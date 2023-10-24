About Cookies on This Site

Runde Kassette

 

Die runde Kassette von LG bietet nicht nur ein luxuriöses Design, sondern deckt auch große Flächen mit einem flexiblen Luftstrom ab.

Komfortabler Luftstrom mit einem hochwertigen abgerundeten Design für einen luxuriösen Innenraum.

Runde Kassette

Überblick
Kaufanfrage
Exquisites rundes Design

Die runde Kassette von LG bietet ein ästhetisches Design, das den Raum luxuriöser und einladender gestaltet.

Kompakte, schlanke Größe

 

Eine reduzierte Korpushöhe von 330 mm sorgt für ein angenehmes Gefühl der Offenheit in Innenräumen.

Klare, elegante Farbe

 

Die weiße Verkleidung maximiert die Eleganz des Raums und schafft einen einladenden Ort für häufigere Besuche und längere Aufenthalte.

Perfekte Rundung für flexible Luftströmung

Ohne tote Winkel deckt die runde Kassette von LG mit ihrer runden Form einen großen Bereich ab. Dank des erhöhten Luftstroms und der detaillierten Windrichtung wird die kühle Brise jetzt noch gleichmäßiger und breiter verteilt.

Präzise Kühlung

 

Die sechs Schritte der Luftströmung über die Kristall-Lamelle sorgen für eine gleichmäßige und präzise Kühlung nach unten zum Boden.

Schnellere Kühlleistung

 

Die Kühlung erfolgt um 30%* schneller, sodass die Zeitdauer bis zum Erreichen der gewünschten Temperatur verkürzt wird.

*Experimentelle Umgebung: Höhe 3,2 m, 14,5 kW, Kühlmodus, hohe Durchflussrate, horizontale Luftströmungsrichtung.

Leiser Betrieb, leistungsstarker Luftstrom

Dank des vollständigen 3D-Lüfters liegt die Luftströmungsrate um 5 % höher als bei einer konventionellen 4-Wege-Kassette. Dabei wird der Geräuschpegel im Betrieb auf 39 dB(A)* gesenkt, das ist leiser als in einer Bibliothek (40 dB(A) und trägt zu einer komfortablen und leiseren Umgebung bei.

*Der Geräuschpegel wird bei einer niedrigen Durchflussrate mit 14,5 kW gemessen.

Praktische Installation und Wartung

 

Jede Rohrleitung (Ablauf, Kältemittel) wird in derselben Richtung und Position befestigt, sodass die Installation schnell und einfach erfolgt. Zudem wird die Steuerbox an der Außenseite des Produkts angebracht, sodass der Installateur einen leichten Zugang für Servicearbeiten erhält.

Kontaktieren Sie uns

Bitte kontaktieren Sie uns, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Kontaktieren Sie uns Mehr erfahren