Der neue LG CineBeam HU810PB

Pünktlich zur IFA stellt LG den neuen CineBeam 4K UHD Laserprojektor vor und hebt damit das Heimkino auf das nächste Level

PJT-HU810PW-2020_03

Das ultimative Kinoerlebnis

Der Laser-Projektor CineBeam HU810PB von LG Electronics bringt brillante Heimkino-Unterhaltung mit 4K-Qualität in jeden Haushalt. Die native UHD-Auflösung von 3.840 x 2.160 Pixeln wird dabei mit einer Spitzenhelligkeit von 2.700 ANSI Lumen auf eine Projektionsfläche von 40 bis 300 Zoll übertragen. So entsteht ein packendes Entertainment-Erlebnis, das jeden Film- und Sport-Abend aufwertet. Die Unterstützung für kontraststarke HDR10-Bilder und die TruMotion-Technologie für flüssige Bewegungsabläufe krönen die herausragende Bildqualität. Das smarte Betriebssystem webOS 5.0 ermöglicht zudem den Zugriff auf alle populären Streaming-Apps direkt über den Beamer.

Erleben Sie LG wie nie zuvor1

Erleben Sie LG wie nie zuvor

Stellen Sie sich anlässlich der virtuellen Ausstellung von LG vor, was möglich ist.

Erleben Sie LG wie nie zuvor Erleben Sie den virtuellen Rundgang Erleben Sie LG wie nie zuvor ERFAHREN SIE UNSERE GESCHICHTE

Alle Spezifikationen auf einem Blick

Datenblatt herunterladen