA

IP(Front/Except for front)

IP35/IP32

Vandalismussicher

IK06

UL (cUL)

JA

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

JA

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

JA

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

JA

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

JA

CE

JA

FDA

Class I

ISO13485

JA

GMP

JA

DISPLAY

Größe [Zoll]

31.5

Auflösung

3840 x 2160

Bildformat

16:9

Pixelabstand [mm]

0,18159 x 0,18159

Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

800

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Colour Bit

10bit

Kontrastverhältnis (Typ.)

1000:1

Oberflächenbehandlung

Schutzglas (1,6t, Anti Reflection, Anti Finderprint)

Reaktionszeit

5 ms (GtG bei Faster)

Betrachtungswinkel (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW-ANWENDUNG

Qubyx

NEIN

LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

JA

Dual Controller

NEIN

KONNEKTIVITÄT

3G-SDI

JA

12G-SDI

JA

Composite (Auflösung)

NEIN

S-Video

NEIN

Component (Auflösung)

NEIN

RS-232

JA

D-Sub

NEIN

DVI-D

JA (Eingang 1 Stück / Ausgang 1 Stück)

HDMI

JA (1 Stück)

DisplayPort

JA (Eingang 1 Stück / Ausgang 1 Stück)

Thunderbolt

NEIN

Daisy Chain

NEIN

USB Upstream-Anschluss

JA (1 Stück/Ver2.0)

USB Downstream-Anschluss

JA (1 Stück/Ver2.0)

Kopfhörerausgang

NEIN

MECHANISCH

Randloses Design

Normal

Mechanischer Netzschalter

JA

OneClick Standfuß

NEIN

Einstellungen der Anzeigeposition

NEIN

Wandmontage möglich [mm]

200 x 100 & 100 x 100

ZUBEHÖR

Netzkabel

JA

Adapter

JA

Kalibrierungsbericht (Papier)

JA

DVI-D (Farbe/Länge)

NEIN

HDMI (Farbe/Länge)

JA

USB 3.0 Upstream-Kabel

NEIN

D-Sub

NEIN

DisplayPort

JA

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.