ultrawide studio eecke
Lernen Sie die Vorteile des LG UltraWide™ Monitors im Anwenderbericht von Studio Eecke kennen. Für stundenlanges und ermüdungsfreies Arbeiten am Mischpult mit Lesemodus, welche die Augen schont.
Musikproduzent Phil van Eecke
Alle wichtigen Inhalte auf einem Display
Phil van Eecke freut sich bei der täglichen Studioarbeit vor allem darüber, „mehr“ sehen zu können: „Bevor ich die UltraWides angeschafft habe, hatte ich ein 30-Zoll Cinema-Display von Apple, das schon beeindruckend viel Platz bot. Jetzt habe ich das perfekte Display, das vor allem optimal auf die DAW angepasst ist, die ja in ihrem Aufbau für ein 21:9-Display gemacht ist. Ich kann nun alle relevanten Inhalte parallel anzeigen und arbeite so schneller, effizienter – und einfach intuitiver.“