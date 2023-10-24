We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tablet mit 1,2-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, IPS-Display und QPair 2.0
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produkttyp
-
Tablet mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Technologie
-
LCD
-
Typ
-
TFT IPS Farbdisplay
-
Diagonale in cm
-
20,32 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
-
8 Zoll
-
Farben
-
16,7 Millionen
-
Auflösung
-
1.280 x 800 Pixel (WXGA)
-
Megapixel
-
5 MP
-
Zoom
-
4 x digital
-
Auflösung
-
2.560 x 1.920 Pixel
-
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
-
Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)
-
Front-Kamera
-
1,3 MP
-
Features
-
Selfie-Funktion, Pause and Resume Recording, Sprachauslöser, Auto-Fokus, Geotagging, Timer, Panorama-Aufnahmen
-
Modell
-
Qualcomm™ MSM8926
-
Taktrate
-
1,2 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
-
4
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
-
Bluetooth-Version
-
4.0
-
Bluetooth Features
-
Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Device ID Profile (DIP), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Generic Attribute Profile (GATT), Health Device Profile (HDP), Headset Profile (HSP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Serial Port Profile (SPP)
-
GPS-Empfänger
-
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
-
MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, Micro SIM Karten Slot, MicroSD Speicher-Slot
-
Weitere Verbindungen
-
DLNA, SmartShare, Miracast
-
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
Software
-
KnockCode, QPair 2.0 (kompatibel mit Android-Smartphones ab Version 4.3), QuickRemote, Smart cleaning, Dual Window, Polaris Office 5, LG SmartWorld, QuickMemo, TalkBack; Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Digital Compass.
-
Google Mobile Services
-
Play Store, Google Suche, Gmail, Google+, Google Maps, Play Music, Play Kiosk, Play Books, Play Movies & TV, Play Games, Drive, Hangouts, Google Einstellungen, Youtube und Google Now
-
Messaging
-
E-Mail, VPN
-
Synchronisation
-
Google Dienste
-
Weitere Funktionen
-
Uhr, Datei-Manager, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Notizen, Wetter Widget, Software Update, Browser, Download Manager, Sprachmemo
-
Schreibhilfe
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
Klingeltöne
-
Polyphon (64-stimmig)
-
Sonstige Funktionen
-
Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion
-
Personalisierung
-
Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, LG Homescreen, Bis zu 7 Hintergrundseiten, animierte Hintergrundbilder
-
Sprachen
-
Deutsch, Englisch, Spanisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Indonesisch, Baskisch, Katalanisch, Bosnisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Kurdisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Mazedonisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Finnisch, Türkisch, Arabisch, Russisch, Chinesisch, Griechisch, Koreanisch, Norwegisch, Bulgarisch
-
Videoformate
-
MPEG4, AVI, DIVX, 3GP, WMV
-
Audioformate
-
MP3, WAV, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WMA, MKA, flac, OGG, MIDI, XMF
-
Kapazität
-
4.200 mAh
-
Festplattenspeicher
-
16 GB (davon circa 10,8 GB frei nutzbar)
-
Speicher erweiterbar
-
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 64 GB
-
RAM
-
1 GB
-
Maße (L x B x H)
-
210,8 x 124,2 x 9,9 mm
-
Gewicht
-
342 g
