We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Schlankes Smartphone mit 1,3-GHz-Dual-Core-Prozessor, 10,16 cm großem IPS-Display und Knock Code™
Schlankes Smartphone mit 1,3-GHz-Dual-Core-Prozessor, 10,16 cm großem IPS-Display und Knock Code™
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produkttyp
-
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Technologie
-
LCD
-
Typ
-
IPS Farbdisplay
-
Diagonale in cm
-
10,2 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
-
4,0 Zoll
-
Farben
-
16,7 Mio.
-
Auflösung
-
WVGA 800 x 480 Pixel
-
Megapixel
-
3 MP
-
Zoom
-
4 x digital
-
Auflösung
-
2.048 x 1.536 Pixel
-
Blitzlicht
-
LED
-
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
-
WVGA mit 800 x 480 Pixel
-
Front-Kamera
-
0,3 MP
-
Features
-
Sprachauslöser, Farbeffekt,Timer, Geotagging, Helligkeit, ISO, Weiß-abgleich (AWB)
-
Modell
-
MediaTek MT6572
-
Taktrate
-
1,3 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
-
2
-
Mobilfunk
-
GSM (2G), EDGE, UMTS (3G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
-
UMTS (900/2.100 MHz), HSDPA 14.4 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1.800/1.900 MHz)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n
-
Bluetooth-Version
-
3.0
-
Bluetooth Features
-
Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Device ID Profile (DIP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Headset Profile (HSP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Serial Port Profile (SPP)
-
GPS-Empfänger
-
Integrierter A-GPS/GPS Empfänger
-
Anschlüsse
-
MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, 2 x Mini SIM-Karten Slot, MicroSD Speicher-Slot
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
-
Ja
-
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
Hotspot-Funktionalität
-
Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering
-
Software
-
Knock Code, QuickMemo, QSlide, LG Smartworld, Easy UI, Gästemodus, LG Backup, LG remoteCall Service, ThinkFree Viewer, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass
-
Google Mobile Services
-
Youtube, Drive, Play Store, Gmail, Google Einstellungen, Google Suche, Google+, Hangouts, Play Books, Google Maps, Play Games, Play Kiosk, Play Movies, Play Music und Google Now
-
Messaging
-
E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN
-
Synchronisation
-
Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, Exchange Active Sync, Google Dienste
-
Weitere Funktionen
-
Uhr, Kalender, Wecker, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Taschenrechner, Notizen, Aufgaben, Wetter Widget, Videos, Software Update, Backup, Browser, App Manager, Download Manager, Musik-Player, Task Manager, Sprachmemo
-
Schreibhilfe
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
Klingeltöne
-
Polyphon (64-stimmig)
-
UKW-Radio
-
Ja
-
Sonstige Funktionen
-
KnockOn Funktion, Vibrationsalarm, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar
-
Sprachen
-
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Dänisch, Tschechisch, Spanisch, Kroatisch, Lettisch, Griechisch, Portugiesisch, Ungarisch, Niederländisch, Slowakisch, Russisch, Finnisch, Polnisch, Koreanisch, Norwegisch, Isländisch, Slowenisch, Rumänisch, Schwedisch, Türkisch, Bulgarisch, Litauisch, Estnisch, Bosnisch, Baskisch, Katalanisch
-
Videoformate
-
H.263, H.264, MPEG4, AVI, DIVX, XVID
-
Audioformate
-
MP3, 3GP, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR, MIDI, WAV, WMA, I-Melody, OGG
-
Art
-
Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku
-
Kapazität
-
1.900 mAh
-
Stand-by-Zeit
-
2G: Bis zu 500 Std.; 3G: Bis zu 500 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: 430 Min.; 3G: 420 Min.
-
Festplattenspeicher
-
4 GB (davon circa 1 GB frei nutzbar)
-
Speicher erweiterbar
-
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB
-
RAM
-
512 MB
-
Maße (L x B x H)
-
124,5 x 65,44 x 12,18 mm
-
Gewicht
-
138,6 g
Bewertungen
Empfehlungen für dich
-
Handbücher und Software
Lade Benutzerhandbücher und Software für deine Produkte herunter.
-
Fehler-behebung
Finde hilfreiche Anleitungsvideos für dein Produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfe hier die Informationen zu deiner Produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecke Zubehör für dein Produkt.
-
Produkt Registrieren
Wenn Sie Ihr Produkt registrieren können wir Sie schneller unterstützen
-
Produkt-support
Finden Sie hilfreiche Informationen zu Ihrem LG Produkt. Anleitungen, Garantie und Tipps zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Reparatur-status
Verfolgen Sie den Status Ihrer Reparatur oder finden Sie FAQs
-
Reparatur-anfrage
Reparaturanfrage online stellen.
Kontaktieren Sie uns
-
Chatten Sie mit uns
Erhalten Sie Antworten von unserem virtuellen Assitenten oder einem unserer Mitarbeiter
-
Kontaktieren Sie unseren Kundenservice über WhatsApp
-
Senden Sie uns eine Nachricht. Ein LG-Mitarbeiter wird Ihnen so bald wie möglich antworten
-
Rufen Sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit einem unserer Supportmitarbeitern