Kühl-Gefrierkombination | Nur 88 kWh/a | EEK B | ​384​ Liter Nutzinhalt | ​Prime Silver​ | ​203 cm​ | Smart Inverter Compressor® | ​GBP52PYNBN
GBP52PYNBN.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
GBP52PYNBN

Kühl-Gefrierkombination | Nur 88 kWh/a | EEK B | ​384​ Liter Nutzinhalt | ​Prime Silver​ | ​203 cm​ | Smart Inverter Compressor® | ​GBP52PYNBN

Front view
Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH®3

NatureFRESH®

Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH®

Genießen Sie frische Lebensmittel. Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit einem köstlichen Geschmackserlebnis.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch3

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Smart Inverter Compressor®️ von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.

 

 

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung1

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung1

DoorCooling+®

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

Durch die zusätzliche Lüftungsöffnung oben im vorderen Bereich wird der komplette Kühlschrank viel schneller und gleichmäßiger gekühlt. So bleiben Lebensmittel länger frisch.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.
*Basierend auf UL-Testresultaten des internen LG-Verfahrens zum Vergleich der benötigten Zeit für eine Temperaturabsenkung des oberen Türfachs der LGE-Modelle ohne DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) und mit DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN) von 24,8 ℃ auf 8 ℃.

Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel1

FRESHConverter®

Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel

FRESHConverter®gewährleistet optimale Bedingungen für Ihr Fleisch, Ihren Fisch oder Ihr Gemüse.

Warum ein Smart Inverter Compressor?1

Warum ein Smart Inverter Kompressor?

Der Smart Inverter Kompressor hat weniger Reibungspunkte, da er keine Verbindungsstücke besitzt. Zudem startet und stoppt der Kompressor sanfter, wodurch die Geräuschentwicklung geringer ausfällt als bei konventionellen Kompressoren.

10 Jahre Garantie1

Smart Inverter Compressor®️

10 Jahre Garantie

Der Smart Inverter Kompressor von LG ist leiser und energiesparender als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor und bietet eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit. Aufgrund der längeren Lebensdauer erhält der Kompressor eine 10 Jahre* Teilegarantie.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Eleganz trifft praktischen Minimalismus

Kompaktes Premium-Design

Eleganz trifft praktischen Minimalismus

Die neue Kühl-Gefrierkombination ist die Verkörperung von Funktion und Stil. Sie verfügt über ein minimalistisches Design mit maximaler Eleganz und höchstem Komfort. Genießen Sie jetzt sowohl die praktische Anwendung als auch den Luxus in Ihrer eigenen Küche.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.

Abmessungen

GBP52PYNBN.APYQEUT

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

Produktart

B/Gefrierschrank

Standard/Tresentiefe

Arbeitsplattentiefe

Energieeffizienzklasse

B

KAPAZITÄT

Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

384

Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

107

Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

233

Volumen Kaltlagerfach (in Liter)

44

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

Internes LED-Display

Ja (LED Display)

Express Freeze

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Packungsgewicht (kg)

97

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

595 x 2.030 x 675

Produktgewicht (in kg)

89

Tiefe ohne Tür

610

Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

675

Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

2.030

Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

2.030

MERKMALE

DoorCooling+®

Ja

LINEARCooling®

Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

Eisbereiter_manuell

Herkömmliche Eiswürfelschale

Festwasseranschluss

Nein

Ice Maker (automatisch)

Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Tür (Material)

PET

Frontfarbe

Prime Silver

Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

Nein

Grifftyp

Horizontales Fach

LEISTUNG

Kompressortyp

Inverter Linear Compressor

Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

137

Klimaklasse

SN-T

Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

35

Luftschallemissionsklasse

B

KÜHLFACH

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

4

Beleuchtung Kühlteil

LED oben

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

3

Gemüsefach

Ja (2)

Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

Nein

Fresh Zone

Nein

Multi-Airflow

Ja

Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum

Nein

Pure N Fresh

Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis®

Ja

ThinQ® (WLAN)

Nein

EAN CODE

EAN

8806084800343

GEFRIERFACH

Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

3 transparente

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(GBP52PYNBN)
Erweiterung
Product Environmental Report(GBP52PYNBN)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (GBP52PYNBN)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

