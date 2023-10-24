About Cookies on This Site

Mehr Auswahl, Mehr Freude

LG QNED gibt es jetzt in größeren Formaten, mit besseren Spezifikationen und in einer größeren Auswahl als je zuvor. Egal, ob Sie den besten 8K Mini LED TV, einen atemberaubenden 4K-Allround-Fernseher oder einen TV für Spiele, Filme, Sport oder mehr suchen – der LG QNED, der perfekt zu Ihnen passt, wartet schon auf Sie.

Table Caption
Features QNED99 (2021 model) QNED91 (2021 model) QNED86 (2022 model) QNED81 (2022 model)
QNED99 (2021 model)
LG QNED99 8K Smart QNED MiniLED TV
QNED91 (2021 model)
LG QNED91 4K Smart QNED MiniLED TV
QNED86 (2022 model)
LG QNED86 4K Smart QNED MiniLED TV
QNED81 (2022 model)
LG QNED81 4K Smart QNED TV
Display 8K 86“ / 75“ / 65" 4K 75“ / 65" 4K 86" / 75“ / 65" / 55" 4K 86" / 75“ / 65" / 55" / 50"
miniLED miniLED miniLED miniLED -
Dimming Full Array Dimming Pro Full Array Dimming Pro Precision Dimming Local Dimming
Color 100% Color Consistency 100% Color Consistency 100% Color Volume -
Contrast Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast -
Audio 4.2 Ch. / 60W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W (86/75“) 2.0 Ch. / 20W (65/55/50“)
Stand Crescent Stand Crescent Stand Crescent Stand Crescent Stand
Processor α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K α7 Gen4 Processor 4K α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
HDMI Bandwidth HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1
HDMI features ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
VRR - VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR
Gaming Game Optimizer / HGiG Game Optimizer / HGiG Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
Voice Control Hands-free Voice Control via Magic Remote via Magic Remote via Magic Remote
Platform webOS 21 webOS 21 webOS 22 webOS 22
Where To Buy Where To Buy Where To Buy Where To Buy

*Die Abbildungen und Spezifikationen der einzelnen Produkte können je nach Region, Land oder Bildschirmgröße variieren.
*Produktdesign und Spezifikationen können je nach Land oder Bildschirmgröße variieren.