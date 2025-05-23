Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ein Video zeigt, wie Tickets für die LG Member Days gedruckt werden. Auf den ersten beiden Tickets stehen die Aufschriften „Nur einmal im Jahr, LG Member Days“. Danach werden nacheinander Tickets mit Abbildungen eines LG Fernsehers, einer Soundbar, eines Kühlschranks, einer Waschmaschine, eines Monitors und eines CineBeam-Projektors gedruckt.

Nur für LG Member

Exklusive Angebote zu den LG Member Days!

Nicht verpassen: 10% Rabatt auf ausgewählte Produkte mit dem Code Member10.

Exklusive Angebote zu den LG Member Days! Teilnahmebedingungen ansehen

Entdecke unsere große Auswahl an Angeboten!

Zwei Karten mit einem „?“ über der Silhouette eines Produkts und einem Bild einer Uhr.

24-Stunden-Flash-Angebot!

Jetzt kaufen
LG Member Days Unverzichtbare Angebote Werbebild mit LG-Produkten (Fernseher, Kühlschrank, Waschmaschine, Mikrowelle) in einer roten Geschenkbox.

Hot-Deals

Jetzt kaufen
Ein Mann trägt mehrere Kartons mit der Verpackung der LG Member Days.

Exklusive Produkte auf LG.com

Jetzt kaufen
Ein Bild von einem Fernseher und einer Soundbar, die wie ein Puzzle zusammengesetzt sind.

Bundles zu attraktiven Preisen

Jetzt kaufen
Ein Bild einer Küche mit einem LG Kühlschrank.

LGs Premium-Technologie zum besten Preis

Jetzt kaufen

Werbebild zu den LG Member Days mit vier Vorteilen: 10 % Rabatt, bis zu 200 € Cadooz Gutschein, kostenlose Lieferung und 0 % Finanzierung bis zu 48 Monate.

Nur für LG Member

Nur während der
LG Member Days

10 % Rabatt mit dem Code Member10 und 0 % Finanzierung

– 48 Monate über BNP Paribas – auf Aktionsprodukte,

sowie kostenloser Versand für alle Produkte.

Nur während der <br/>LG Member Days Teilnahmebedingungen

Werbebild mit LG xboom Buds und dem Text: „Kaufen & Chance auf 15x LG xboom Buds sichern - nur während der Member Days!“

Gewinnspiel

Kaufen & Chance auf 15x LG xboom Buds sichern - nur während der Member Days!

Kaufen & Chance auf 15x LG xboom Buds sichern - nur während der Member Days! Teilnahmebedingungen
Bild eines roten Geschenkkartons mit LG Produkten wie Fernseher, Kühlschrank, Soundbar und Kopfhörern.

Hot-Deals

Ein Mann trägt mehrere Kartons mit der Verpackung der LG Member Days.

Exklusive Produkte auf LG.com

Nur auf LG.com: Bundle Angebote!

OLED77G57LW und DSG10TY sind die Produkte, die im Bereich für Premium-Produkte ausgestellt werden.

Premium Kollektion

LG OLED & Soundbar zum attraktiven Preis sichern

Entdecke LGs Premium-Produkte mit 10 % Member Days Rabatt und exklusiven Vorteilen.

LG OLED & Soundbar zum attraktiven Preis sichern Jetzt kaufen

45GX950A-B.AEU sind die Produkte, die im Bereich für Premium-Produkte ausgestellt werden.

Premium Kollektion

LG Monitore jetzt zum attraktiven Preis sichern

Entdecke LGs Premium-Produkte mit 10 % Member Days Rabatt und exklusiven Vorteilen.

LG Monitore jetzt zum attraktiven Preis sichern Jetzt kaufen

WT1210BBF sind die Produkte, die im Bereich für Premium-Produkte ausgestellt werden.

Premium Kollektion

LG WashTower zum attraktiven Preis entdecken

Entdecke LGs Premium-Produkte mit 10 % Member Days Rabatt und exklusiven Vorteilen.

LG WashTower zum attraktiven Preis entdecken Jetzt kaufen

GMG960EVEE sind die Produkte, die im Bereich für Premium-Produkte ausgestellt werden.

Premium Kollektion

LG Kühlgeräte zum Top-Preis des Jahres entdecken

Entdecke LGs Premium-Produkte mit 10 % Member Days Rabatt und exklusiven Vorteilen.

LG Kühlgeräte zum Top-Preis des Jahres entdecken Jetzt kaufen

Erlebe den Fortschritt mit LGs Premium-Technologie

Bild von vier Personen, die interessiert reagieren, als sie „LG Member Days“ in einer EI-förmigen Struktur von LG sehen.

Jetzt LG Member werden und Vorteile sichern!

Registriere dich und sichere dir 10% Rabatt mit dem Code Member10

Jetzt LG Member werden und Vorteile sichern! Anmelden

*Der 10% und 12% Gutscheincode sowie die cadooz Gutscheine gelten nur für ausgewählte Aktionsprodukte, siehe Teilnahmebedingungen unter Punkt 6. Die Codes sind nicht kombinierbar und können nicht auf den gesamten Shop angewendet werden. Cadooz Gutscheine werden nur an erfolgreiche Bestellungen von Aktionsprodukten während dem Kampagnenzeitraum versendet.

*Cashback Aktionen auf LG.com, welche im gleichen Zeitraum wie die LG Member Days stattfinden sind kombinierbar. Eine Registrierung, um den Cashback Betrag zu erhalten ist notwendig. Weitere Informationen sind den Cashback Kampagnen zu entnehmen. 