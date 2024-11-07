Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Zusammenfassung

Drucken
NUTZINHALT GESAMT
435 Liter
PRODUKT MAẞE (B X H X T, MM)
700 x 1784 x 710
GERÄUSCHPEGEL
37 dB
FARBE
Gebürstetes Edelstahl

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    F

  • Produktart

    Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    143

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    292

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    435

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

  • Externes LCD-Display

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

    177

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    700 x 1784 x 710

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    167

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Ja

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • Umkehrbare Tür

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Nein

  • LG Craft Ice

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    Edelstahl

  • Frontfarbe

    Edelstahl

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Ja

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Inverter Linear Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    307

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    37

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

    Nein

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    3

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806098610785

GEFRIERFACH

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

