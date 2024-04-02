Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Desktop Thin Client

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

Desktop Thin Client

CQ600I-6P

Desktop Thin Client

Warum Cloud-Geräte

 

Produktivität und Effizienz

LG bietet verschiedene Thin-Client-Formfaktoren an, die Ihre Arbeitsumgebung mit starker Leistung, niedrigeren Kosten und kompaktem Design aufwerten.

 

LG bietet verschiedene Thin-Client-Formfaktoren an, die Ihre Arbeitsumgebung mit leistungsstarker Performance, niedrigeren Kosten und kompaktem Design aufwerten.

Leistungsstarkes Sicherheitssymbol.

Leistungsstarke Sicherheit

Das Symbol für den Zugriff jederzeit und überall.

Jederzeit und überall Zugriff

Symbol für effiziente Abläufe.

Effizienter Betrieb

Symbol für bequeme Zusammenarbeit.

Angenehme Zusammenarbeit

Symbol für Geschäftskontinuität.

Geschäftskontinuität

Symbol für Kosteneinsparungen.

Kostenersparnis

Quad-Core-Prozessor

Starke Leistung

Mit seinem Quad-Core-Prozessor und einem leistungsstarken Systemspeicher unterstützt der CQ600I schnelle Arbeitsprozesse, die Ihre Produktivität steigern.

Mit seinem Quad-Core-Prozessor und einem leistungsstarken Arbeitsspeicher unterstützt der CQ600I schnelle Arbeitsprozesse und steigert so Ihre Produktivität.

Der CQ600I bietet einen Intel® Celeron N5105-Prozessor.

Prozessor

Intel® Celeron N5105

Das CQ600I bietet 8 GB DDR4 und 16 GB eMMC als Speicher.

RAM & Speicher

8GB DDR4 / 16GB eMMC

Das CQ600I bietet IGEL als Betriebssystem.

BETRIEBSSYSTEM

IGEL OS vorinstalliert

*Die oben genannten Spezifikationen für RAM und Speicher können je nach Modell abweichen.
*Das IGEL-Betriebssystem ist als Testversion vorinstalliert, und der Garantie- und Reparaturservice für das Betriebssystem ist nur für IGEL verfügbar.

Unterstützung von bis zu 3 Bildschirmen

Gestalten Sie Ihren eigenen produktiven Arbeitsplatz

Der LG CQ600I unterstützt bis zu drei Displays mit 4K UHD-Auflösung. Dank der flexiblen Einrichtungsoptionen für mehrere Monitore können Sie in kürzerer Zeit mehr Arbeit erledigen.

LG CQ600I ermöglicht den Anschluss von bis zu drei Displays mit 4K UHD-Auflösung.

*Unterstützt angeschlossene Displays über USB Type-C™ und DisplayPort-Ausgang.
*USB Type-C™-, DisplayPort- und HDMI-Kabel sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Verschiedene Schnittstellen

Die verschiedenen Anschlüsse des CQ600I können genutzt werden, um die Konnektivität und Produktivität zu verbessern.

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.2 gen1 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) USB 2.0
6) Kopfhörer & Mikrofon Combo

Verschiedene Schnittstellen: DisplayPort, USB Type-C™, USB 3.2 gen1, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, Kopfhörer & Mikrofon Combo.

*Die angegebenen Eingangstypen sind von links nach rechts, von oben nach unten auf dem Bild, nummeriert.
*USB Type-C™-, DisplayPort- und HDMI-Kabel sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

USB Typ-C™

Leistungsstarke Verbindung

Der CQ600I mit USB Type-C™-Anschluss bietet schnelle Datenübertragungsgeschwindigkeiten und einen hohen Stromfluss. Mit einem einzigen USB Type-C™-Kabel können Sie gleichzeitig Daten, Video und Audio übertragen und den CQ600I mit Strom versorgen.

USB Type-C™ bietet eine leistungsstarke Verbindung.

Anzeige

Anzeige

Stromzufuhr

Stromzufuhr

Daten

Daten

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.
*USB Type-C™ Kabel ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Das lüfterlose Design erhöht die Lebensdauer des CQ600I. Auch die geringe Geräuschentwicklung sorgt für eine angenehme Arbeitsumgebung.

Lüfterloses Design

Langlebig und leise

Das lüfterlose Design erhöht die Lebensdauer des CQ600I. Außerdem sorgt die geringe Geräuschentwicklung für eine angenehme Arbeitsumgebung.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

85 x 208,1 x 144,9 (mit Antennen: 85 x 318 x 144,9)

Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

258 x 100 x 164

Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

1,9 kg

Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

0,91 kg (mit Standfuß: 0,93 kg)

STANDARD

RoHS

CE, CB, FCC-B, RoHS, REACH, UL(cUL)

INFO

Produktname

CQ600I-6P

SOUND

Bluetooth-Konnektivität

BT 5.1

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(CQ600I-6P)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich

Direkt kaufen

CQ600I-6P

Desktop Thin Client