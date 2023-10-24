About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
STANDARD PLUS INVERTER, 5 kW, Energieffizienz A++ / A+ (A+++ bis D Skala)
5401665679.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

STANDARD PLUS INVERTER, 5 kW, Energieffizienz A++ / A+ (A+++ bis D Skala)

5401665679.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
PC18ST

STANDARD PLUS INVERTER, 5 kW, Energieffizienz A++ / A+ (A+++ bis D Skala)

CARBON TRUST (UK)

Der CO2-Fußabdruck dieses Produkts wurde von CarbonTrust gemessen und zertifiziert

Dual Inverter Kompressor™ mit 10 Jahren Garantie

Dual Inverter Kompressor™ mit 10 Jahren Garantie

Der Dual Inverter Kompressor™ von LG sorgt dafür, dass Ihr Klimagerät schneller kühlt, länger hält und ruhiger arbeitet.
Mit 10 Jahren Garantie auf den Kompressor können Sie die Vorzüge von LG Klimageräten für eine längere Zeit genießen.

Energieeffizienz

Der Inverter Kompressor passt die Drehzahl des Kompressors kontinuierlich an, um die gewünschten Temperaturen zu bewahren. Außerdem ist der LG Smart Inverter mit Stromsparfunktion ausgestattet, um mehr Energie als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor einzusparen.

Schnelles Kühlen

Das LG Klimagerät kühlt die Luft rasch durch hohe Kühlleistung des LG Smart Inverters; damit wird die Luft weiträumiger verteilt und Räume werden schneller gekühlt.


Greifen Sie jederzeit und von jedem Ort aus, mithilfe eines Wi-Fi-fähigen Gerätes und der exklusiven Steuerungs-App von LG für Heimgeräte auf Ihr Klimagerät zu.

Einfaches und elegantes Design mitMagic-Display

Das elegante und moderne Design des LG Klimageräts ermöglicht die einfache Installation und praktische Reinigung des EZ-Gleitfilter. Das Magic-Display verfügt über eine praktische Energieanzeige.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann von der obigen Abbildung abweichen

Kontrollieren Sie Ihren Energieverbrauch

Mit der Funktionstaste LG Aktive Energieregelung können Sie den Energieverbrauch mit drei Optionen einstellen (80 %, 60 %, 40 %). Mit nur einem Tastendruck können Sie die Kühlleistung steuern und den Stromverbrauch reduzieren.

Sofortige Einrichtung,Comfort Air

Mit dieser Option werden die Lamellen der Klimaanlage so voreingestellt, dass die ausströmende Luft von den im Raum befindlichen Personen weggeführt wird.

Dualer Schutzfilter

Der duale Schutzfilter erfasst Staubpartikel von über 10㎛ und Bakterien.

Jet Cool

Das optimierte Design des Luftauslasses sorgt für einen stärkeren Luftstrom, der den Raum rasch kühlt.

Automatische Reinigung

Die umfassende automatische Reinigungsfunktion verhindert die Bildung von Bakterien und Schimmel am Wärmetauscher und bietet damit eine angenehmere und komfortable Umgebung für den Anwender.

Vertikale 6-Stufen-Lüftungssteuerung

Anwender können die Flügelrichtung aus 6 voreingestellten Positionen wählen, um den gewünschten Ausblaswinkel zu erzielen.

4-Wege-Schwinge

Die Klimageräte von LG bringen kühle Luft in jede Ecke Ihres Raumes. Die 4-Wege-Swingfunktion bläst Luft schnell und effizient in verschiedene Richtungen.

Gold Fin ™

Gold Fin™ sorgt dafür, dass die Oberfläche weniger anfällig gegen Korrosion ist, und verbessert die Lebensdauer des Wärmetauschers erheblich.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

Leistung
18 BTU
Abmessungen (WxHxD, mm)
INNENEINHEIT: 998 x 345 x 210 / AUSSENEINHEIT: 770 x 545 x 288
Hauptmerkmal Nr. 1
Inverter Compressor
Hauptmerkmal Nr. 2
Energieeinsparung

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEIN

Abmessungen Inneneinheit_HxBxT(mm)

345 x 998 x 210 mm

Inneneinheit Gewicht (kg)

11,9 kg

Abmessungen Außeneinheit_HxBxT(mm)

545 x 770 x 288 mm

Kältemitteltyp

R32

Schallleistung (Kühlen) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

31/34/39/44/47

Schallleistung (Heizen) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

34/39/44/48

KÜHLEN

Max. Kühlleistung

5.500 W

HEIZEN

Max. Heizleistung

5.000 W

ENERGIEEINSPARUNG

Effizienzklasse

Kühlen / Heizen:A++ / A+

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
ENERGY LABEL(PC18ST)
Erweiterung
PRODUCT FICHE(PC18ST)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(PC18ST)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich

Direkt kaufen

PC18ST

STANDARD PLUS INVERTER, 5 kW, Energieffizienz A++ / A+ (A+++ bis D Skala)

5401665679.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt