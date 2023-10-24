About Cookies on This Site

Side-by-Side mit InstaView Door-in-Door® | Craft Ice Kugeln | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Festwasseranschluss | Matte Black | GSXB90MCDE
Energieklasse : EU
Side-by-Side mit InstaView Door-in-Door® | Craft Ice Kugeln | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Festwasseranschluss | Matte Black | GSXB90MCDE

GSXB90MCDE

Side-by-Side mit InstaView Door-in-Door® | Craft Ice Kugeln | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Festwasseranschluss | Matte Black | GSXB90MCDE

GSXB90MCDE
Ein Video zeigt eine Frau, die sich ihrem InstaView-Kühlschrank nähert und zweimal anklopft. Der Innenraum leuchtet auf, und sie kann den Inhalt ihres Kühlschranks sehen, ohne die Tür öffnen zu müssen. Die Ansicht zoomt heran, sodass die Getränke in der Tür zu sehen sind, und zoomt dann heraus, um die Frau von hinten zu zeigen, wie sie die Tür öffnet und sich ein Getränk nimmt.
InstaView®

Zweimal klopfen und hineinsehen

Klopfen Sie zweimal und sehen Sie dank der neuesten Generation des InstaView Door-in-Door® 23 % mehr von dem, was sich im Inneren befindet.

*Verglichen mit herkömmlichem Side-by-Side-Kühlschränken von LG mit InstaView® (GSX971NEAE).

Eine Nahaufnahme von Wasser, das von knackigem grünem Salat tropft, befindet sich neben einer Nahaufnahme von Wasser, das auf frische rote Tomaten fällt, sowie neben einem Video von glänzenden nassen Blaubeeren, die bewegt werden.
LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5% für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LINEARCooling®-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Bartenderkunst für Ihr Zuhause

Craft Ice®

Bartenderkunst für Ihr Zuhause

Bringen Sie Ihre Getränke mit LG-exklusiven Craft Ice® Eiskugeln auf Profi-Niveau.

Die Vorderansicht eines schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschranks mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Der Inhalt des Kühlschranks kann durch die InstaView-Tür eingesehen werden. Von der DoorCooling-Funktion ausgehend strahlen blaue Lichtstrahlen über den Inhalt.

DoorCooling ®

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Dank der gleichmäßigen und schnellen Leistung von DoorCooling ® sind Getränke kälter und Lebensmittel bleiben frischer.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG zum Vergleich der Zeit für das Absinken der Temperatur des Wasserbehälters im oberen Korb zwischen Modellen mit und ohne DoorCooling+®. Gilt nur für zutreffende Modelle.
*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*DoorCooling+® soll beim Öffnen der Tür stoppen.

Ein Video startet, es ist auf den Wasserspender eingezoomt. Das Äußere des Kühlschranks wird scharf dargestellt, und jetzt sind das Innere der Tür und die mechanischen Teile der Spenderdüse zu sehen. Das Video zoomt weiter hinein, um die Wassertröpfchen zu zeigen, die durch den UVnano-Teil der Düse gelangen, wodurch die Bakterien reduziert werden. Die Ansicht zoomt wieder heraus, um wieder das Äußere des Kühlschranks zu zeigen, während Wasser in ein Glas gefüllt wird.

UVnano®

Reinigen Sie Ihre Spenderdüse jeden Tag

Reduzieren Sie automatisch 99,99% der Bakterien aus der Wasserdüse mithilfe von UV-Licht*.

*Die Wirksamkeit von UVnano (Funktionsname: Selbstpflege) wurde durch Labortests des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung von internen Testmethoden zur Messung der Reduktion von E. coli, S. aureus und P. aeruginosa in destillierten Wasserproben nach 10-minütiger Exposition gegenüber der UV-LED des Produkts pro Stunde bewertet, nach insgesamt 24 Stunden bei normalem Haushaltsgebrauch. Die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen und Verwendung variieren. Das Produkt dient nicht der Behandlung von Krankheiten und kann diese auch nicht heilen. Außerdem besteht keinerlei Garantie, dass das vom Produkt gefilterte Wasser frei von Verunreinigungen wie mikrobiologischen Partikeln ist, welche die Gesundheit der Benutzer beeinträchtigen können. *UVnano ist eine Verbindung der Wörter UV (ultraviolett) und Nanometer (Längeneinheit).

Die unteren Schubladen des Kühlschranks sind mit bunten Frischwaren gefüllt. Ein eingefügtes Bild vergrößert die Steuerung, mit der die optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit ausgewählt werden kann, um Obst und Gemüse frisch zu halten.

FRESHBalancer®

Steigern Sie die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

Sorgen Sie für eine optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit, um Obst und Gemüse länger frisch zu halten.
Ein Video beginnt mit der Frontansicht des Kühlschranks bei weit geöffneten Türen. Der Innenbereich ist mit neonfarbenen Linien umrandet, und Pfeile beginnen, die Linien nach außen zu drücken, um anzuzeigen, dass jetzt mehr Platz im Inneren herrscht. Das Neonquadrat um die Innenräume blinkt, um den Unterschied zwischen dem größeren Platz und dem ehemals geringeren Platz zu verdeutlichen, der jetzt von einer gepunkteten weißen Linie umrandet ist.
Große Kapazität

Sie können im Innenraum mehr aufbewahren

Genießen Sie viel Platz zum Aufbewahren all Ihrer Speisen und Getränke, was Ihre Küche schön ordentlich aussehen lässt.
Seitenansicht einer Küche mit eingebautem schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschrank.

Verschönern Sie Ihre Einrichtung mit UltraSleek Door

Verschönern Sie Ihre Einrichtung mit UltraSleek Door

Moderne Eleganz in jedem Detail

Die silbernen Akzente und die Wand aus Metall verleihen dem Design auch von innen eine Premium-Anmutung.

Metal Fresh®

Metal Fresh®

Diagonale Ansicht einer Ablage mit Metallverkleidung im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metallic-Dekor

Eine abgeschrägte Ansicht der Oberseite des Kühlschranks zeigt die sanfte LED-Beleuchtung.

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

LG ThinQ®

Dank intelligenter Steuerung intelligent leben

Stimmenkontrolle

Intelligenter Alarm

Überwachung

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Sagen Sie Ihrem Kühlschrank genau, was Sie brauchen, wenn Sie es brauchen. Sagen Sie „Express Freeze einschalten“, und der AI-Lautsprecher hört zu und sorgt dafür, dass Ihre Einkäufe schnell eingefroren werden.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ® umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Das Logo „10 Year Warranty for the Inverter Linear Converter“ befindet sich neben dem „Inverter Linear“-Logo.

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Der LG Inverter Linear Compressor® hält Lebensmittel bei geringerem Energieverbrauch länger frisch.

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Zusammenfassung

Abmessungen

NUTZINHALT GESAMT
635 Liter
PRODUKT MAẞE (B X H X T, MM)
913 x 1790 x 735
GERÄUSCHPEGEL
36 dB(A)
FARBE
Matte Black

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

Energieeffizienzklasse

E

Produktart

Side-by-Side

KAPAZITÄT

Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

219

Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

416

Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

635

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

Express Freeze

Ja

Internes LED-Display

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

148

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Produktgewicht (in kg)

137

MERKMALE

DoorCooling+®

Ja

Door-in-Door®

Ja

InstaView®

Ja

LINEARCooling®

Ja

Umkehrbare Tür

Nein

UVnano®

Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

Ice Maker (automatisch)

Ja

LG Craft Ice

Ja

Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

Ja

Wasserversorgung

Festwasseranschluss

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Frontfarbe

Matte Black

Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

Ja

Grifftyp

Eingelassener Edel-Komfortgriff

LEISTUNG

Kompressortyp

Inverter Linear Compressor®

Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

350

Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

36

Luftschallemissionsklasse

C

KÜHLFACH

Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

Ja

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

4

Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

Nein

Fresh Zone

Ja

Multi-Airflow

Ja

Beleuchtung Kühlteil

LED

Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum

Nein

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

4

Gemüsefach

Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis®

Ja

ThinQ® (WLAN)

Ja

EAN CODE

EAN

8806092101708

GEFRIERFACH

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

2

Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

2

Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

LED

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

3

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Erweiterung
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich

