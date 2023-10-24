About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM ON9

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

LG XBOOM ON9

ON9

LG XBOOM ON9

Vorderansicht
Halblinke Ansicht der LG XBOOM vor einem violetten Hintergrund. Die Beleuchtung der XBOOM ist auch violett.

LG XBOOM ON9

Das All-in-one-Gerät für starken Partysound

Ein dualer Tieftöner, Super Bass Boost und andere Funktionen lassen intensive, kraftvolle Beats entstehen, welche die Partystimmung steigen lassen.

Halbrechte Ansicht der LG XBOOM vor einem violetten Hintergrund. Die Beleuchtung der XBOOM ist rot.
Super Bass Boost

Kraftvoller Sound, den die Partygäste spüren

Die LG XBOOM ON9 erzeugt einen zusätzlichen Luftstrom hinter der Lautsprechereinheit, um einen pulsierenden Bass zu erzeugen, der jeder Party Leben einhaucht.

Multi-Colour Lighting

Lichtspektakel für die Tanzfläche

Die bunten LED-Lichter leuchten abwechselnd im Rhythmus der Musik auf und verleihen Ihren Partys das gewisse Etwas.

Eine Nahaufnahme der Oberseite der LG XBOOM. Zwei blinkende Smartphones schweben darum herum.

Party Strobe

Synchronisieren Sie Ihr Smartphone mit dem Beat

Party-Lichteffekte der besonderen Art. Schließen Sie bis zu drei Smartphones an und halten Sie sie hoch, während das Taschenlampen-Licht synchron zur Musik blinkt.

*Diese Funktion ist nur auf Android-Geräten verfügbar.

Eine Hand, die ein Smartphone hält, daneben eine Draufsicht der LG XBOOM.

DJ-App & DJ-Pad

Auflegen - von der Tanzfläche aus

Wenden Sie Soundeffekte direkt aus der DJ-App auf Android oder iOS Geräten an oder steuern Sie das DJ-Pad auf der Oberseite des Lautsprechers.

Hand, die ein Mikrofon hält und die Voice-Canceller-Taste oben auf der LG XBOOM drückt.

Karaoke Star & Vocal Sound Control

Laut und deutlich mitsingen

Stellen Sie die Musik- und Mikrofonlautstärke separat ein, blenden Sie den Gesang mit dem Voice Canceller aus und stimmen Sie die Musik mit dem Key Changer auf Ihre Stimme ab. Erledigt? Dann können Sie nach Herzenslust lossingen.

*Mikrofon nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.
**Vocal Sound ist die Mikrofonlautstärke für Ihre eigene Stimme.

Zwei LG XBOOMs, die sich diagonal vor einem violetten Hintergrund und mit einem Bluetooth-Logo dazwischen gegenüberstehen.

Wireless Party-Link

Doppelter Spaß

Verbinden Sie für eine noch intensivere Soundausgabe zwei LG XBOOM ON9 kabellos miteinander. Stärkerer Sound bedeutet bessere Partys und noch mehr Spaß.

Eine Nahansicht der Steuerelemente oben auf der LG XBOOM mit zwei angeschlossenen USB-Sticks. Das Bluetooth-Logo wird in der linken oberen Ecke angezeigt.

Party Saver

Erleben Sie den Spaß mit Freunden einfach noch einmal

Speichern Sie Ihre Wiedergabelisten und DJ-Mixe auf einem USB-Stick, damit Sie sie überall und jederzeit abspielen können. Kopieren Sie sie auf einen anderen USB-Stick oder senden Sie sie über Bluetooth® an Freunde.

*Es gibt keinen internen Speicher.

Die LG XBOOM ist zu sehen. Rechts davon werden Konnektivitätssymbole angezeigt.

Konnektivität

Noch größerer Partyspaß

Nutzen Sie den Gitarreneingang, um richtig loszurocken. Oder verwenden Sie den CD-Player oder das Radio, um Inhalte Ihrer Wahl abzuspielen.

Ein Smartphone steht auf einer LG XBOOM, während links und rechts davon zwei andere Smartphones schweben. Das Bluetooth-Logo befindet sich in der linken oberen Ecke.

Multi Bluetooth und XBOOM-App

Teilen sie alle Playlists über eine einzige App

Koppeln Sie drei Geräte gleichzeitig über die XBOOM-App. Von jedem dieser Geräte aus haben Sie nahtlosen Zugriff auf Ihre Playlist, ohne dass die Musikwiedergabe unterbrochen wird. Erhältlich im Google Play Store oder im Apple App Store.

Zu sehen ist ein an der Wand angebrachter Fernseher, daneben steht eine LG XBOOM.

TV Sound Sync

Lässt Live-Feeling aufkommen

Schließen Sie die ON9 über ein optisches Kabel oder Bluetooth® an Ihrem LG-Fernseher an und genießen Sie einen Sound in atemberaubender Qualität.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE PRODUKTINFORMATIONEN

EAN

8806098692682

Modellcode

ON9.DEUSLLK

Anzahl im Shipping-Container (20ft | 40ft | 40ftHC)

112 | 240 | 300

KERNMERKMALE & LEISTUNGSDATEN

Onebody-Soundsystem-Typ

2-Wege-Soundsystem mit vier Lautsprechern

Funktionswahl

CD, FM (UKW-Radio), DAB+ (Digitalradio), USB1, USB2, Optisch, Bluetooth

CD/DVD-Laufwerk

CD-Laufwerk mit Schublade (Tray)

Unterstützte Disk-Formate

Audio CD, MP3 CD, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW

Unterstützte Dateiformate

MP3, WMA (nur Disk), Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codecs

Unterstützt Dolby Audio

Ja

Equalizer-Modi

User EQ, Cluster EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football

Spezial-Equalizer

Ja (Afro Hip-Hop, Arabic, Axe, Dangdut, Forro, Funk, India, Merengue, Regueton, Salsa,Samba, Sertanejo)

DETAILS ZU LAUTSPRECHERN/TREIBERN

Lautsprecher: Hochtöner (Tweeter)

2 x 1 Zoll (~2,5cm) mit 8 Ohm Impedanz

Lautsprecher: Tieftöner (Woofer)

2 x 8 Zoll (~20cm) mit 3 Ohm Impedanz

BEDIENUNG

App zur Fernbedienung

Ja (für Android und iOS)

Automatische Musikwiedergabe (Move & Play)

Ja (für Android)

Mit TV-Fernbedienung bedienbar

Ja (Laut/Leise, Stumm)

Stummschaltung

Ja

Verriegelungstaste für Disk-Laufwerk

Ja

Karaoke: Mikrofon-Lautstärke am Gerät einstellen

Ja

Karaoke: Mikrofon-Echo über die Fernbedienungeinstellen

Ja (Level 0-9)

USB-Direktaufnahme (Aufnahme aufUSB-Speichern)

Ja

USB-Kopie (Kopieren von USB-Speichern)

Ja

Bedienelemente

Eins/alle wiederholen, Jukebox, Shuffle, Titel vor/zurück, Scan vor/zurück

Anzeige vonMP3/WMA-ID3-Marker-Informationen

Ja

Datei-/Ordnersuche während Musikwiedergabe

Ja

Dateien löschen

Ja

Jugendschutzeinstellungen

Nein

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Unterstützt LG Sound Sync

Ja (Bluetooth (LGTV) und optisch)

Unterstützt automatische An-/Abschaltung

Ja (via Bluetooth (LGTV) und optisch)

Unterstützt Multipoint (Anbindung mehrererQuellgeräte via Bluetooth)

Ja (Android)

Unterstützt Bluetooth Power on (Standby)

Ja

Unterstützt Bluetooth Auto Function Change

Ja

Unterstützt Wireless Party Link (verbindetmehrere Geräte kabellos)

Ja, im Twin/Dual Mode (ein weiterers LG-Soundsystem)

DIVERSE FUNKTIONEN

Beleuchtungsoptionen

Multi-Color-Lautsprecherbeleuchtung (RGB), Party Strobe (App)

DJ-Funktionen

DJ Effects (nur App), DJ Loop (nur App), DJ PAD, DJ Scratcher (nur App), Multi Juke Box,Sampler Creator (nur App), Auto DJ

Karaoke-Funktionen

Echo Mode, Vocal Effects, Voice Canceller, Key Changer

Radioempfang

Ja - PLL-Tuner für DAB+ und FM/UKW (87,5-108 MHz) mit RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT) undStationsspeicher (je 50 Speicherplätze für DAB+ und FM/UKW; Speichern-/Löschenfunktion)

Displaytyp

LCD (8 Zeichen/14 Segmente, Textfarbe: Orange) mit Abdunklungs- (Dimming) undDemofunktion

Kindersicherheitsmodus (Sound)

Ja

Firmware-Update möglich

Ja

Handgriffe zum leichten Transport

Ja

Uhr mit Alarmfunktion

Ja

Sleep-Timer

Ja

SCHNITTSTELLEN

Kabellose Verbindungen (Wireless)

Ja (Bluetooth v4.2)

Ausgänge

Nein

Eingänge

Optisch, 2x USB, 1x Gitarre (6,3mm Klinke), 1x Mikrofon (6,3mm Klinke)

ENERGIEAUFNAHME UND STROMVERSORGUNG

Stromversorgung

Netzstrom mit 200-240 Volt mit 50/60 Hz

Energieaufnahme (Standby)

Maximal 0,5 Watt

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

Abmessungen des Onebody-Soundsystems (BxHxT)

33,0 x 105,6 x 36,8 cm

Abmessungen in der Verpackung (BxHxT)

114,0 x 48,7 x 39,6 cm

Gewicht des Onebody-Soundsystems

22,9kg

Gewicht in der Verpackung

26,8kg

ZUBEHÖR

Lieferumfang (zusätzlich zum Onebody-Soundsystem selbst)

Fernbedienung: MA2 (40 Tasten) mit 2x AAA-Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Garantiekarte,DAB+-Antenne, Stromkabel

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(ON9)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich

Direkt kaufen

Vorderansicht

ON9

LG XBOOM ON9