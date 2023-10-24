We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MULTI V Hydro Kit, Bodentyp - hohe Temperatur, 25kW
Alle Spezifikationen
-
#1
-
50/60 Hz 220-240 V~
-
Nennleistung (kW)
-
25.2
-
Nennleistung (kW)
-
5
-
Netto(B x H x T) (mm)
-
520 x 1,080 x 330
-
Netto (kg)
-
90.5
-
Flüssig (mm(inch))
-
Ø 9.52(3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
-
Ø 19.05(3/4)
-
Typ
-
Twin Rotary inverter
-
Hubvolumen (cm³/rev)
-
52.5
-
Umdrehungszahl (rev./min)
-
3600
-
Motorleistung (W x No.)
-
4,000 x 1
-
Startverfahren
-
Direct On Line
-
Öltyp
-
FVC68D(PVE)
-
Ölfüllmenge (cc)
-
1300
-
Typ
-
Brazed Plate HEX
-
Nenndurchfluss (l/min)
-
36
-
Druckverlust (kPa)
-
20
-
Typ
-
R410A
-
t-CO₂ Äquivalent
-
4.29
-
Kontrollart
-
Electronic Expansion Valve
-
Eintritt (inch)
-
Male PT 1
-
Austritt (inch)
-
Male PT 1
-
Kühlen / Heizen (dB(A))
-
- / 46
