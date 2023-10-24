About Cookies on This Site

Convertible Notebooks

Was ist ein Convertible Notebook? Innovative Convertible Laptops von LG sind die flexible 2-in-1-Lösung für all diejenigen, die sich nicht zwischen Laptop und Tablet entscheiden wollen. Egal, ob für die Schule oder das Büro, die LG Convertible Notebooks mit Stift bieten Komfort und Leistung auf

LG Notebooks verbinden überragende Leistung mit einem kompakten und leichten Design.

Das beste Windows Notebook

Das LG gram 17Z90P-G.AA66G wurde von der Stiftung Warentest als bestes Windows Notebook getestet. Bereichern SIe Ihren Alltag mit dem leistungsstaken und nur 1.350g leichten Notebook

Was macht ein Convertible Notebook aus?

Mit einem Convertible Notebook vereinen Sie die besten Eigenschaften aus Laptops und Tablets, ohne auf wichtige Funktionen verzichten zu müssen. Vor allem der einfach bedienbare Touchscreen führt dabei zu einer deutlich besseren Dynamik, wodurch Eingaben auch ohne Tastatur möglich sind. Sowohl für private Zwecke als auch für Büro, Studium und Schule überzeugen die Convertible Notebooks von LG mit einem enormen Anwendungskomfort.

 

Einer der größten Vorteile liegt beim 360°-Scharnier, der mit unserem LG gram 2in1 für eine schnelle und unkomplizierte Wandelbarkeit sorgt. Dabei haben Sie die Wahl aus fünf einzigartigen Modi zur perfekten Ausrichtung, wodurch Ihr Gerät als Laptop, Tablet, im Zelt-, im Stand- oder im 180˚-Modus zum Einsatz kommen kann. Mit nur einem Handgriff wechseln Sie zudem den Modus für Ihr Gerät.

In diesen Fällen ist ein Convertible Notebook zu empfehlen

Ein Convertible Notebook ist für alle geeignet, denen ein einfaches Tablet oder ein klassisches Laptop nicht ausreichen. Mit den fünf integrierten Ausrichtungsmodi gelingt es, das LG gram 2in1 flexibel an die derzeitige Situation anzupassen und für jede Aufgabe die beste Lösung zu finden. Um Ihrer Kreativität bei allen Anwendungen freien Lauf zu lassen, steht Ihnen mit dem Stylus Pen eine überaus praktische Ergänzung zur Verfügung. Mit diesem können Sie direkt auf dem LG gram 2in1 schreiben, zeichnen und exakt skizzieren. Unsere Convertible Notebooks werden so zu einer echten Entlastung.

Diese Faktoren unterscheiden Convertible Notebooks am Markt

Während ein klassisches Notebook in der Regel nur über einen Modus verfügt, erhalten Sie mit dem LG gram die Auswahl aus insgesamt fünf Ausrichtungen. Unsere Convertible Notebooks bieten neben dem Laptop-Modus an dieser Stelle einen vollwertigen Tablet-Modus mit Touch-Steuerung, einen Zeltmodus, einen Standmodus sowie einen flachen Modus. Die Ausrichtung des Bildschirms lässt sich dabei exakt nach Ihren Wünschen anpassen, um das Gerät in jeder Situation optimal zu verwenden. So erwartet Sie mit dem LG gram 2in1 zu jeder Aufgabe und Funktion genau die richtige Ausrichtung.

Aus diesen Gründen lohnen sich Convertible Notebooks von LG

Effizienz und Leistung stehen beim LG gram 2in1 im Vordergrund. Das kommt vor allem durch die Intel-Evo-Plattform mit Intel®-Core™-Prozessoren der 12. Generation zum Ausdruck, wodurch ein reibungsloser und technisch einwandfreier Betrieb zu jeder Zeit möglich ist. Auch das innovative IPS-Display im 16-Zoll Format trägt zur starken Wirkung bei und ermöglicht ein gestochen scharfes Bild.

 

Zusätzliche Power für Ihr Convertible Notebook erwartet Sie durch die LPDDR5-RAM/NVMe-SSD der 4. Generation sowie durch die LG Glance Technologie by Mirametrix® für eine noch effizientere und sichere Arbeitsweise. Windows 11 ist als Betriebssystem auf den neuen LG gram 2in1 Notebooks vorinstalliert, wodurch gemeinsam mit dem Wacom x LG Stylus Pen unmittelbar gestartet werden kann. Sowohl Hardware als auch Software befinden sich dabei perfekt in Einklang und ermöglichen mit jedem Handgriff eine starke Anwendung.

Weitere Vorteile für den Kauf eines Convertible Notebooks

Flach, ultraleicht und dennoch voll mit Power für Ihren Alltag – genau das verkörpert unser LG gram 2in1 als Convertible Notebook, wodurch einer komfortablen Anwendung nichts im Weg steht. Von der privaten Nutzung mit Surfen und Musik hören bis hin zur Anwendung im Büro werden die Geräte zu einer echten Entlastung. Die folgenden Produktvorteile sprechen dabei für das neue LG gram 2in1:

Qualität und Verarbeitung

Das neue LG gram 2in1 überzeugt mit einer robusten und langlebigen Verarbeitung. Das Gerät basiert auf strapazierfähigem und dennoch leichtem Material, das nach der technischen Militärnorm MIL-STD-810G geprüft wurde. Mit dem Intel®-Core™-Prozessor der 12. Generation erwartet Sie dabei zusätzliche Leistung für reibungslose Ergebnisse – und das mit oder ohne Tastatur.

Bedienung und Dynamik

Um bei jeder Aufgabe zu überzeugen, profitieren Sie mit den LG Convertible Notebooks von einem 360˚-Touchdisplay. Dieses harmoniert hervorragend mit dem LG Stylus Pen, wobei die Stifteingabe direkt auf dem Display möglich ist. Dank der insgesamt fünf verschiedenen Ausrichtungen steht einer dynamischen Bedienung sicher nichts im Weg.

Akkulaufzeit und Langlebigkeit

Durch den neuen Intel®-Core™-Prozessor erwartet Sie im Vergleich zum Vorgänger eine um 40 % verbesserte Leistung. Hierzu trägt auch der integrierte Hochleistungsakku bei, mit dem Sie Ihr Gerät für bis zu 18,5 Stunden ohne erneute Aufladung nutzen können. Selbst an langen Arbeitstagen bleiben Sie mit dem LG gram 2in1 dank hoher Akkulaufzeit, starkem Prozessor und der NVMe-SSD abgesichert.

Qualität des Touchscreens und Auflösung

Der moderne Touchscreen im 16:10 Seitenverhältnis ermöglicht eine hohe Auflösung bei maximaler Verarbeitungsqualität. Aspekte wie die Farbgebung tragen zu einer hochwertigen und überzeugenden Darstellung bei und bilden jedes Detail gestochen scharf ab. Von der Anwendung im Internet bis hin zur Nutzung moderner Bildbearbeitungsprogramme wird der Touchscreen zu einer echten Hilfe.

Kompaktheit und Leichtigkeit

Sowohl im Büro als auch unterwegs wird der LG gram 2in1 als Convertible Notebook zu einer guten und vor allem leichten Lösung. Durch ein Gewicht von nur 1.480 Gramm lässt sich das Notebook an jedem Ort nutzen, ohne dass Sie schwer schleppen müssen. Auf diese Weise verfügen Sie für jeden Arbeitsbereich über eine effiziente Lösung, die sich als Tablet oder Laptop einfach transportieren lässt.

Verknüpfung mit dem LG Stylus Pen

Der LG Stylus Pen sorgt als Bedienstift mit seinen insgesamt 4.096 Druckstufen dafür, dass jeder Handgriff auf Ihrem Display sitzt. Mit den Softwarefunktionen Wacom Notes, Bamboo Paper und LG Pen Settings behalten Sie sämtliche Notizen im Blick und können diese frei von störenden Unterbrechungen, in einer fließenden Bewegung auf das Display Ihres Convertible Notebooks bringen.

Profitieren Sie von einem Convertible Notebook von LG!

Wer eine dynamische Anwendung mit praktischen 2in1 Wohlfühlfunktionen verknüpfen möchte, ist mit unserem LG gram auf der sicheren Seite. In Verbindung mit unserer LG Glance Technologie by Mirametrix® setzen Sie den Fokus auf ein modernes und intuitives Arbeiten, wobei die integrierte Gesichts-, Augen- und Blickerkennung für zusätzliche Einfachheit sorgen. Dank der innovativen Anwesenheitserkennung sperrt sich Ihr Bildschirm automatisch, wenn Sie Ihren Arbeitsplatz verlassen. Werfen Sie daher gerne selbst einen Blick auf die vielfältigen Produktvorteile des neuen LG gram 2in 1 als Convertible Notebook.