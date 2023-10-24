We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Der neue LG CineBeam HU810PB
Pünktlich zur IFA stellt LG den neuen CineBeam 4K UHD Laserprojektor vor und hebt damit das Heimkino auf das nächste Level
Das ultimative Kinoerlebnis
Der Laser-Projektor CineBeam HU810PB von LG Electronics bringt brillante Heimkino-Unterhaltung mit 4K-Qualität in jeden Haushalt. Die native UHD-Auflösung von 3.840 x 2.160 Pixeln wird dabei mit einer Spitzenhelligkeit von 2.700 ANSI Lumen auf eine Projektionsfläche von 40 bis 300 Zoll übertragen. So entsteht ein packendes Entertainment-Erlebnis, das jeden Film- und Sport-Abend aufwertet. Die Unterstützung für kontraststarke HDR10-Bilder und die TruMotion-Technologie für flüssige Bewegungsabläufe krönen die herausragende Bildqualität. Das smarte Betriebssystem webOS 5.0 ermöglicht zudem den Zugriff auf alle populären Streaming-Apps direkt über den Beamer.