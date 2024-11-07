Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (E, 634L, 179 cm hoch) mit 4L internem Wassertank, Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | GSLV31DSXE
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (E, 634L, 179 cm hoch) mit 4L internem Wassertank, Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | GSLV31DSXE

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (E, 634L, 179 cm hoch) mit 4L internem Wassertank, Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | GSLV31DSXE

Stiftung Warentest Testurteil GUT (2,1)

Der LG Side-by-Side GSLV31DSXE hat von Stiftung Warentest das Testurteil GUT (2,1) erhalten.

Ein Video beginnt mit der Frontansicht des Kühlschranks bei weit geöffneten Türen. Der Innenbereich ist mit neonfarbenen Linien umrandet, und Pfeile beginnen, die Linien nach außen zu drücken, um anzuzeigen, dass jetzt mehr Platz im Inneren herrscht. Das Neonquadrat um die Innenräume blinkt, um den Unterschied zwischen dem größeren Platz und dem ehemals geringeren Platz zu verdeutlichen, der jetzt von einer gepunkteten weißen Linie umrandet ist.

Große Kapazität

Sie können im Innenraum mehr aufbewahren

Genießen Sie viel Platz zum Aufbewahren all Ihrer Speisen und Getränke, was Ihre Küche schön ordentlich aussehen lässt.

Seitenansicht einer Küche mit eingebautem schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschrank.

Verschönern Sie Ihre Einrichtung mit UltraSleek Door

UltraSleek Door wertet sofort die Optik jeder Küche auf.

*634L: Laut EU-Standard ist 634L die Kapazität des LGE-Modells GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft: Basierend auf dem nordamerikanischen Standard beträgt die Kapazität des LGE-Modells LRS*2706 27 cu.ft (Kubikfuß).

Innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum

Die Luft strömt in alle Richtungen, damit Ihre
Lebensmittel immer frisch bleiben,
egal, wo Sie sie aufbewahren.

Eine Hand hält ein Telefon. Auf dem Display des Telefons wird die App Smart Diagnosis angezeigt. Der Kühlschrank im Hintergrund ist auf einer Seite geöffnet und der Inhalt ist zu sehen. Über dem Kühlschrank befindet sich das Smart-Diagnosis-Symbol.

Smart Diagnosis®

So sind Sie immer einen Schritt voraus

Behebt kleinere Probleme und aktualisiert Wartungswarnungen, damit Sie weniger Kundendiensteinsätze nötig sind.
Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Der LG Inverter Linear Compressor® hält Lebensmittel bei geringerem Energieverbrauch länger frisch.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    634

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    218

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    416

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1790 x 743

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    111

  • Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

    121

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Nein

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

  • Umkehrbare Tür

    Nein

  • UVnano®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Wasserversorgung

    Interner Wassertank (4L) / kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Ja

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja

  • LG Craft Ice

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Frontfarbe

    Dark Graphite

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Nein

  • Grifftyp

    Eingelassener Edel-Komfortgriff

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Inverter Linear Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    348

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    36

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    4

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Nein

  • Gemüsefach

    Nein

  • Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

    Nein

  • Fresh Zone

    Ja

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Klappbares Regal

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806091423436

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    4

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    1

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    2

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

