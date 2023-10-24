We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Welcher OLED TV Passt am Besten zu Ihnen?
Die LG OLED TVs gibt es jetzt in einer grösseren Bandbreite an Designs, Grössen, Spezifikationen und Preisen. Die Auswahl ist grösser denn je. Finden Sie den LG OLED TV, der am besten zu Ihnen passt und all Ihre Erwartungen erfüllt.
*Die Optik der Wandmontage kann je nach Installation abweichen.
Aufklappen und den Passenden TV Finden.
|Features
|Z1
|G1
|C1
|B1
|
Z1: Die Spitzenklasse unserer OLED TVs.
|
G1: Unser bester 4K OLED TV.
|
C1: Unser beliebtester OLED TV.
|
B1: Unser brillanter Allround-OLED TV
|Display
|8K (7.680 x 4.320), 88/77 Zoll
|4K (3.840 x 2.160), 77/65/55 Zoll
|4K (3.840 x 2.160), 83/77/65/55/48 Zoll
|4K (3.840 x 2.160), 77/65/55 Zoll
|Audio
|88 Zoll: 4.2-Kanal/80 W, 77 Zoll: 4.2-Kanal/60 W
|4.2-Kanal/60 W
|2.2-Kanal/40 W
|2.2-Kanal/40 W
|Standfuss
|88 Zoll: Standfuss, 77 Zoll: Wandmontage
|Wandmontage, Standfuss optional
|Standfuss
|Standfuss
|Prozessor
|α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 8K
|α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K
|α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K
|α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K
|Verarbeitung
|AI Picture Pro (8K), AI Sound Pro
|AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro
|AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro
|AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro
|Farbe
|100%ige Farbtreue/Farbvolumen
|100%ige Farbtreue/Farbvolumen
|100%ige Farbtreue/Farbvolumen
|100%ige Farbtreue/Farbvolumen
|Augenfreundlicher Modus
|Reduziertes blaues Licht, flimmerfrei
|Reduziertes blaues Licht, flimmerfrei
|Reduziertes blaues Licht, flimmerfrei
|Reduziertes blaues Licht, flimmerfrei
|HDR
|Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG
|Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG
|Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG
|Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG
|Bandbreite
|4 x HDMI 2.1*, 8K 120 P
|4 x HDMI 2.1*, 4K 120 P
|4 x HDMI 2.1*, 4K 120 P
|2 x HDMI 2.1*/2 x HDMI 2.0*, 4K 120 P
|HDMI-Funktionen
|ALLM/eARC
|ALLM/eARC
|ALLM/eARC
|ALLM/eARC
|VRR
|VRR/NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync
|VRR/NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync
|VRR/NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync
|VRR/NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync
|Gaming
|Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG
|Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG
|Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG
|Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG
|Smart
|Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
|Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
|Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
|Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
|Sprachsteuerung
|Freisprech-Sprachsteuerung
|Freisprech-Sprachsteuerung
|Fernbedienung
|Fernbedienung
|Plattform
|webOS 6.0, Magic Tap
|webOS 6.0, Magic Tap
|webOS 6.0, Magic Tap
|webOS 6.0
*Die Verfügbarkeit der Magic Tap-Funktion kann je nach Region oder Land variieren.
*HDMI-2.1-, HDMI-2.0-Bandbreiten-Anschlüsse.