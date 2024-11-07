Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
UltraGear und League of Legends Sommer-Event-Bannerbild mit Spielcharakteren

ULTRAGEAR X LEC SUMMER EVENT

Erstelle jetzt ein LG Konto und erhalte einen Rabatt von 10 % auf ausgewählte LG UltraGear™️ Geräte mit dem Code "ULTRAGEARDELEC24"

ULTRAGEAR X LEC SUMMER EVENT Mehr erfahren

Besucht uns auf der
#gamescom in Köln

 

Vom 21. bis 25. August 2024 präsentieren wir unsere Gaming Monitor Highlights auf der weltweit größten Messe für Computer- und Videospiele in Köln.

 

Ihr findet uns in Halle 10.1 auf dem Stand B051.

Ganz neu im Gepäck

Unsere neuen
OLED Gaming Monitore

 

Zum Beispiel der 32 Zoll große OLED Monitor 32GS95UX-B mit brillanter 4K-UHD-Auflösung.

Per Knopfdruck könnt ihr zwischen 4K-UHD bei 240 Hz und Full-HD bei 480 Hz wechseln. Mit einer Reaktionszeit von 0,03 Millisekunden bleibt der Bildaufbau stets butterweich. Natürlich unterstützt durch AMD FreeSync Premium Pro sowie „NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible“-Zertifizierung. Dank der Pixel Sound Technologie genießt ihr 3D-Klang direkt aus dem Display. Das integrierte Soundsystem mit 2 x 10 Watt und zwei Tieftönern sowie DTS Virtual:X Unterstützung erweitert das visuelle Erlebnis um satten Sound. 

Sichert euch während der #gamescom attraktive Rabatte auf die folgenden Modelle:

Born to game

Vorteile eines Gaming Monitors von LG im Überblick*:

 

  • Hohe Bildqualität und scharfe Detaildarstellung, dank IPS-Technologie
  • Flüssiger Spielverlauf und kein Bildschirm-Tearing durch eingebaute FreeSync™ - bzw. G-Sync™ Technologie
  • Sounds und Töne als wärst du live im Spiel!
  • Black Stabilizer – lässt Gegnern im Dunkeln keine Chance
  • Radeon FreeSync™ - sorgt für eine absolut flüssige Bildwiedergabe
  • Crosshair-Funktion – lässt dich jeden Gegner ins Visier nehmen
  • Dynamic Action Sync – liefert dir Gaming ohne Eingangsverzögerung
  • Verschiedene Spielmodi – zwischen Gamer-, FPS und RTS-Modus wählen
  • Optimale Ergonomie, da Höhe und Neigungswinkel individuell eingestellt werden können
  • Verschiedene Größen ganz nach deinen Bedürfnissen: Mit Bildschirmdiagonalen von 27 Zoll bis 49 Zoll

*Die Features können je nach Modell variieren.