About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

ultrawide studio eecke

Lernen Sie die Vorteile des LG UltraWide™ Monitors im Anwenderbericht von Studio Eecke kennen. Für stundenlanges und ermüdungsfreies Arbeiten am Mischpult mit Lesemodus, welche die Augen schont.

Anwenderberichte-Header_1600x800_Eecke_1514464238208

Musikproduzent Phil van Eecke

Alle wichtigen Inhalte auf einem Display

Phil van Eecke freut sich bei der täglichen Studioarbeit vor allem darüber, „mehr“ sehen zu können: „Bevor ich die UltraWides angeschafft habe, hatte ich ein 30-Zoll Cinema-Display von Apple, das schon beeindruckend viel Platz bot. Jetzt habe ich das perfekte Display, das vor allem optimal auf die DAW angepasst ist, die ja in ihrem Aufbau für ein 21:9-Display gemacht ist. Ich kann nun alle relevanten Inhalte parallel anzeigen und arbeite so schneller, effizienter – und einfach intuitiver.“