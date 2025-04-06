Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24 Zoll IPS-Monitor mit Full HD
24BA550 EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

24 Zoll IPS-Monitor mit Full HD

24BA550 EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
  • Vorderansicht
  • -15-Grad-Seitenansicht
  • +15-Grad-Seitenansicht
  • Perspektivische Darstellung
  • Seitenansicht
  • Rückansicht
  • Perspektivische Darstellung der Rückseite
  • Nahaufnahme der Rückseite
  • Nahaufnahme der Anschlüsse
  • Seitenansicht der Monitor-Höhenverstellbarkeit nach unten
Vorderansicht
-15-Grad-Seitenansicht
+15-Grad-Seitenansicht
Perspektivische Darstellung
Seitenansicht
Rückansicht
Perspektivische Darstellung der Rückseite
Nahaufnahme der Rückseite
Nahaufnahme der Anschlüsse
Seitenansicht der Monitor-Höhenverstellbarkeit nach unten

Hauptmerkmale

  • 23,8-Zoll-IPS-Display (1920 x 1080) mit Full HD
  • Integriertes Netzteil und Lautsprecher
  • 100 Hz Bildwiederholrate
  • LG Switch-App
  • Lese-Modus und Flicker Safe
  • Neigbarer, höhenverstellbarer, schwenkbarer und in beide Richtungen drehbarer Standfuß
Mehr

23,8-Zoll-IPS-Display mit Full HD

Exakte Farbwiedergabe auch bei großem Blickwinkelbereich

Der Full HD-Monitor (1920 x 1080) von LG mit IPS-Technologie liefert ein klares und konsistentes Farbbild. Seine exakte Farbwiedergabe garantiert auch bei großen Betrachtungswinkeln ein hervorragendes Seherlebnis.

Ein Arbeitsplatz mit Monitor und Briefablage.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Tastatur und Maus sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Produktivität

23,8-Zoll-Bildschirm mit Full HD (1920x1080) IPS

100 Hz Bildwiederholrate

CLI (Command Line Interface)

Benutzerfreundlichkeit

LG Switch-App

Integriertes Netzteil und Lautsprecher

Verschiedene Anschlüsse

Komfort und Vertrauen

Ergonomischer Standfuß

Lese-Modus und Flicker Safe

EPEAT und Energy Star

Vielseitige Business-Monitore für jeden Arbeitsplatz

Mit seinem klaren IPS-Display und dem nahezu randlosen Design auf drei Seiten ist dieser vielseitige Monitor jeder Aufgabe gewachsen, ob im Büro, in der Verwaltung oder im Kundenservice.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Integriertes Netzteil

Holen Sie das Meiste aus Ihrem Arbeitsplatz heraus

Das eingebaute Netzteil sorgt für einen aufgeräumten und übersichtlichen Arbeitsplatz. Die effizientere Raumnutzung und verbesserte Organisation schaffen ein aufgeräumtes und einladendes Arbeitsumfeld.

Draufsicht des Arbeitsplatzes. Dank des integrierten Netzteils ist dieser besonders übersichtlich.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Tastatur und Maus sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Vielzahl von Anschlüssen

Vielfältige Anschlussmöglichkeiten

Der 24BA550 ist mit mehreren Anschlüssen ausgestattet, die die Konnektivitätsoptionen für hart arbeitende Mitarbeiter verbessern. Dank der zahlreichen Anschlüsse können mühelos mehrere Geräte verbunden werden. Dies sorgt für ein optimales Arbeitsumfeld.

Vorderansicht eines Arbeitsplatzes, an dem mehrere Geräte an Monitore angeschlossen sind.

  • HDMI-Symbol.

    HDMI 1.4

  • DisplayPort-Symbol.

    DisplayPort 1.2

  • USB Downstream-Symbol.

    2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0 (downstream)

  • USB 3.0 Upstream-Symbol.

    USB 3.0 (upstream)

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*HDMI-, USB-A/B- und DisplayPort-Kabel sind im Lieferumfang enthalten.

*Tastatur und Maus sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Seitenansicht einer Videokonferenz auf einem Monitor.

Eingebauter Lautsprecher

Weg frei für Ihre Videokonferenzen

Der 24BA550 ist mit integrierten Lautsprechern ausgestattet, sodass keine zusätzlichen Lautsprecher installiert werden müssen, wenn Sie an Webkonferenzen teilnehmen oder Videos ansehen. 

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Für Videokonferenzen ist eine Webcam erforderlich, die nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten ist (separat erhältlich). 

"Schnelle 100 Hz sorgen für reibungslose Ladevorgänge in verschiedenen Programmen. "

100 Hz Bildwiederholrate

Reibungsloser Arbeitsablauf

Die schnelle Bildwiederholrate von 100 Hz sorgt für reibungsloses Laden in verschiedenen Programmen. Dadurch wird Ruckeln und Bewegungsunschärfe reduziert und die Arbeitsproduktivität erhöht.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Dies gilt im Vergleich zu Modellen mit einer Bildwiederholrate von weniger als 100 Hz.

Die LG Switch-App optimiert den Monitor für produktives Arbeiten. So können das Display in sechs Bereiche unterteilt, Zeitpläne verwaltet oder Videogespräche per Schnelltaste gestartet werden.

LG Switch-App

Schnell umschalten

Die LG Switch-App optimiert den Monitor für produktives Arbeiten. Sie können das Display in sechs Bereiche unterteilen, Zeitpläne verwalten oder Videogespräche per Schnelltaste starten.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die neueste LG Switch-App können Sie unter LG.COM herunterladen.

Ergonomisches Design

Einfach und komfortabel

Der 24BA550 lässt sich neigen, schwenken, drehen und in der Höhe verstellen, sodass ein komfortabler Arbeitsplatz für alle entsteht, die viel Zeit vor dem Monitor verbringen. Zudem erleichtert unser ergonomischer Standfuß die Kommunikation mit Kunden oder Kollegen, indem er sich niedriger stellen lässt.

Eine Rezeptionistin spricht mit einem Mann am Empfang.
Zwei Mitarbeiter unterhalten sich, während sie auf einen Monitor im Büro schauen.
Symbol: One-Click-Installation des Standfußes.

One-Click-Installation des Standfußes

Einfache Installation

Symbol: Neigungs-/Höhenverstellbar.

Neigung / Höhe

-5~21° / 150 mm

Schwenkbar-Symbol.

Schwenken

±45°

Drehbar-Symbol.

Drehbar

In zwei Richtungen verstellbar

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Sehkomfort

Lese-Modus

Der Lese-Modus passt Farbtemperatur und Luminanz an, um beim Betrachten von Text auf einem Monitor Ermüdungserscheinungen der Augen zu verringern und den Sehkomfort zu erhöhen.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduziert das unsichtbare Flackern des Bildschirms und entlastet damit die Augen. 

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die oben genannten Funktionen können abhängig von den tatsächlichen Einsatzbedingungen des Benutzers variieren.

CLI (Command Line Interface)

Erweiterte Monitorverwaltung

Die LG Business-Monitore bieten CLI (Command Line Interface), eine Software zur effizienten Geräteverwaltung. Mit dem Programm können IT-Manager die Firmware aktualisieren und Einstellungen wie Videomodus, Helligkeit und Reaktionszeit anpassen.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die CLI (Command Line Interface) ist nur für Funktionen verfügbar, die vom erworbenen Monitor unterstützt werden. Der Umfang kann je nach Modell variieren.

Finger-Herz-Logo.

Ein besseres Leben für alle

Der 24BA550 erfüllt mehrere Standards wie etwa Energy Star und EPEAT.

  • TCO-Logo.

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STAR-Logo.

    ENERGY STAR certified

  • PCF-Logo.

    PCF certified

  • EPEAT®-Logo.

    EPEAT® registered

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    538.6 x 508.9 x 239.9 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    538.6 x 319.8 x 50.8 mm

  • Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

    610 x 165 x 482 mm

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

    4,45 kg

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

    2,65 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

    6,8 kg

FEATURES

  • HW-Kalibrierung

    Nein

  • Automatische Helligkeit

    Nein

POWER

  • Strom Ausgang

    13 kWh/1000h

  • AC-Eingang

    220-240V

DISPLAY

  • Größe [Zoll]

    23,8 Zoll

  • Größe [cm]

    60,4 cm

  • Auflösung

    1920x1080

  • Panel-Typ

    IPS

  • Bildformat

    16:9

  • Pixelabstand [mm]

    0,2745 x 0,2745 mm

  • Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    16,7 Mio

  • Kontrastverhältnis (Typ.)

    1.300 :1

  • Reaktionszeit

    5 ms GtG (Grey-To-Grey)

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz (Max.) [Hz]

    100 Hz

  • Betrachtungswinkel (CR≥10)

    178 ° x 178 °

SOUND

  • Lautsprecher

    Ja (2)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

