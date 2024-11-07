Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Door-in-Door® (E, 635L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSJV71MCLE
GSJV71MCLE.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Door-in-Door® (E, 635L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSJV71MCLE

GSJV71MCLE.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
GSJV71MCLE

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Door-in-Door® (E, 635L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSJV71MCLE

(0)
GSJV71MCLE

Stiftung Warentest

Testurteil "GUT (2,1)"

Die LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination GSJV71MCLE konnte im Test der Stiftung Warentest mit dem Testurteil GUT (2,1) überzeugen.

Schneller und einfacher Zugriff

Door-in-Door®

Schneller und einfacher Zugriff

Mit Door-in-Door® können Sie mit einem Druck auf die verdeckte Öffnungstaste schnell auf beliebte Lebensmittel zugreifen.

*Basierend auf Intertek-Tests der Modelle SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC und LFX31945ST/02, gemäß interner LG-Testmethode, bei der die prozentuale Verringerung des Luftaustauschs beim Öffnen von Door-in-Door® im Vergleich zur Kühlschranktür für 10 Sekunden gemessen wurde. Die Resultate variieren je nach Modell und Öffnungsdauer.

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung eines LG-internen Testverfahrens, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5% für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LinearCooling-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

DoorCooling+®

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Dank der gleichmäßigen und schnellen Leistung von DoorCooling+® sind Getränke kälter und Lebensmittel bleiben frischer.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung eines LG-internen Testverfahrens zum Vergleich der Zeit für das Absinken der Temperatur im Wasserbehälter im oberen Korb zwischen Modellen mit und ohne DoorCooling+®. Gilt nur für zutreffende Modelle.
*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*DoorCooling+® sollte beim Öffnen der Tür unterbrochen werden.

Steigern Sie die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

FRESHBalancer®

Steigern Sie die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

Sorgen Sie für eine optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit, um Obst und
Gemüse länger frisch zu halten.
Verschönern Sie Ihre Einrichtung mit UltraSleek Door

Verschönern Sie Ihre Einrichtung mit UltraSleek Door

UltraSleek Door wertet sofort die Optik jeder Küche auf.

Sie können im Innenraum mehr aufbewahren
Große Kapazität

Sie können im Innenraum mehr aufbewahren

Genießen Sie viel Platz zum Aufbewahren all Ihrer Speisen und Getränke, was Ihre Küche schön ordentlich aussehen lässt.

Moderne Eleganz in jedem Detail

Die silbernen Akzente aus Metall verleihen dem Design auch von innen eine Premium-Anmutung.
Metal Fresh®.

Metal Fresh®.

Metallic-Dekor

Metallic-Dekor

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

LG ThinQ®

Dank intelligenter Steuerung intelligent leben

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Sagen Sie Ihrem Kühlschrank genau, was Sie brauchen, wenn Sie es brauchen. Sagen Sie „Express Freeze einschalten“, und der AI-Lautsprecher hört zu und sorgt dafür, dass Ihre Einkäufe schnell eingefroren werden.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG ThinQ® wird jetzt in LG ThinQ umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Der LG Inverter Linear Compressor® hält Lebensmittel bei geringerem Energieverbrauch länger frisch.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Zusammenfassung

Drucken
NUTZINHALT GESAMT
635 Liter
PRODUKT MAẞE (B X H X T, MM)
913 x 1.790 x 735
GERÄUSCHPEGEL
36 dB(A)
FARBE
Matte Black

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    635

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    239

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    416

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    131

  • Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

    141

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Ja

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

  • Umkehrbare Tür

    Nein

  • UVnano®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Wasserversorgung

    Interner Wassertank (4L) / kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Ja

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja

  • LG Craft Ice

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Frontfarbe

    Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Ja

  • Grifftyp

    Eingelassener Edel-Komfortgriff

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Inverter Linear Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    350

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    36

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    4

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Nein

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja

  • Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

    Ja

  • Fresh Zone

    Ja

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Klappbares Regal

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806091537577

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich