Hauptmerkmale

  • 1-Weg-Soundsystem mit 2 Lautsprechern
  • 1 x 6,5" Woofer für satten Bass
  • Beleuchtungsoptionen
  • DJ-Funktionen
Mehr
30-Grad-Ansicht von links auf den LG XBOOM RNC2 im Spotlight auf einer Bühne. Das XBOOM-Licht ist lila.

LG xboom RNC2 

Hier ist dein Party-Sound

Super Bass Boost und weitere Spaßfeatures sorgen für einen kraftvollen Rhythmus, der die Party zum Kochen bringt.

30-Grad-Ansicht von rechts auf den LG XBOOM RNC2 vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Hinter dem Lautsprecher ist ein blauer Lichtspot und aus dem Boden des Lautsprechers ergießt sich eine blaue Schallwelle.

Super Bass Boost

Gib Musik einen kräftigen Boost

Der LG xboom RNC2 erzeugt hinter dem eigentlichen Lautsprecher einen Extra-Luftstrom. Dieser Luftstrom sorgt für einen dröhnenden Bass, der jede Party nochmal ordentlich anheizt.

Spüre die Party

Eine Hand, die ein Mikrofon hält, versucht, die MIC ECHO-Taste oben auf dem Lautsprecher zu drücken.

Vocal Sound Control

Singe laut und deutlich

Stelle die Lautstärke von Musik und Mikrofon separat ein. Fertig? Dann kannst du nach Herzenslust lossingen. Du kannst sogar zwei Mikrofone anschließen und im Duett singen.

*Mikrofone sind gesondert zu erwerben. 

*Der Vokalklang ist die Mikrofonlautstärke für deine eigene Stimme.

Eine Nahaufnahme der Oberseite des LG RNC2 zum Hervorheben der Telefonaufbewahrung. In der Telefonaufbewahrung befindet sich ein Smartphone. Dahinter sind Silhouetten von tanzenden Menschen zu sehen.

Handyhalter

Bewahre dein Smartphone an einem praktischen Ort auf

Platziere dein Smartphone einfach in der Rille. So weißt du immer, wo es ist.

* Die Anzeige kann von der Abbildung abweichen.

Nahaufnahme der Oberseite des LG RNC2. Auf dem LED-Display wird das Wort „FM“ angezeigt. Auf der rechten Seite sind Konnektivität-Symbole zu sehen.

Konnektivität

Noch größerer Partyspaß

Schließe deine Musik an AUX an und singe deinen Lieblingssong. Oder schließe an Bluetooth oder Radio eine Musikquelle an. 

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

