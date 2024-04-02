About Cookies on This Site

All-in-One Thin Client mit 23,8 Zoll und Full HD

All-in-One Thin Client mit 23,8 Zoll und Full HD

24CQ651N-6P

All-in-One Thin Client mit 23,8 Zoll und Full HD

Vorteile von Cloud-Geräten

Produktivität und Effizienz

LG bietet den Thin Client in verschiedenen Formfaktoren an. Die herausragenden Produkte von LG verbessern Ihre Arbeitsumgebung, da sie mit einer besseren Leistung und geringeren Kosten als herkömmliche PCs aufwarten können.

Der LG Thin Client bietet eine bessere Leistung und niedrigere Kosten als ein herkömmlicher PC.

Leistungsstarke Sicherheit – Symbol.

Leistungsstarke Sicherheit

Zugriff von überall und jederzeit – Symbol.

Zugriff von überall und jederzeit

Effiziente Arbeitsabläufe – Symbol.

Effiziente Arbeitsabläufe

Komfortable Zusammenarbeit – Symbol.

Komfortable Zusammenarbeit

Geschäftskontinuität – Symbol.

Geschäftskontinuität

Kosteneinsparungen – Symbol.

Kosteneinsparungen

Quad-Core-Prozessor

Hohe Leistungsfähigkeit

Mit dem 24CQ651I erledigen Sie Ihre Arbeit schneller und einfacher, da er mit Quad-Core-Prozessor und einem leistungsstarken Arbeitsspeicher ausgerüstet ist.

Mit Quad-Core-Prozessor erledigen Sie Ihre Arbeit schnell und einfach.

Der 24CQ651I bietet einen Intel® Pentium N6005-Prozessor.

Prozessor

Intel® Pentium N6005

Der 24CQ651I bietet 8 GB DDR4 und 16 GB eMMC als Speicher.

RAM und Speicher

8 GB DDR4/16 GB eMMC

24CQ651I mit IGEL als Betriebssystem.

Betriebssystem

IGEL-Betriebssystem vorinstalliert

*RAM und Speicherspezifikationen wie oben angegeben können je nach Modell unterschiedlich ausfallen.

*Das IGEL-Betriebssystem ist als Testversion vorinstalliert, und der Garantie- und Reparaturservice des Betriebssystems ist nur für IGEL verfügbar.

*Die Leistung des Quad-Core-Prozessors ist mit der des Dual-Core-Prozessors vergleichbar.

23,8-Zoll-IPS-Display mit Full HD

Exakte Farbwiedergabe auch bei großem Blickwinkelbereich

Der Full HD-Bildschirm von LG mit IPS-Technologie liefert ein klares und exaktes Farbbild. Er bietet Sehkomfort beim gemeinsamen Betrachten von Grafiken und Dokumenten und liefert klare Bilder in weiten Winkeln von bis zu 178 Grad.

Full-HD-IPS-Display mit großem Betrachtungswinkel.

Bis zu 2 weitere Monitore anschließbar

Schaffen Sie Ihren eigenen produktiven Arbeitsplatz

Der LG 24CQ651I unterstützt Dualbildschirme mit bis zu 4K UHD-Auflösung. Dank der flexiblen Einrichtungsoptionen für mehrere Monitore können Sie ganz einfach mehr erledigen.

An den LG 24CQ651I können zwei Bildschirme mit einer Auflösung von bis zu UHD 4K angeschlossen werden.

*Zusätzliche Bildschirme können über USB-Typ-C™ und DisplayPort out angeschlossen werden.

USB Type-C™

Ein einziger USB-Typ-C™-Anschluss genügt und es können hochauflösende Bilder in bis zu 4K dargestellt und Daten mit einer höheren Übertragungsgeschwindigkeit auf einmal übertragen werden.

Vielseitige Schnittstelle

1) USB 2.0 2) DisplayPort 3) USB-Typ-C™ 4) USB 3.2 5) Gigabit Ethernet 6) HDMI 7) Kopfhörer

*Die auf der rechten Seite angegebenen Eingangsarten sind von links nach rechts und von oben nach unten im Bild rechts nummeriert.

*USB Type-C™-, DisplayPort- und HDMI-Kabel sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Push-Pull-Full-HD-Webcam mit leistungsstarker Sicherheit und integriertem Lautsprecher.

Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam

Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Sicherheit verstärken

Dank der eingebauten Full-HD-Push-Pull-Webcam mit leistungsstarker Sicherheit und integriertem Lautsprecher können verschiedene Sitzungen und Videokonferenzen abgehalten werden.

*Keine Webcam-App bereitgestellt.

Die lüfterlose Ausführung erhöht die Lebensdauer des LG 24CQ651I. Auch die geringe Geräuschentwicklung und Wärmeentwicklung sorgen für eine angenehme Büroumgebung.
Lüfterlose Ausführung

Langlebig und geräuscharm

Die lüfterlose Ausführung erhöht die Lebensdauer des LG 24CQ651I. Auch die geringe Geräuschentwicklung und Wärmeentwicklung sorgen für eine angenehme Büroumgebung.

Ergonomisches Design

Intelligenter Arbeitsbereich

Mit den vielseitigen Einstellmöglichkeiten für Neigung, Höhe, Dreh- und Schwenkbarkeit des Bildschirms können Sie einen komfortablen Arbeitsbereich schaffen. Mit dem One-Click-Standfuß können Sie Zeit sparen und den Arbeitsaufwand für die Einrichtung mehrerer Thin Clients reduzieren.

Der Monitor bietet einen in der Neigung verstellbaren Standfuß.

Neigung

-5° ~ 35°

Der Monitor kann gedreht werden.

Drehen

0°~355° (±5°)

Der Monitor ist drehbar.

Drehbar

In zwei Richtungen verstellbar

Der Monitor ist mit einem höheneinstellbaren Standfuß ausgestattet.

Höhenverstellbar

130 mm

Der Monitor im ergonomischen Design kann geneigt, geschwenkt, gedreht und in der Höhe verstellt werden und ist mit einem One-Click-Standfuß ausgestattet.
