Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit InstaView® (E, 635L, 189,1cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSGV81EPLL

InstaView®

Zweimal klopfen und hineinsehen

Klopfen Sie zweimal und sehen Sie dank der neuesten Generation des InstaView Door-in-Door® 23 % mehr von dem, was sich im Inneren befindet.

*Verglichen mit herkömmlichem Side-by-Side-Kühlschränken von LG mit InstaView® (GSX971NEAE).

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5 % für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LINEARCooling®-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Die Vorderansicht eines schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschranks mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Der Inhalt des Kühlschranks kann durch die InstaView-Tür eingesehen werden. Von der DoorCooling-Funktion ausgehend strahlen blaue Lichtstrahlen über den Inhalt.

DoorCooling ®

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Dank der gleichmäßigen und schnellen Leistung von DoorCooling ® sind Getränke kälter und Lebensmittel bleiben frischer.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG zum Vergleich der Zeit für das Absinken der Temperatur des Wasserbehälters im oberen Korb zwischen Modellen mit und ohne DoorCooling+®. Gilt nur für zutreffende Modelle.
*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*DoorCooling+® soll beim Öffnen der Tür stoppen.

Sorgen Sie für eine optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit, um Obst und Gemüse länger frisch zu halten. Die unteren Schubladen des Kühlschranks sind mit bunten Frischwaren gefüllt. Ein eingefügtes Bild vergrößert die Steuerung, mit der die optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit ausgewählt werden kann, um Obst und Gemüse frisch zu halten.

FRESHBalancer®

Steigern Sie die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

Sorgen Sie für eine optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit, um Obst und Gemüse länger frisch zu halten.
Seitenansicht einer Küche mit eingebautem schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschrank.

Verschönern Sie Ihre Einrichtung mit UltraSleek Door

UltraSleek Door wertet sofort die Optik jeder Küche auf.

Seitenansicht einer Küche mit eingebautem schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschrank.

Große Kapazität

Sie können im Innenraum mehr aufbewahren

Genießen Sie viel Platz zum Aufbewahren all Ihrer Speisen und Getränke, was Ihre Küche schön ordentlich aussehen lässt.
Metallic-Dekor

Metallic-Dekor

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

LG ThinQ®

Dank intelligenter Steuerung intelligent leben

Mehr Erfahren

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Sagen Sie Ihrem Kühlschrank genau, was Sie brauchen, wenn Sie es brauchen. Sagen Sie „Express Freeze einschalten“, und der AI-Lautsprecher hört zu und sorgt dafür, dass Ihre Einkäufe schnell eingefroren werden.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ® umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Warum ein Smart Inverter Compressor?

Warum ein Smart Inverter Compressor?

Der Smart Inverter Compressor hat weniger Reibungspunkte, da er keine Verbindungsstücke besitzt. Zudem startet und stoppt der Kompressor sanfter, wodurch die Geräuschentwicklung geringer ausfällt als bei konventionellen Kompressoren.
10 Jahre Garantie auf den Smart Inverter Compressor
Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Jahre Garantie auf den Smart Inverter Compressor

Der Smart Inverter Compressor von LG ist dank der modernen LG Technologie leiser als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor. Darüber hinaus spart er mehr Energie und bietet eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit. Aufgrund der längeren Lebensdauer erhält der Kompressor eine 10 Jahre* Teilegarantie.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

GSGV81EPLL
Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)
190
Verpackungsabmessung (LxBxH, mm)
972 x 1.891 x 770
Energieeffizienzklasse
E
Door-in-Door®
Nein

Alle Spezifikationen

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (LED Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Frontfarbe

    Essence Matte Black

  • Tür (Material)

    PCM

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Nein

  • Grifftyp

    Edel-Komfortgriff

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Wasserspender

    Nein

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja

  • LG Craft Ice

    Nein

  • Eiswürfelbereiter

    Nein

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

  • Wasserversorgung

    Interner Wassertank (4L) / kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • InstaView®

    Ja

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

LEISTUNG

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    350

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    36

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

KÜHLFACH

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Nein

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    2

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2 (transparent)

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806084428059

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    190

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    416

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    635

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    620

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    735

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    148

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.750

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.790

  • Verpackungsabmessung (LxBxH, mm)

    972 x 1.891 x 770

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 735

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    138

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

