Welcher OLED TV Passt am Besten zu Ihnen?

Die LG OLED TVs gibt es jetzt in einer grösseren Bandbreite an Designs, Grössen, Spezifikationen und Preisen. Die Auswahl ist grösser denn je. Finden Sie den LG OLED TV, der am besten zu Ihnen passt und all Ihre Erwartungen erfüllt.

Z1: Die Spitzenklasse Unserer OLED TVs.

Unser 8K OLED TV ist das Glanzstück unter den LG TVs mit der derzeit ausgereiftesten Display-Technologie. Er ist neben einem Grossbildschirm auch mit unserem fortschrittlichsten Prozessor, dem α9 Gen4 8K AI-Prozessor, ausgestattet.

Mehr Erfahren

G1: Unser Bester 4K OLED TV.

Auf dem 4K OLED evo TV geniessen Sie jederzeit eine makellose Bildqualität. Darüber hinaus wertet das stilvolle, wandbündige Galeriedesign Ihren Wohnraum auf.

Mehr Erfahren

*Die Optik der Wandmontage kann je nach Installation abweichen.

C1: Unser Beliebtester OLED TV.

Unser begehrtester OLED TV ist zurück. Der ideale TV für Filme und Spiele ist in verschiedenen Grössen erhältlich. Er verfügt über vier HDMI-2.1-Anschlüsse und ist mit G-Sync und FreeSync kompatibel.

Mehr Erfahren

B1: Unser Brillanter Allround-OLED TV.

Der B1 ist ein OLED TV mit vielen Funktionen und Vorteilen. Er bietet mehr als unser OLED TV der Einstiegsklasse und sorgt für ein besseres Betrachtungs- und Spielerlebnis.

Mehr Erfahren

A1: Die Einstiegsklasse Unserer OLED TVs.

Wir möchten, dass mehr Menschen in den Genuss der unglaublichen OLED-Bildqualität kommen. Den A1 gibt es in verschiedenen Grössen und mit einer Reihe aussergewöhnlicher Funktionen, die allen Bedürfnissen gerecht werden.

Mehr Erfahren

Aufklappen und den Passenden TV Finden.

Features Z1 G1 C1 B1
Display 8K (7.680 x 4.320), 88/77 Zoll 4K (3.840 x 2.160), 77/65/55 Zoll 4K (3.840 x 2.160), 83/77/65/55/48 Zoll 4K (3.840 x 2.160), 77/65/55 Zoll
Audio 88 Zoll: 4.2-Kanal/80 W, 77 Zoll: 4.2-Kanal/60 W 4.2-Kanal/60 W 2.2-Kanal/40 W 2.2-Kanal/40 W
Standfuss 88 Zoll: Standfuss, 77 Zoll: Wandmontage Wandmontage, Standfuss optional Standfuss Standfuss
Prozessor α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 8K α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K
Verarbeitung AI Picture Pro (8K), AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro
Farbe 100%ige Farbtreue/Farbvolumen 100%ige Farbtreue/Farbvolumen 100%ige Farbtreue/Farbvolumen 100%ige Farbtreue/Farbvolumen
Augenfreundlicher Modus Reduziertes blaues Licht, flimmerfrei Reduziertes blaues Licht, flimmerfrei Reduziertes blaues Licht, flimmerfrei Reduziertes blaues Licht, flimmerfrei
HDR Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG
Bandbreite 4 x HDMI 2.1*, 8K 120 P 4 x HDMI 2.1*, 4K 120 P 4 x HDMI 2.1*, 4K 120 P 2 x HDMI 2.1*/2 x HDMI 2.0*, 4K 120 P
HDMI-Funktionen ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC
VRR VRR/NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync VRR/NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync VRR/NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync VRR/NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync
Gaming Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Sprachsteuerung Freisprech-Sprachsteuerung Freisprech-Sprachsteuerung Fernbedienung Fernbedienung
Plattform webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
Händler Finden Händler Finden Händler Finden Händler Finden

*Die Verfügbarkeit der Magic Tap-Funktion kann je nach Region oder Land variieren.

*HDMI-2.1-, HDMI-2.0-Bandbreiten-Anschlüsse.

  • Eine Frau blickt auf eine nächtliche Stadtlandschaft mit bunten Leuchtreklamen hinab.

    Die neuen LG OLED TVs mit selbstleuchtenden Pixel.

    Mehr Erfahren
  • Ein Mann sitzt auf einem Sofa in einem dunklen Raum und sieht im Fernsehen, wie die Sonne hinter der Erde aufgeht.

    Atemberaubendes Heimkino dank selbstleuchtender Pixel.

    Mehr Erfahren
  • Ein Mädchen spielt ein Computerspiel auf einem Großbildschirm, auf dem ein Soldat zu sehen ist, der sich aus einem Hubschrauber herunterlässt.

    Fesselndes Gaming dank selbstleuchtender Pixel.

    Mehr Erfahren
  • Vier Personen sitzen in einem Wohnzimmer auf einer Couch und sehen sich ein Fußballspiel an.

    Spektakulärer Sport dank selbstleuchtender Pixel.

    Mehr Erfahren
  • Eine Frau schaut sich auf einem wandmontierten Fernseher ein darauf angezeigtes Kunstwerk an.

    Stilvollere Designs dank selbstleuchtender Pixel.

    Mehr Erfahren