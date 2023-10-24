About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
MULTI V Hydro Kit, Bodentyp - hohe Temperatur, 25kW

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Support

Ressource

Einen Händler finden

MULTI V Hydro Kit, Bodentyp - hohe Temperatur, 25kW

ARNH08GK3A4

MULTI V Hydro Kit, Bodentyp - hohe Temperatur, 25kW

minus 45 Grad Seitenansicht

Umweltbewusste Lösung

Ökologische Energielösung durch Verringerung von CO2-Emissionen.

Kompakte Größe und Design

Der an der Wand montierte Hydro Kit mit MULTI V S für den Außenbereich ist durch seine kompakte Größe und Design für Wohnanwendungen konzipiert.

Kostenersparnisse durch hohe Effizienz

Gleiche Installationskosten wie ein herkömmlicher Boiler bei reduzierten Betriebskosten.

Energieersparnisse durch Wärmerückgewinnung

Hydro Kit absorbiert Hitze in Innenräumen und nutzt diese für Warmwasser.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BETRIEBSSTROM

#1

50/60 Hz 220-240 V~

HEIZLEISTUNG

Nennleistung (kW)

25.2

LEISTUNGSAUFNAHME(HEIZEN)

Nennleistung (kW)

5

ABMESSUNGEN

Netto(B x H x T) (mm)

520 x 1,080 x 330

GEWICHT

Netto (kg)

90.5

ROHRLEITUNGSANSCHLÜSSE

Flüssig (mm(inch))

Ø 9.52(3/8)

Gas (mm(inch))

Ø 19.05(3/4)

KOMPRESSOR

Typ

Twin Rotary inverter

Hubvolumen (cm³/rev)

52.5

Umdrehungszahl (rev./min)

3600

Motorleistung (W x No.)

4,000 x 1

Startverfahren

Direct On Line

Öltyp

FVC68D(PVE)

Ölfüllmenge (cc)

1300

WÄRMETAUSCHER

Typ

Brazed Plate HEX

Nenndurchfluss (l/min)

36

Druckverlust (kPa)

20

KÄLTEMITTEL

Typ

R410A

t-CO₂ Äquivalent

4.29

Kontrollart

Electronic Expansion Valve

WASSERANSCHLUSSLEITUNGEN

Eintritt (inch)

Male PT 1

Austritt (inch)

Male PT 1

SCHALLDRUCKPEGEL

Kühlen / Heizen (dB(A))

- / 46

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
ENERGY LABEL(ARNH08GK3A4)
Erweiterung
PRODUCT FICHE(ARNH08GK3A4)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(ARNH08GK3A4)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.