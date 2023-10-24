About Cookies on This Site

Tablet mit 1,2-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, IPS-Display und QPair 2.0

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Tablet mit 1,2-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, IPS-Display und QPair 2.0

G Pad 8.0 WiFi

Tablet mit 1,2-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, IPS-Display und QPair 2.0

LG G Pad 8.0 mit 1,2-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, 8-Zoll-IPS-Display
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEIN

Produkttyp

Tablet mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

DISPLAY

Technologie

LCD

Typ

TFT IPS Farbdisplay

Diagonale in cm

20,32 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

8 Zoll

Farben

16,7 Millionen

Auflösung

1.280 x 800 Pixel (WXGA)

KAMERA

Megapixel

5 MP

Zoom

4 x digital

Auflösung

2.560 x 1.920 Pixel

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)

Front-Kamera

1,3 MP

Features

Selfie-Funktion, Pause and Resume Recording, Sprachauslöser, Auto-Fokus, Geotagging, Timer, Panorama-Aufnahmen

PROZESSOR

Modell

Qualcomm™ MSM8926

Taktrate

1,2 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

4

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct™

Bluetooth-Version

4.0

Bluetooth Features

Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Device ID Profile (DIP), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Generic Attribute Profile (GATT), Health Device Profile (HDP), Headset Profile (HSP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Serial Port Profile (SPP)

GPS-Empfänger

Ja

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, Micro SIM Karten Slot, MicroSD Speicher-Slot

Weitere Verbindungen

DLNA, SmartShare, Miracast

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

KnockCode, QPair 2.0 (kompatibel mit Android-Smartphones ab Version 4.3), QuickRemote, Smart cleaning, Dual Window, Polaris Office 5, LG SmartWorld, QuickMemo, TalkBack; Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Digital Compass.

Google Mobile Services

Play Store, Google Suche, Gmail, Google+, Google Maps, Play Music, Play Kiosk, Play Books, Play Movies & TV, Play Games, Drive, Hangouts, Google Einstellungen, Youtube und Google Now

Messaging

E-Mail, VPN

Synchronisation

Google Dienste

Weitere Funktionen

Uhr, Datei-Manager, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Notizen, Wetter Widget, Software Update, Browser, Download Manager, Sprachmemo

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

Klingeltöne

Polyphon (64-stimmig)

Sonstige Funktionen

Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion

Personalisierung

Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, LG Homescreen, Bis zu 7 Hintergrundseiten, animierte Hintergrundbilder

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Spanisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Indonesisch, Baskisch, Katalanisch, Bosnisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Kurdisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Mazedonisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Finnisch, Türkisch, Arabisch, Russisch, Chinesisch, Griechisch, Koreanisch, Norwegisch, Bulgarisch

Videoformate

MPEG4, AVI, DIVX, 3GP, WMV

Audioformate

MP3, WAV, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WMA, MKA, flac, OGG, MIDI, XMF

AKKU

Kapazität

4.200 mAh

SPEICHER

Festplattenspeicher

16 GB (davon circa 10,8 GB frei nutzbar)

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 64 GB

RAM

1 GB

SONSTIGES

Maße (L x B x H)

210,8 x 124,2 x 9,9 mm

Gewicht

342 g

Bewertungen

