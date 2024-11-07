Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit InstaView Door-in-Door® (E, 635L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSXV91PZAE
Energieklasse : EU
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit InstaView Door-in-Door® (E, 635L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSXV91PZAE

GSXV91PZAE

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit InstaView Door-in-Door® (E, 635L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSXV91PZAE

GSXV91PZAE

Stiftung Warentest

Testurteil "GUT (2,3)"

 

Der LG Side-by-Side GSXV91PZAE hat von Stiftung Warentest das Testurteil GUT (2,3) erhalten.

  InstaView®

Zweimal klopfen und hineinsehen

Klopfen Sie zweimal und sehen Sie dank der neuesten Generation des  InstaView Door-in-Door® 23 % mehr von dem, was sich im Inneren befindet.

*Verglichen mit herkömmlichem Side-by-Side-Kühlschränken von LG mit InstaView® (GSX971NEAE).

Eine Nahaufnahme von Wasser, das von knackigem grünem Salat tropft, befindet sich neben einer Nahaufnahme von Wasser, das auf frische rote Tomaten fällt, sowie neben einem Video von glänzenden nassen Blaubeeren, die bewegt werden.

LinearCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LinearCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5 % für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LinearCooling®-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Die Vorderansicht eines schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschranks mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Der Inhalt des Kühlschranks kann durch die InstaView-Tür eingesehen werden. Von der DoorCooling-Funktion ausgehend strahlen blaue Lichtstrahlen über den Inhalt.

DoorCooling+®

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Dank der gleichmäßigen und schnellen Leistung von DoorCooling+® sind Getränke kälter und Lebensmittel bleiben frischer.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG zum Vergleich der Zeit für das Absinken der Temperatur des Wasserbehälters im oberen Korb zwischen Modellen mit und ohne DoorCooling+®. Gilt nur für zutreffende Modelle.
*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*DoorCooling+® soll beim Öffnen der Tür stoppen.

Ein Video startet, es ist auf den Wasserspender eingezoomt. Das Äußere des Kühlschranks wird scharf dargestellt, und jetzt sind das Innere der Tür und die mechanischen Teile der Spenderdüse zu sehen. Das Video zoomt weiter hinein, um die Wassertröpfchen zu zeigen, die durch den UVnano-Teil der Düse gelangen, wodurch die Bakterien reduziert werden. Die Ansicht zoomt wieder heraus, um wieder das Äußere des Kühlschranks zu zeigen, während Wasser in ein Glas gefüllt wird.

UVnano®

Reinigen Sie Ihre Spenderdüse jeden Tag

Reduzieren Sie automatisch 99,99 % der Bakterien aus der Wasserdüse mithilfe von UV-Licht*.

*Die Wirksamkeit von UVnano (Funktionsname: Selbstpflege) wurde durch Labortests des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung von internen Testmethoden zur Messung der Reduktion von E. coli, S. aureus und P. aeruginosa in destillierten Wasserproben nach 10-minütiger Exposition gegenüber der UV-LED des Produkts pro Stunde bewertet, nach insgesamt 24 Stunden bei normalem Haushaltsgebrauch. Die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen und Verwendung variieren. Das Produkt dient nicht der Behandlung von Krankheiten und kann diese auch nicht heilen. Außerdem besteht keinerlei Garantie, dass das vom Produkt gefilterte Wasser frei von Verunreinigungen wie mikrobiologischen Partikeln ist, welche die Gesundheit der Benutzer beeinträchtigen können.
*UVnano ist eine Verbindung der Wörter UV (ultraviolett) und Nanometer (Längeneinheit).

Die unteren Schubladen des Kühlschranks sind mit bunten Frischwaren gefüllt. Ein eingefügtes Bild vergrößert die Steuerung, mit der die optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit ausgewählt werden kann, um Obst und Gemüse frisch zu halten.

FRESHBalancer®

Steigern Sie die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

Sorgen Sie für eine optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit, um Obst und Gemüse länger frisch zu halten.

Seitenansicht einer Küche mit eingebautem schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschrank.

Verschönern Sie Ihre Einrichtung mit UltraSleek Door

UltraSleek Door wertet sofort die Optik jeder Küche auf.

Ein Video beginnt mit der Frontansicht des Kühlschranks bei weit geöffneten Türen. Der Innenbereich ist mit neonfarbenen Linien umrandet, und Pfeile beginnen, die Linien nach außen zu drücken, um anzuzeigen, dass jetzt mehr Platz im Inneren herrscht. Das Neonquadrat um die Innenräume blinkt, um den Unterschied zwischen dem größeren Platz und dem ehemals geringeren Platz zu verdeutlichen, der jetzt von einer gepunkteten weißen Linie umrandet ist.
Große Kapazität

Sie können im Innenraum mehr aufbewahren

Genießen Sie viel Platz zum Aufbewahren all Ihrer Speisen und Getränke, was Ihre Küche schön ordentlich aussehen lässt.

Moderne Eleganz in jedem Detail

Die silbernen Akzente und die Wand aus Metall verleihen dem Design auch von innen eine Premium-Anmutung.
Die Frontansicht des glänzenden Metal Fresh Panels mit dem „Metal Fresh“-Logo.

Metal Fresh®

Diagonale Ansicht einer Ablage mit Metallverkleidung im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metallic-Dekor

Eine abgeschrägte Ansicht der Oberseite des Kühlschranks zeigt die sanfte LED-Beleuchtung.

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

LG ThinQ®

Dank intelligenter Steuerung intelligent leben

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Sagen Sie Ihrem Kühlschrank genau, was Sie brauchen, wenn Sie es brauchen. Sagen Sie „Express Freeze einschalten“, und der AI-Lautsprecher hört zu und sorgt dafür, dass Ihre Einkäufe schnell eingefroren werden.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ® umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Verbinden und steuern von überall

Mithilfe der LG-ThinQ®-App können Sie sich ganz einfach mit Ihrem Kühlschrank verbinden, wie es bisher nicht möglich war. Aktivieren Sie „Express Freeze“ mit nur einem Tastendruck.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ® umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Das Logo „10 Year Warranty for the Inverter Linear Converter“ befindet sich neben dem „Inverter Linear“-Logo.

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Der LG Inverter Linear Compressor® hält Lebensmittel bei geringerem Energieverbrauch länger frisch.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Zusammenfassung

NUTZINHALT GESAMT
635 liter
PRODUKT MAẞE (B X H X T, MM)
913 x 1790 x 735
GERÄUSCHPEGEL
36 dB
FARBE
Platinum Silver

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    219

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    416

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    635

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

    148

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    137

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Ja

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • Umkehrbare Tür

    Nein

  • UVnano®

    Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja

  • LG Craft Ice

    Nein

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Ja

  • Wasserversorgung

    Interner Wassertank (4L) / kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Frontfarbe

    Platinum Silver

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Ja

  • Grifftyp

    Eingelassener Edel-Komfortgriff

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Inverter Linear Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    348

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    36

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

    Ja

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Nein

  • Fresh Zone

    Ja

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED

  • Klappbares Regal

    Nein

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    4

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806091424624

GEFRIERFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

