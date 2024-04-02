We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
115% sRGB (Bereich), über 99% sRGB (Abdeckung)
Der OP-Monitor 32HL714S unterstützt 115% sRGB (Farbraum) und über 99% sRGB (Farbabdeckung) sowie den Standard DICOM Part 14 und wurde für eine genaue Farberkennung und Tiefenwahrnehmung während chirurgischer Eingriffe entwickelt. So können Chirurgen genaue, realitätsgetreue Bilder betrachten und Operationen präzise durchführen.