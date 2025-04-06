Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM DXL5T

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Händler

Support

LG XBOOM DXL5T

LG XBOOM DXL5T

DXL5T
()
Vorderansicht mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung.
Rechte Seite vorwärts mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Das XBOOM Logo ist zu sehen.
Linke Seite vorne mit sämtlicher Beleuchtung eingeschaltet. Das XBOOM Logo ist zu sehen.
Linke Seitenansicht des Produkts Das XBOOM Logo ist zu sehen.
Rechte Seitenansicht des Produkts Das XBOOM Logo ist zu sehen.
Der Lautsprecher liegt auf dem Boden. Sämtliche Beleuchtung ist eingeschaltet.
Rückansicht im 45-Grad-Winkel. Die Griffe sind zu sehen.
Rückansicht des Lautsprechers.
Nahaufnahme des Lautsprechers von oben. Gezeigt werden die Schaltflächen und das LG Logo.
Nahaufnahme der Rückansicht. Gezeigt wird das Steuerungspanel.
Nahaufnahme der Unterseite mit Standfuß.

Hauptmerkmale

  • 200 W Leistung und 6,5-Zoll-Subwoofer – Fülle den Raum mit gewaltigem Sound
  • Multi Color-Beleuchtung und Multi Color Ring Lighting – Für mehr Stimmung auf deiner Party
  • IPX4 – Verträgt etwas Spritzwasser
  • 12 Stunden Akkulaufzeit – Musikgenuss jederzeit
  • Mikrofon- und Gitarrenanschluss – Einfach mitsingen
  • Praktischer Tragegriff – Bleibe mobil
Mehr
Der LG XBOOM DXL5T steht auf der Bühne, die Beleuchtung mit rot-orangem Farbverlauf ist eingeschaltet. Hinter der Bühne genießen Menschen die Musik.

Starker Klang,
coole Party.

Extra Power für deine Party:

Der LG XBOOM DXL5T sorgt auf jeder Veranstaltung für starken Klang.

Der LG XBOOM DXL5T ist im unendlichen Raum zu sehen. An der Wand sind quadratische Klanggrafiken abgebildet. Der 6,5-Zoll-Subwoofer in der Mitte des Lautsprechers ist vergrößert dargestellt, um den herausragenden Klang von 200 W zu unterstreichen. Klangwellen kommen aus dem Subwoofer heraus.



Ein riesiger Subwoofer

Perfekt für starke Bässe

Bring deine Party mit dem tiefen Bass des LG XBOOM DXL5T auf das nächste Level. Der 6,5 Zoll große Subwoofer füllt deine Party mit einem starken Bass.

Dynamic Bass Optimizer

Spürbarer Bass auch bei geringer Lautstärke

Wahrlich wummernde Bässe: Mit dem Dynamic Bass Optimizer genießt du ausgewogenen Klang ohne Verzerrungen.

*Der Klang kann je nach Klangquelle variieren.

2,5-Zoll-Doppelhochtöner

Deutlicher, klarer Klang

Höre sowohl drinnen als auch draußen hohe Frequenzen deutlich. Der Speaker verfügt über zwei 2,5-Zoll-Tweeter, die für einen besseren Klang sorgen.

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert.

Vorderansicht des Lautsprechers. Zu jedem Teil der Beleuchtung ist eine Zeile vorhanden. Double Strobe Lightings oben und unten. In der Mitte ist Multi Color Ring Lighting mit rosa und türkisem Farbverlauf eingeschaltet. Darüber befindet sich Dynamic Pixel Lighting mit einem Kaktus.

XBOOM Partybeleuchtung

Mach deine Party zum Erlebnis

LG XBOOM Party Lighting bringt jede Party zum Leuchten. Mit blinkendem Double Strobe Lighting kannst du deine eigene Lichtshow gestalten.

Multi Color Ring Lighting

Mehr Stimmung mit Ring Lighting

Der LG XBOOM DXL5T zeigt eine Beat-gesteuerte Lichtshow – Multi Color Ring Lighting. Das Licht passt sich deiner Musik an und bringt dynamische Energie in die Party.

Passe deine Partybeleuchtung an

Verwende My Pick in der XBOOM App, um deine ganz eigene Partybeleuchtung zu kreieren. Du kannst auch eine Animation auswählen oder eine Nachricht für deine Gäste eingeben.

Bildschirmaufnahme der XBOOM APP. Die Beleuchtung lässt sich über die App individuell anpassen.

*Die Abbildungen können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Von oben nach unten: Mehrere Personen tanzen um den Lautsprecher. In einem Park hört eine Gruppe von Personen Musik mit dem Lautsprecher. Das letzte Bild zeigt eine Nahaufnahme der Oberseite des Produkts.

*Alle Abbildungen dienen nur als Beispiel. Das tatsächliche Produkt kann aufgrund von Produktverbesserungen abweichen. 

*Alle Abbildungen dienen nur als Beispiel. Das tatsächliche Produkt kann aufgrund von Produktverbesserungen abweichen. 

*IPX4-Test in Süßwasser. Lautsprecher nicht in Wasser tauchen. In der Nähe von Wasser wie Pools oder Meer mit Vorsicht verwenden.

Eine Frau singt.

Mikrofon & Gitarreneingang

Veranstalte dein eigenes Konzert

Mit dem LG XBOOM DXL5T verwandelst du jede Veranstaltung in eine Karaokeparty. Einfach Mikrofon anschließen und drauflos singen. Du kannst auch eine Gitarre anschließen und ein eigenes akustisches Konzert veranstalten.

Es sind Leute zu sehen, die ein akustisches Konzert mit dem LG XBOOM DXL5T genießen. Unter der Abbildung ist eine Gitarre zu sehen

Karaoke Star

Laut und deutlich mitsingen

Stelle die Musik- und Mikrofonlautstärke separat ein, blende den Gesang mit dem Voice Canceller aus und stimme die Musik mit dem Key Changer auf deine Stimme ab. Erledigt? Dann kannst du nach Herzenslust lossingen.

Ein paar Leute singen Karaoke im Wohnzimmer.

*Mikrofon nicht inbegriffen. 

*Vocal Sound ist die Mikrofonlautstärke für deine eigene Stimme.

Überallhin mitnehmen,
jederzeit genießen

Mit dem LG XBOOM DXL5T kannst du deine Musik jederzeit und überall mit anderen teilen. Er ist für den Einsatz im Freien konzipiert, sodass du ihn überallhin mitnehmen kannst, ohne dir Sorgen machen zu müssen.

Grab & Go

Der LG XBOOM DXL5T verfügt über einen Tragegriff. Dank dieses Griffs und seiner kompakten Bauweise ist er leicht zu transportieren. 

Wasserbeständig gemäß IPX4

Der LG XBOOM DXL5T ist gemäß IPX4 wasserbeständig, das heißt er kann einigen Wasserspritzern standhalten.

*IPX4-Test in Süßwasser. Lautsprecher nicht in Wasser tauchen. Nahe Wasser mit Vorsicht verwenden.

12 Stunden Akkulaufzeit

Mit dem LG XBOOM DXL5T bleibt deine Party in Schwung. Genieße bis zu 12 Stunden  Musik ohne Unterbrechungen.

*Die Akkulaufzeit von 12 Stunden basiert auf einer Nutzung bei einer Lautstärke von 50 % ohne Licht. Die Akkulaufzeit variiert abhängig von Nutzung, Einstellungen und Umgebungsbedingungen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINES

  • Anzahl der Kanäle

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Ausgangsleistung

    200 W

EQUALIZER

  • Sound Boost

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Custom EQ (App)

    Ja

UNTERSTÜTZTE BLUETOOTH AUDIOFORMATE

  • SBC

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

STROMVERSORGUNG

  • Netzteil

    Ja

AKKU

  • Akkuladezeit

    3.5

  • Akkulaufzeit (Stunden)

    12

ENERGIEVERBRAUCH

  • Im eingeschalteten Zustand

    55 W

  • Im Standby

    0.5 W

BEDIENUNG

  • Multipoint

    Ja

  • Wireless Party Link (Dual mode)

    Ja

  • Wireless Party Link (Multi mode)

    Ja

  • Software-Upgrade (FOTA)

    Ja

  • App (Android/iOS)

    Ja

  • Beleuchtung

    Ja

  • IP-Schutzklasse (Spritzwasserschutz)

    IPX4

  • Akku Anzeige

    Ja

  • Vorbereitung Security Lock

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

  • Gerät

    289 x 570 x 280 mm

  • Verpackung

    698 x 374 x 354 mm

GERÄT

  • Tieftöner

    6.5" x 1

  • Hochtöner (Tweeter)

    2.5" x 2

  • Hochtöner-Typ

    Cone

GEWICHT

  • Gewicht

    11,2 kg

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    13,6 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Garantiekarte

    Ja

  • Netzadapter

    Ja

BARCODE-INFORMATION

  • EAN

    8806096397992

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

