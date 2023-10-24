About Cookies on This Site

xEV Solution Antriebsstrang

Ein Traktions-Motor wandelt elektrische Energie, gespeichert in Hochspannungsbatterien, in Rotationsenergie für ein Elektrofahrzeug um.
• Leistung: 80-145 kW
• Ausgangswirkungsgrad: 96%
• Permanentmagnetmotor
• Hairpin Wickeltechnik angewandt
• Verfügbar für Getriebe oder Wechselrichter integrierten Typs  Weniger
Power Train

Power Train

Key Features

Traction Motor | Inverter | On Board Charger | B-ISG

Traction Motor

Traction Motor

Ein Traktionsmotor wandelt in Hochspannungs-Akkus gespeicherte elektrische Energie so um (mechanische) Rotationsenergie, dass dadurch ein elektrisches Fahrzeug angetrieben wird.
- Nennleistung: 80 ~ 145 kW
- Ausgangsleistung 96％
- Dauermagneterregter Motor
- Hairpin-Wicklungstechnologie angewendet
Inverter

Inverter

Ein Inverter verwandelt Gleichstrom in Wechselstrom, um den Elektromotor eines Fahrzeugs anzutreiben und auch die Geschwindigkeit und die Kraft des Motors zu steuern.
- Maximale Ausgangsleistung 120 kW
- Antriebsalgorithmus für hohen Wirkungsgrad (<97％)
- Durch Einsatz einer Kurzschlusssicherung wird das Fahrzeug geschützt und die Betriebssicherheit erhöht
- Verbesserte Kühlleistung durch Direkt-Wasserkühlung
On Board Charger

On Board Charger

Im Kraftfahrzeug ist das Bord-Ladegerät installiert, das bei Anschluss an eine externe Stromquelle elektrische Energie in den Akku des Fahrzeugs lädt.
- Nennleistung 3,3 kW, 6,6 kW, 11 kW
- Hoher Wirkungsgrad (maximal 95％)
- Höchst zuverlässiges und energieeffizientes System
- Großer Ausgangsspannungsbereich
B-ISG

B-ISG

B-ISG erweitert die Stopp-Start-Möglichkeiten und reduziert den Energieverbrauch, während der Motor im Leerlauf ist. Die während des Leerlaufs erzeugte Energie wird gespeichert und genutzt, um die Kilometerleistung zu erhöhen
- Nennleistung: 10 - 33 kW
- Enegieeffizienz: ~95％