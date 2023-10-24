About Cookies on This Site

Thin/Zero Clients

Mehr Leistung, weniger Hardware: Optimieren Sie Ihr Cloud-Computing mit leistungsstarken Thin Clients von LG & arbeiten Sie so effizienter. Lernen Sie jetzt alle Thin Clients kennen und finden Sie Ihre ideale Lösung von LG!

Was ist Cloud-Computing?

Thin/Zero Clients im Video

Ergonomie

Umwelt

Thin Clients & Zero Clients

Arbeiten Sie mit Thin Clients von LG noch effizienter und flexibler: Weniger Hardware auf Ihrem Schreibtisch, mehr Leistung durch zuverlässige Thin Client Server. Informieren Sie sich bei LG online über Cloud-Computing Lösungen, Client-Virtualisierung oder den neusten Thin Client PC. So heben Sie Ihren Arbeitsplatz auf ein neues Level.

Volle Kompatibilität zu etablierten Lösungen.

Bewältigen Sie Ihre Cloud-Computing-Anforderungen mit LG Thin/Zero Clients besonders leicht, wirtschaftlich und mit geringem Energieverbrauch bei starker Kompatibilität:

Kontakt – wir sind gern für Sie da!

Gerne beraten wir Sie über unsere Thin/Zero Clients, geben Projektsupport oder stellen Demo-Units zur Verfügung. Wir freuen uns auf Ihre Anfrage!
Per Mail: partner.sales@lge.com und Telefon +49 (0) 7141 / 64 32 212

Kontakt – wir sind gern für Sie da! Oder direkt zum Kontaktformular >

LG Thin/Zero Client Vorteile auf einen Blick:

Einfach smarter

• Clean Desktop dank minimierter Hard- & Software
• Geringere Energie- und Wartungskosten
• Hervorragende Bildqualität dank LG AH-ISP-Technologie

Einfach sicherer

• Einfache zentrale Administration
• Sichere Cloud-Speicherung, keine lokalen Backups notwendig
• Immer aktuellste Software der Cloud-Dienste verfügbar

Einfach ergonomisch

• Flexibel und ergonomisch anpassbar
• Entspanntes Lesen im Reader Mode
• Reduziertes Flickern dank Flicker-Safe-Technologie

Mehr erfahren
Unsere aktuellen LG Thin/Zero Clients:

34CN650W-6A All-in-One Thin Client mit 34 Zoll inkl. Windows10 IoTEnterprise

Der 21:9 UltraWide™ IPS Display mit WQHD+ sorgt für eine höhere Produktivität, besonders im Finanzsektor.

MEHR ERFAHREN

34CN650N-6A All-in-One Thin Client mit 34 Zoll

Der 21:9 UltraWide™ IPS Display mit WQHD+ sorgt für eine höhere Produktivität, besonders im Finanzsektor.

MEHR ERFAHREN

27CN650W-AC All-in-One Thin Client mit 27 Zoll inkl. Windows10 IoTEnterprise

27 Zoll Full HD All-in-One Thin Client mit IPS und Quad-Core-Prozessor

MEHR ERFAHREN

27CN650N-AC All-in-One Thin Client mit 27 Zoll

27 Zoll Full HD All-in-One Thin Client mit IPS und Quad-Core-Prozessor

MEHR ERFAHREN

38CK950N All-in-One Thin Client mit 38 Zoll

Das gebogene 21:9 UltraWide™ IPS Display mit WQHD+ sorgt für eine höhere Produktivität, besonders im Finanzsektor.

MEHR ERFAHREN

38CK900N All-in-One Thin Client mit 38 Zoll

Auf dem 21:9 Curved Display mit WQHD+ können sich Nutzer mehrere Datenfenster gleichzeitig anzeigen lassen. Perfekt für die Wandmontage vorbereitet.

MEHR ERFAHREN

CK500N Kompakter Thin Client

Mit dem CK500N von LG können Sie problemlos eine Umgebung mit mehreren Monitoren in eine Cloud-Umgebung übertragen.

MEHR ERFAHREN

24CK550 All-in-One Thin Client

Der 24CK550 bewältigt Ihre CloudComputing-Anforderungen besonders wirtschaftlich. Er hat einen geringen Energieverbrauch.

MEHR ERFAHREN

24CK560N All-in-One Thin Client

Bietet medizinischen Einrichtungen ein sicheres, kostengünstiges und zuverlässiges virtuelles Desktop-Erlebnis.

MEHR ERFAHREN

CL600W Thin Client

Am CL600 erledigen Sie Ihre Arbeit schneller und einfacher als je zuvor, durch fortschrittlichen Quad-Core-Prozessor

MEHR ERFAHREN

Gut zu wissen

Ergonomie der Zero Client Lösungen

Rücken- und augenschonend arbeiten mit LG Monitoren. Infomative Hintergrundinfos.

MEHR ERFAHREN

Was ist Cloud-Computing?

Mit Cloud Monitoren haben Sie weniger Hardware auf Ihrem Schreibtisch und mehr Flexibilität in Sachen Software.

MEHR ERFAHREN

Gut und nachhaltig für die Umwelt

Thin/Zero Clients sind die logische Antwort für die Ressourcen unseres Planeten.

MEHR ERFAHREN

BROSCHÜREN