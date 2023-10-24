We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smartphone im Curved Design mit 12,7 cm (5 Zoll) HD-Display, 1,2-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, In-Cell Touch und 2,540mAh starkem Akku
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produkttyp
-
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Technologie
-
TFT
-
Typ
-
IPS LCD Farbdisplay
-
Diagonale in cm
-
12,7 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
-
5,0 Zoll
-
Farben
-
16,7 Mio.
-
Auflösung
-
1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 294 ppi, Gorilla Glass 3.0
-
Megapixel
-
8 MP
-
Zoom
-
4 x digital
-
Auflösung
-
3.264 x 2.448 Pixel
-
Blitzlicht
-
LED-Blitz
-
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
-
1920 x 1080 Pixel (Full HD), 30 fps
-
Front-Kamera
-
5 MP (2560 x 1920 Pixel)
-
Features
-
Touch & Shoot, Bildstabilizator, Pause and Resume Recording, Sprachauslöser, Selfie-Cam-Funktion, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung
-
Modell
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 410 (MSM8916)
-
Taktrate
-
1,2 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
-
4
-
Mobilfunk
-
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
-
LTE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), UMTS (900/2100 MHz), HSDPA+ 42Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
-
Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
-
Bluetooth-Version
-
4.1
-
Bluetooth Features
-
Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), SIM Access Profile (SAP)
-
GPS-Empfänger
-
Integrierter A-GPS/GPS Empfänger
-
Anschlüsse
-
MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Micro SIM-Slot
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
-
Ja
-
Weitere Verbindungen
-
Android Beam
-
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
SAR-Wert (Kopf)
-
0,643 W/Kg
-
Hotspot-Funktionalität
-
Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering
-
Software
-
LG Smart Keyboard, KnockCode, Easy Home, QuickMemo+, TalkBack, RemoteCall Service, LG Smart World, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass
-
Google Mobile Services
-
Youtube, Google Drive, Play Store, Gmail, Google Einstellungen, Google Suche, Google+, Hangouts, Play Books, Google Maps, Play Games, Play Movies & TV, Play Music, Play Kiosk und Google Now
-
Messaging
-
E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN
-
Synchronisation
-
Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, Google Dienste, Exchange Active Sync
-
Weitere Funktionen
-
Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Kalender, Wetter Widget, Update Center, LG Backup, Browser, Download Manager, Datei-Manager, Musik- Player, Sprachmemo
-
Schreibhilfe
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
Klingeltöne
-
Polyphon (64-stimmig)
-
UKW-Radio
-
Ja
-
Sonstige Funktionen
-
Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar
-
Personalisierung
-
Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, S-Class UI, Bis zu 8 Hintergrundseiten, Animierte Hintergrundbilder
-
Sprachen
-
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Mazedonisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch
-
Videoformate
-
H.263, H.264, MPEG4, Xvid
-
Audioformate
-
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, WMA, OGG, Midi
-
Art
-
Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku
-
Kapazität
-
2.540 mAh
-
Stand-by-Zeit
-
2G: Bis zu 660 Std.; 3G: Bis zu 660 Min.; 4G: Bis zu 670Std.
-
Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: Bis zu 1140 Min.; 3G: Bis zu 960 Min.
-
Festplattenspeicher
-
8 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
-
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB
-
RAM
-
1 GB
-
Maße (L x B x H)
-
139,7 x 69,8 x 10,2 mm
-
Gewicht
-
136 g
