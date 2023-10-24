About Cookies on This Site

L50 Sporty

Schlankes Smartphone mit 1,3-GHz-Dual-Core-Prozessor, 10,16 cm großem IPS-Display und Knock Code™

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEIN

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

DISPLAY

Technologie

LCD

Typ

IPS Farbdisplay

Diagonale in cm

10,2 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

4,0 Zoll

Farben

16,7 Mio.

Auflösung

WVGA 800 x 480 Pixel

KAMERA

Megapixel

3 MP

Zoom

4 x digital

Auflösung

2.048 x 1.536 Pixel

Blitzlicht

LED

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

WVGA mit 800 x 480 Pixel

Front-Kamera

0,3 MP

Features

Sprachauslöser, Farbeffekt,Timer, Geotagging, Helligkeit, ISO, Weiß-abgleich (AWB)

PROZESSOR

Modell

MediaTek MT6572

Taktrate

1,3 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

2

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

GSM (2G), EDGE, UMTS (3G)

Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

UMTS (900/2.100 MHz), HSDPA 14.4 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1.800/1.900 MHz)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth-Version

3.0

Bluetooth Features

Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Device ID Profile (DIP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Headset Profile (HSP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Serial Port Profile (SPP)

GPS-Empfänger

Integrierter A-GPS/GPS Empfänger

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, 2 x Mini SIM-Karten Slot, MicroSD Speicher-Slot

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Ja

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

Hotspot-Funktionalität

Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

Knock Code, QuickMemo, QSlide, LG Smartworld, Easy UI, Gästemodus, LG Backup, LG remoteCall Service, ThinkFree Viewer, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass

Google Mobile Services

Youtube, Drive, Play Store, Gmail, Google Einstellungen, Google Suche, Google+, Hangouts, Play Books, Google Maps, Play Games, Play Kiosk, Play Movies, Play Music und Google Now

Messaging

E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

Synchronisation

Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, Exchange Active Sync, Google Dienste

Weitere Funktionen

Uhr, Kalender, Wecker, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Taschenrechner, Notizen, Aufgaben, Wetter Widget, Videos, Software Update, Backup, Browser, App Manager, Download Manager, Musik-Player, Task Manager, Sprachmemo

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

Klingeltöne

Polyphon (64-stimmig)

UKW-Radio

Ja

Sonstige Funktionen

KnockOn Funktion, Vibrationsalarm, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Dänisch, Tschechisch, Spanisch, Kroatisch, Lettisch, Griechisch, Portugiesisch, Ungarisch, Niederländisch, Slowakisch, Russisch, Finnisch, Polnisch, Koreanisch, Norwegisch, Isländisch, Slowenisch, Rumänisch, Schwedisch, Türkisch, Bulgarisch, Litauisch, Estnisch, Bosnisch, Baskisch, Katalanisch

Videoformate

H.263, H.264, MPEG4, AVI, DIVX, XVID

Audioformate

MP3, 3GP, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR, MIDI, WAV, WMA, I-Melody, OGG

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku

Kapazität

1.900 mAh

Stand-by-Zeit

2G: Bis zu 500 Std.; 3G: Bis zu 500 Std.

Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: 430 Min.; 3G: 420 Min.

SPEICHER

Festplattenspeicher

4 GB (davon circa 1 GB frei nutzbar)

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB

RAM

512 MB

SONSTIGES

Maße (L x B x H)

124,5 x 65,44 x 12,18 mm

Gewicht

138,6 g

Bewertungen

