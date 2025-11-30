We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Unsere Kühlschränke mit Gefrierfach sind dank der von LG entwickelten, patentierten und einzigartigen Inverter-Kompressoren besonders leise und energieeffizient. Einige Modelle bieten außerdem eine No-Frost-Funktion und/oder einen Eiswürfelspender – entdecke unsere Kühl-Gefrierkombinationen, Side-by-Sides und Multi-Doors mit Gefrierfach.