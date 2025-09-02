About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
All-in-One Thin Client mit 24 Zoll und Full-HD

All-in-One Thin Client mit 24 Zoll und Full-HD

All-in-One Thin Client mit 24 Zoll und Full-HD

24CQ651N-2P
Vorderseite mit Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam
Vorderseite
-15-Grad-Seitenansicht mit Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam
-15-Grad-Seitenansicht
+15-Grad Seitenansicht mit Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam
+15-Grad-Seitenansicht
+30-Grad-Seitenansicht
Seitenansicht
Rückansicht mit Push-Pull Full HD-Webcam
Rückansicht
+15-Grad-Rückansicht
Nahansicht Anschlüsse
Seitenansicht des Bildschirms, der zur Höhenverstellung nach unten bewegt wird
Vorderseite des um +90 Grad schwenkbaren Bildschirms
Vorderseite mit Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam
Vorderseite
-15-Grad-Seitenansicht mit Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam
-15-Grad-Seitenansicht
+15-Grad Seitenansicht mit Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam
+15-Grad-Seitenansicht
+30-Grad-Seitenansicht
Seitenansicht
Rückansicht mit Push-Pull Full HD-Webcam
Rückansicht
+15-Grad-Rückansicht
Nahansicht Anschlüsse
Seitenansicht des Bildschirms, der zur Höhenverstellung nach unten bewegt wird
Vorderseite des um +90 Grad schwenkbaren Bildschirms

Hauptmerkmale

  • 24 Zoll Bildschirm mit Full-HD (1.920 x 1.080)
  • IPS-Display
  • Eingebaute Full-HD-Webcam und Lautsprecher
  • Quad-Core-Prozessor
  • Lüfterlose Ausführung
Mehr
Vorteile von Cloud-Geräten

Produktivität und Effizienz

LG bietet den Thin Client in verschiedenen Formfaktoren an. Die herausragenden Produkte von LG verbessern Ihre Arbeitsumgebung dank besserer Leistung und geringeren Kosten als herkömmliche PCs.

Der LG Thin Client bietet eine bessere Leistung und niedrigere Kosten als ein herkömmlicher PC.

Höhere Sicherheit – Symbol.

Höhere Sicherheit

Zugriff von überall und jederzeit – Symbol.

Zugriff von überall und jederzeit

Arbeitsabläufe werden effizienter – Symbol.

Arbeitsabläufe werden effizienter

Verbesserte Zusammenarbeit – Symbol.

Verbesserte Zusammenarbeit

Geschäftskontinuität – Symbol.

Geschäftskontinuität

Kosteneinsparungen – Symbol.

Kosteneinsparungen

Quad-Core-Prozessor

Hohe Leistungsfähigkeit

Mit dem 24CQ651N erledigen Sie Ihre Arbeit dank Quad-Core-Prozessor und leistungsstarkem Arbeitsspeicher schneller und einfacher als je zuvor.

Mit Quad-Core-Prozessor erledigen Sie Ihre Arbeit schnell und einfach.

Der Monitor bietet einen Intel® Pentium N6005 Prozessor.

Prozessor

Intel® Pentium N6005

Der Monitor bietet DDR4 mit 8 GB.

RAM

DDR4 mit 8 GB

Der Monitor bietet 256 GB NVMe SSD als Speicher.

Speicher

256 GB NVMe SSD

*RAM und Speicherspezifikationen wie oben angegeben können je nach Modell unterschiedlich ausfallen.

24 Zoll IPS-Display mit Full-HD

Exakte Farbwiedergabe auch bei großem Blickwinkelbereich

Der Full-HD-Bildschirm von LG mit IPS-Technologie liefert ein klares und exaktes Farbbild. Er bietet Sehkomfort beim gemeinsamen Betrachten von Grafiken und Dokumenten und liefert klare Bilder in weiten Winkeln von bis zu 178 Grad.

Full-HD-IPS-Display mit großem Betrachtungswinkel.

Bis zu 2 weitere Monitore anschließbar

Schaffen Sie Ihren eigenen produktiven Arbeitsplatz

Der LG 24CQ651N unterstützt Dualbildschirme mit bis zu 4K-UHD-Auflösung. Dank der flexiblen Einrichtungsoptionen für mehrere Monitore können Sie in kürzerer Zeit mehr erledigen.

An den LG 24CQ651N können zwei Bildschirme mit einer Auflösung von bis zu UHD 4K angeschlossen werden.

*Zusätzliche Bildschirme können über USB Type-C™ und DisplayPort out angeschlossen werden.

USB-Type-C™

Ein einziger USB-Type-C™-Anschluss genügt und es können hochauflösende Bilder in bis zu 4K dargestellt und Daten mit einer höheren Übertragungsgeschwindigkeit auf einmal übertragen werden.

Vielseitige Schnittstelle

1) USB 2.0 2) DisplayPort 3) USB-Typ-C™ 4) USB 3.2 5) Gigabit Ethernet 6) HDMI 7) Kopfhörer

*Die auf der rechten Seite angegebenen Eingangsarten sind von links nach rechts und von oben nach unten im Bild rechts nummeriert.

*USB Type-C™-, DisplayPort- und HDMI-Kabel sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam mit verbesserter Sicherheit und integriertem Lautsprecher.

Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam

Verbesserte Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Sicherheit

Dank der eingebauten Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam mit verbesserter Sicherheit und integriertem Lautsprecher können verschiedene Sitzungen und Videokonferenzen abgehalten werden.

Das lüfterlose Design trägt zur Schaffung einer angenehmen Büroumgebung und zur Steigerung der Kosteneffizienz bei.
Lüfterlose Ausführung

Lautlos und kostengünstig

Die lüfterlose Ausführung erhöht die Lebensdauer des LG 24CQ651N und reduziert außerdem die Kosten für Ersatzteile. Der geringe Geräuschpegel und die geringe Wärmeentwicklung sorgen für eine angenehme Arbeitsumgebung, während der niedrige Stromverbrauch die Betriebskosten reduziert.

Ergonomisches Design

Intelligenter Arbeitsbereich

Mit den vielseitigen Einstellmöglichkeiten für Neigung, Höhe, Dreh- und Pivot-Einstellung des Bildschirms können Sie einen komfortablen Arbeitsbereich schaffen. Mit dem One-Click-Standfuß sparen Sie Zeit und Arbeitsaufwand für die Einrichtung mehrerer Thin Clients.

One-Click-Standfuß für einfaches Aufstellen des Monitors ohne weitere Hilfsmittel.

One-Click-Standfuß

Der Monitor kann gedreht werden.

Drehen

Der Monitor ist drehbar.

Pivot

Der Monitor ist mit einem neig- und höhenverstellbaren Standfuß ausgestattet.

Neigung und Höhe

Der Monitor im ergonomischen Design kann geneigt, geschwenkt, gedreht und in der Höhe verstellt werden und ist mit einem One-Click-Standfuß ausgestattet.
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    553,4 x 382,7 x 240

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    553,4 x 332,7 x 59,4

  • Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

    614 x 462 x 174

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

    6,2 kg

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

    4,1 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

    8,6 kg

FEATURES

  • Kamera

    Integrierte Full-HD-Webcam

  • Mikrofon

    Ja

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    Ja

  • REACH

    Ja

  • UL (cUL)

    Ja

  • CE

    Ja

INFO

  • Produktname

    24CQ651N-2P

  • Jahr

    2023

DISPLAY

  • Größe [Zoll]

    23,8 Zoll

  • Größe [cm]

    60,47 cm

  • Auflösung

    1.920 x 1.080

  • Panel-Typ

    TFT-LCD Aktiv Matrix mit White LED Backlight

  • Bildformat

    16:9

  • Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Kontrastverhältnis (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Oberflächenbehandlung

    Anti-Glare

  • Reaktionszeit

    5 ms (GtG bei Faster)

  • Betrachtungswinkel (CR≥10)

    178 °

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI

    1 x HDMI 2.0

  • DisplayPort

    1 x DisplayPort 1.4

  • USB-C

    1 x USB-C (DP 1.4)

  • USB Downstream-Anschluss

    2 x USB-A 2.0, 4 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x USB-C (DP out)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    1 x RJ45 (10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit)

  • Kopfhörerausgang

    1 x 3,5 mm Kopfhörer (Combo mit Mikrofon)

SOUND

  • Lautsprecher

    2 x 3 Watt

  • Maxx Audio

    Ja

MECHANISCH

  • Einstellungen der Anzeigeposition

    Kippen/Höhe/Drehen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.