Side-by-Side mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 628 Liter Kapazität | EEK C | Interner Wassertank 4L | Metal Sorbet | GSLE91MBAC
Side-by-Side mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 628 Liter Kapazität | EEK C | Interner Wassertank 4L | Metal Sorbet | GSLE91MBAC

Side-by-Side mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 628 Liter Kapazität | EEK C | Interner Wassertank 4L | Metal Sorbet | GSLE91MBAC

SpacePlus™-Eissystem

SpacePlus®-Eissystem

Unser innovatives Eisbereitersystem ist in die Kühlschranktür integriert. Dies schafft zusätzlichen Platz für die Aufbewahrung in den Türfächern.
Utility Box

Utility Box

Der perfekte Platz für kleinere Lebensmittel wie Wurst- und Käseaufschnitt bei optimaler Temperatur.
LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Inverter-Linearkompressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.
24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.
Schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung
DoorCooling ®

Schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

DoorCooling⁺® stabilisiert die Innentemperatur und kühlt schneller und gleichmäßiger als herkömmliche Kühlsysteme. Der Temperaturunterschied zwischen dem Innenteil und der Türseite des Fachs wird erheblich reduziert.
FRESHBalancer™

FRESHBalancer®

Der einzigartige LG FRESHBalancer® sorgt für optimierte Feuchtigkeitslevel, indem das Gemüsefach abgedichtet wird. Gemüse und Obst sind dadurch länger haltbar.
Moist Balance Crisper™

Moist Balance Crisper®

Moist Balance Crisper® ist eine innovative, geriffelte Abdeckung, die für ein optimales Feuchtigkeitsniveau sorgt. So bleiben Obst und Gemüse länger frisch.
Effiziente Energieeinsparung
Inverter Linear Kompressor

Effiziente Energieeinsparung

Dank des Inverter Linear Kompressors von LG wird eine marktführende Effizienz erzielt, indem weniger Komponenten als bei herkömmlichen Kompressoren verwendet werden. Der Inverter Linear Kompressor hat daher weniger Reibungspunkte und ist geräuschärmer.
Ästhetisches Design
Rechteckiger Griff

Ästhetisches Design

Egal wieviel Technologie in einem Gerät steckt, wirklich geschätzt werden kann es nur wenn es in Ihrer Küche auch gut aussieht. Aus diesem Grund legt LG sehr viel Wert auf ein modernes, ansprechendes Design, selbst bei Details wie Griffen und Anzeigen.
Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger Frisch

Alt text

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.
