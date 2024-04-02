Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kühl-/Gefrierkombination | 304 Liter Nutzinhalt | EEK D | Silber | 186 cm hoch | Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBM21HSADH
Kühl-/Gefrierkombination | 304 Liter Nutzinhalt | EEK D | Silber | 186 cm hoch | Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBM21HSADH

Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH™

NatureFRESH®

Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH®

Genießen Sie frische Lebensmittel. Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit einem köstlichen Geschmackserlebnis.

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige
Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung

Soft Start & Soft Stop

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung

Der Smart Inverter Kompressor arbeitet bei einem Geräuschpegel von niedrigen 35dB. Für reibungslosen Betrieb, den Sie kaum wahrnehmen.

Warum ein Smart Inverter Kompressor?

Warum ein Smart Inverter Kompressor?

Der Smart Inverter Kompressor hat weniger Reibungspunkte, da er keine Verbindungsstücke besitzt. Zudem startet und stoppt der Kompressor sanfter, wodurch die Geräuschentwicklung geringer ausfällt als bei konventionellen Kompressoren.

*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Smart Inverter Compressor®️

Smart Inverter Compressor®️

 

10 Jahre Garantie

Der Smart Inverter Kompressor von LG ist leiser und energiesparender als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor und bietet eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit. Aufgrund der längeren Lebensdauer erhält der Kompressor eine 10 Jahre* Teilegarantie.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Eleganz trifft praktischen Minimalismus
Kompaktes Premium-Design

Eleganz trifft praktischen Minimalismus

Die neue Kühl-Gefrierkombination ist die Verkörperung von Funktion und Stil. Sie verfügt über ein minimalistisches Design mit maximaler Eleganz und höchstem Komfort. Genießen Sie jetzt sowohl die praktische Anwendung als auch den Luxus in Ihrer eigenen Küche.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.

Zusammenfassung

Abmessungen

dimension
Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)
97

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

Produktart

B/Gefrierschrank

Standard/Tresentiefe

Arbeitsplattentiefe

Energieeffizienzklasse

D

KAPAZITÄT

Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

304

Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

97

Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

207

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

Internes LED-Display

Ja [Inneres Punkt-Display]

Express Freeze

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Packungsgewicht (kg)

64,8

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

595 x 1.860 x 590

Produktgewicht (in kg)

59,5

Tiefe ohne Tür

525

Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

1.860

Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

1.860

MERKMALE

DoorCooling+®

Nein

LINEARCooling®

Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

Eisbereiter_manuell

Herkömmliche Eiswürfelschale

Festwasseranschluss

Nein

Ice Maker (automatisch)

Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Tür (Material)

PCM

Frontfarbe

Silber

Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

Nein

Grifftyp

Horizontales Fach

LEISTUNG

Kompressortyp

Smart Inverter Kompressor®

Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

194

Klimaklasse

SN-T

Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

35

Luftschallemissionsklasse

B

KÜHLFACH

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

3

Beleuchtung Kühlteil

LED oben

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

3

Gemüsefach

Ja (1)

Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

Nein

Fresh Zone

Nein

Multi-Airflow

Ja

Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum

Nein

Pure N Fresh

Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis®

Nein

ThinQ® (WLAN)

Nein

EAN CODE

EAN

8806084501325

GEFRIERFACH

Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

3 transparente

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(GBM21HSADH)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (GBM21HSADH)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

