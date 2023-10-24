About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smartphone im Curved Design mit 12,7 cm (5 Zoll) HD-Display, 1,2-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, In-Cell Touch und 2,540mAh starkem Akku

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Smartphone im Curved Design mit 12,7 cm (5 Zoll) HD-Display, 1,2-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, In-Cell Touch und 2,540mAh starkem Akku

G4 c

Smartphone im Curved Design mit 12,7 cm (5 Zoll) HD-Display, 1,2-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, In-Cell Touch und 2,540mAh starkem Akku

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEIN

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

DISPLAY

Technologie

TFT

Typ

IPS LCD Farbdisplay

Diagonale in cm

12,7 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

5,0 Zoll

Farben

16,7 Mio.

Auflösung

1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 294 ppi, Gorilla Glass 3.0

KAMERA

Megapixel

8 MP

Zoom

4 x digital

Auflösung

3.264 x 2.448 Pixel

Blitzlicht

LED-Blitz

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

1920 x 1080 Pixel (Full HD), 30 fps

Front-Kamera

5 MP (2560 x 1920 Pixel)

Features

Touch & Shoot, Bildstabilizator, Pause and Resume Recording, Sprachauslöser, Selfie-Cam-Funktion, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung

PROZESSOR

Modell

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 410 (MSM8916)

Taktrate

1,2 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

4

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

LTE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), UMTS (900/2100 MHz), HSDPA+ 42Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)

LTE Category (DL/UL)

Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™

Bluetooth-Version

4.1

Bluetooth Features

Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), SIM Access Profile (SAP)

GPS-Empfänger

Integrierter A-GPS/GPS Empfänger

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Micro SIM-Slot

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Ja

Weitere Verbindungen

Android Beam

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

SAR-Wert (Kopf)

0,643 W/Kg

Hotspot-Funktionalität

Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

LG Smart Keyboard, KnockCode, Easy Home, QuickMemo+, TalkBack, RemoteCall Service, LG Smart World, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass

Google Mobile Services

Youtube, Google Drive, Play Store, Gmail, Google Einstellungen, Google Suche, Google+, Hangouts, Play Books, Google Maps, Play Games, Play Movies & TV, Play Music, Play Kiosk und Google Now

Messaging

E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

Synchronisation

Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, Google Dienste, Exchange Active Sync

Weitere Funktionen

Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Kalender, Wetter Widget, Update Center, LG Backup, Browser, Download Manager, Datei-Manager, Musik- Player, Sprachmemo

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

Klingeltöne

Polyphon (64-stimmig)

UKW-Radio

Ja

Sonstige Funktionen

Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar

Personalisierung

Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, S-Class UI, Bis zu 8 Hintergrundseiten, Animierte Hintergrundbilder

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Mazedonisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch

Videoformate

H.263, H.264, MPEG4, Xvid

Audioformate

MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, WMA, OGG, Midi

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku

Kapazität

2.540 mAh

Stand-by-Zeit

2G: Bis zu 660 Std.; 3G: Bis zu 660 Min.; 4G: Bis zu 670Std.

Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: Bis zu 1140 Min.; 3G: Bis zu 960 Min.

SPEICHER

Festplattenspeicher

8 GB

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB

RAM

1 GB

SONSTIGES

Maße (L x B x H)

139,7 x 69,8 x 10,2 mm

Gewicht

136 g

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich