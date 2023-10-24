About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Ein gesundes Leben beginnt zu Hause

Genießen Sie ein selbstgemachtes gesundes Essen, lüften Sie Ihr Haus regelmäßig und fügen Sie Ihrer Alltagsroutine ein leichtes Workout hinzu. Kleine aber feine Änderungen Zuhause sind der erste Schritt zu einem gesünderen Leben.

 

EIN GESUNDES ZUHAUSE MIT LG WELLNESS-TEAM NACHHALTIGER KOCHEN NACHHALTIGERE KLEIDUNG NACHHALTIGER WOHNEN
EIN GESUNDES ZUHAUSE MIT LG

EIN GESUNDES ZUHAUSE MIT LG

Kleine Änderungen in Ihrer Alltagsroutine reichen aus, um ein gesundes, soziales und nachhaltiges Leben aufzubauen.
Kleine Gewohnheiten, wie z. B. die Zubereitung gesunder Mahlzeiten, regelmäßiges Aufräumen und Lüften, können Ihren Alltag beleben und die Lebensqualität verbessern.

Eine Frau steht im Wohnzimmer und ist mit einer gesunden Umgebung zufrieden

Wellness-Team

Treffen Sie das Wellness-Team von LG, das auf einen gesünderen und nachhaltigen Lebensstil in verschiedenen Aspekten des Alltags achtet. Dieser kleine Schritt in Richtung "Wellness-Living" dient nicht nur Ihnen selbst, sondern auch unserem Planeten. Treffen wir nachhaltige und gesunde Entscheidungen im Alltag und beginnen wir damit direkt bei uns Zuhause.

Chefkoch

Ich esse ein gesundes Menü mit lokalen Gemüsesorten, die ich selbst angebaut habe, um sicherzugehen, dass sie frei von Chemikalien sind. Damit reduziere ich meinen CO2-Fußabdruck. Fühlen Sie sich endlich wohl und pflanzen Sie Ihr eigenes Gemüse an.

 

 

TAM CHUDAREE

Chefkoch

Ich arbeite mit Nahrungsmitteln aus lokalen Produktionen – das ist das Wichtigste für mein Wohlbefinden! Zu meinen Methoden gehören, Abfälle einzulegen, zu fermentieren und zu dehydrieren, um die Haltbarkeit zu verlängern.

 

 

 

MATTHIJS STINNISSEN

"Green Fashion"-Vertreterin

Mein Wohlbefinden steht in Harmonie mit der Umgebung. Ich fühle mich dank umweltfreundlicher Mode wohl, weil ich mir der ökologischen Schäden bewusst bin, die die Stoffindustrie auf unserer Erde verursacht.

 

CHANTAL CHALITA

Fitness- und Yoga-Influencerin

Beginnen Sie Ihren Tag mit etwas Sport, um einen gesunden Lebensstil zu erhalten. Mein Wohlbefinden ist Zufriedenheit, wir sollten Spaß haben, nicht zu zögerlich sein und uns Herausforderungen stellen, um uns auszuprobieren und uns weiterzuentwickeln.

BEBE THANCHANOK

LEBENSMITTEL

NACHHALTIGER KOCHEN

Verwöhnen Sie sich mit gesunden Mahlzeiten Zuhause. Die Küchengeräte von LG machen jeden Schritt leichter.

 

Kühlschränke

Bewahren Sie die Frische und Vitamine Ihrer Nachrungsmittel.

 

MEHR ERFAHREN

Mikrowellen

Tischen Sie schmackhaftere, gleichmäßig gegarte Mahlzeiten im Handumdrehen auf.

MEHR ERFAHREN

KLEIDUNG

NACHHALTIGERE KLEIDUNG

Beschaffen, tragen und pflegen Sie Ihre Kleidung nachhaltig.

 

Waschmaschinen

 

Hüllen Sie sich in gepflegte Stoffe und frische Outfits und schlafen Sie in weicherer und hygienisch reiner Bettwäsche.

MEHR ERFAHREN

Wäschetrockner

 

Trocknen Sie Ihre Kleidung und Textilien mit dem LG Wäschetrockner auf besonders schonende Weise.

MEHR ERFAHREN

LG Styler

 

Eine schnelle und einfache Methode, Ihre Kleidung zu pflegen. Frischen Sie sie einfach mit dem LG Styler im Handumdrehen auf.

MEHR ERFAHREN

ATEMLUFT

REINERE UMGEBUNG

Schalten Sie nach einem langen Tag ab und genießen Sie dank der Klima-Lösungen von LG saubere und reine Atemluft – so können Sie so richtig durchatmen.

 

Klimagerät

Entspannen Sie Ihren Geist mit einer frischen Brise bei angemessener Raumtemperatur.

MEHR ERFAHREN

Mobiles Raumklimagerät

Die ideale Klimatisierungslösung zur flexiblen Kühlung jenes Raumes, in dem Sie sich gerade befinden.
MEHR ERFAHREN