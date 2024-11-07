We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE Kühl-Gefrierkombination mit InstaView Door-in-Door® | 435 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse F | Edelstahl mit Textured Steel®-Finish | LSR200B
LG SIGNATURE Kühl-Gefrierkombination mit InstaView Door-in-Door® | 435 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse F | Edelstahl mit Textured Steel®-Finish | LSR200B
Zusammenfassung
Alle Spezifikationen
BASISAUSSTATTUNG
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
F
-
Produktart
Kühl-/Gefrierkombination
KAPAZITÄT
-
Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)
143
-
Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)
292
-
Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)
435
STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE
-
Express Freeze
Ja
-
Externes LCD-Display
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT
-
Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)
177
-
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
700 x 1784 x 710
-
Produktgewicht (in kg)
167
MERKMALE
-
DoorCooling+®
Ja
-
Door-in-Door®
Ja
-
InstaView®
Ja
-
LINEARCooling®
Ja
-
Umkehrbare Tür
Nein
EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM
-
Ice Maker (automatisch)
Nein
-
LG Craft Ice
Nein
MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG
-
Tür (Material)
Edelstahl
-
Frontfarbe
Edelstahl
-
Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)
Ja
LEISTUNG
-
Kompressortyp
Inverter Linear Compressor®
-
Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)
307
-
Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)
37
-
Luftschallemissionsklasse
C
KÜHLFACH
-
Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal
Nein
-
Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)
3
-
Multi-Airflow
Ja
-
Beleuchtung Kühlteil
LED
-
Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)
3
INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE
-
Smart Diagnosis®
Ja
-
ThinQ® (WLAN)
Ja
EAN CODE
-
EAN
8806098610785
GEFRIERFACH
-
Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)
2
-
Beleuchtung Gefrierteil
LED
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Bewertungen
Empfehlungen für dich
-
Handbücher und Software
Lade Benutzerhandbücher und Software für deine Produkte herunter.
-
Fehler-behebung
Finde hilfreiche Anleitungsvideos für dein Produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfe hier die Informationen zu deiner Produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecke Zubehör für dein Produkt.
-
Produkt Registrieren
Wenn du dein Produkt registrierst, können wir dich schneller unterstützen
-
Produkt-support
Finde hilfreiche Informationen zu deinem LG Produkt. Anleitungen, Garantie und Tipps zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Reparatur-status
Verfolge den Status deiner Reparatur oder finde FAQs
-
Reparatur-anfrage
Reparaturanfrage online stellen.
Kontaktiere uns
-
Chatte mit uns
Erhalte Antworten von unserem virtuellen Assitenten oder einem unserer Mitarbeiter
-
Kontaktiere unseren Kundenservice über WhatsApp
-
Sende uns eine Nachricht. Ein LG-Mitarbeiter wird dir so bald wie möglich antworten
-
Anrufen
Direkt mit einem unserer Supportmitarbeiter sprechen