23,8" IPS-Full-HD-Monitor mit 3-seitigem, nahezu randlosem Design

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG IPS Full HD-Display
Echte Farben bei weiten Blickwinkeln
LG Monitore mit IPS-Technologie heben die Leistung von Flüssigkristallbildschirmen hervor. Die Reaktionszeiten sind kürzer, die Farbwiedergabe ist besser, und der Benutzer kann den Bildschirm in weiten Winkeln betrachten.