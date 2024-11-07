Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (E, 562L, 178,7 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSM32HSBEH
EU energy label.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (E, 562L, 178,7 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSM32HSBEH

EU energy label.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
GSM32HSBEH

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (E, 562L, 178,7 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSM32HSBEH

(0)

Udtrykker funktionen af et isfrit køleskab med jordbær.

Total No Frost

LG's frostfri kølesystem forhindrer frostopbygning, hvilket sparer dig besværet med manuel afrimning.

Køleskabets indre udtrykker kulden.

Multi Air Flow

Kold luft strømmer i alle retninger for at omgive din mad

med kølig luft og at holde den så frisk som muligt.

Billede, hvor køleskabsdøren er åben set oppefra

Touch LED Display

LED-displayet giver et godt indtryk af dit køleskab og er samtidig en praktisk måde at skifte indstillingerne på.

Et hvidt lys skinner indeni køleskabet.

Soft LED Belysning

LED-belysning er lysere og giver et mere behageligt lys for øjnene.

Et billede, der viser hele køleskabets indre.

Hærdede glashylder

Hærdede glashylder er stærke nok til at kunne bære dine tunge genstande.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

  • Externes LED-Display

    Touch-88-weiß

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    120

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    910 x 1.787 x 693

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    110

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Nein

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Nein

  • InstaView®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eiswürfelbereiter

    Nein

  • Wasserspender

    Nein

  • Wasserversorgung

    Interner Wassertank (4L) / kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja

  • LG Craft Ice

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    PCM

  • Frontfarbe

    P/S3

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Nein

  • Grifftyp

    Horizontales Fach

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Kompressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    323

  • Klimaklasse

    SN-T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    42

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    D

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    5

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    4

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Nein

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Nein

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806084502001

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    4 geteilte (2 ausziehbare + 1 faltbare + 1 fest installierte)

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2 (transparent)

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    2

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

