About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Salgadinhos

Tiefkühlkost

Tiefkühlkost

Küchenpapier

Küchenpapier

Zutaten

PORTIONEN: 1 bis 2

Salgadinhos
(2 bis 6 Stück, Küchenpapier)

Bild vom Drücken einer Menütaste.

Automatisches Garen

BRASILIE : Bereiten Sie das beliebte Menü Nr. 7 zu

1. Salgadinhos auf Küchenpapier legen.
2. Salgadinhos in die Mikrowelle legen, Menü und Gewicht wählen und auf Start drücken.

Trennlinie

Empfohlene Rezepte

Batatas Assadas

Kann ganz einfach als köstlicher Snack serviert werden.

Brigadeiro

Eine in Brasilien beliebte Süßigkeit.

Maniok

Das Rezept ist einfacher zuzubereiten, als Sie denken.

Pellkartoffeln

Bereiten Sie die perfekten Pellkartoffeln zu.

Alle Rezepte Anzeigen

Hoch bewertet

Bild einer mit einer NeoChef™ ausgestatteten Küche

Entdecken Sie weitere Geräte von LG.

Entdecken Sie weitere Geräte von LG. Alle Produkte Ansehen

*Die Produktbilder können von den im jeweiligen Land angebotenen Produkten abweichen.