24MP400P-B

23,8" IPS-Full-HD-Monitor mit 3-seitigem, nahezu randlosem Design

LG IPS Full HD-Display: Echte Farben im Weitwinkelbereich.

LG IPS Full HD-Display

Echte Farben bei weiten Blickwinkeln

LG Monitore mit IPS-Technologie heben die Leistung von Flüssigkristallbildschirmen hervor. Die Reaktionszeiten sind kürzer, die Farbwiedergabe ist besser, und der Benutzer kann den Bildschirm in weiten Winkeln betrachten.

IPS

IPS Full HD (1920x1080)

Randlos

3-seitiges, nahezu randloses Design

FreeSync

AMD FreeSync™ Technologie

3-seitiges, nahezu grenzenloses Design

Immersives Erlebnis

Dieses Display verfügt über einen schmalen Rahmen an drei Seiten und beeinträchtigt nicht die blendende Präzision. Durch die bequeme Neigungseinstellung können Sie eine optimale Arbeitsumgebung schaffen.

Dieses Display hat einen schmalen Rahmen an drei Seiten und beeinträchtigt nicht die Blendpräzision
Dieses Display verfügt über einen schmalen Rahmen an drei Seiten und eine optimierte Arbeitsumgebung

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

Ergonomisches Design mit Neigungsverstellung

Ergonomische Gestaltung

Komfortabler Arbeitsplatz

Die komfortable Neigungsverstellung und das klare Unibody-Design ermöglichen es Ihnen, eine optimale Arbeitsumgebung zu schaffen.

Schützen Sie Ihre Augen mit augenschonenden Funktionen

Leser-Modus

Verbesserter Sehkomfort

Um die Ermüdung der Augen zu verringern und das Lesen von Dokumenten auf dem Monitor angenehmer zu gestalten, passt der Lesemodus die Farbtemperatur und die Leuchtdichte ähnlich wie beim Lesen eines Buches an.

Verbesserter visueller Komfort

Flimmerfrei**

Flicker Safe reduziert das unsichtbare Flackern des Bildschirms, was die Augen entlastet. Es sorgt für eine angenehme Arbeitsumgebung über einen langen Zeitraum.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

**Der Wert wurde anhand von LGs internen Tests mit dem Modell 24MP400 im März 2021 berechnet. Der Wert kann unter realen Bedingungen variieren.

OnScreen Control bietet eine einfachere Benutzeroberfläche

OnScreen-Steuerung

Einfachere Benutzeroberfläche

Mit nur wenigen Mausklicks können Sie den Arbeitsbereich anpassen, indem Sie die Anzeige teilen oder grundlegende Monitoroptionen einstellen.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.

*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

AMD FreeSync™

Flüssige und schnelle Bewegung

Mit der AMD FreeSync™ Technologie erleben Gamer nahtlose, flüssige Bewegungen in hochauflösenden und rasanten Spielen. Sie reduziert Tearing und Stottern auf dem Bildschirm.

Klares Spielbild mit nahtlosen, fließenden Bewegungen, wenn AMD FreeSync™ eingeschaltet ist, während bei ausgeschaltetem AMD FreeSync™ Ruckeln und Tearing auftreten.

*Die Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Funktionen simuliert. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

*Vergleich von Modus 'AUS' (linkes Bild) und AMD FreeSync™.

  • Konventionell

  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

Reagieren Sie schneller auf Gegner

Verringern Sie die Eingabeverzögerung mit Dynamic Action Sync, damit Gamer kritische Momente in Echtzeit erfassen können.

*Die konventionelle Darstellung des LG-Modells wird von der Funktion Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) nicht unterstützt.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktion zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen. 

  • Aus

  • Ein

Black Stabilizer

Im Dunkeln zuerst angreifen

Der schwarze Stabilisator hilft den Spielern, Scharfschützen auszuweichen, die sich an den dunkelsten Orten verstecken, und Situationen schnell zu entkommen, wenn der Blitz explodiert.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können vom tatsächlichen Gebrauch abweichen.

  • Aus

  • Ein

Fadenkreuz

 

Besser zielen

Der Zielpunkt ist in der Mitte fixiert, um die Schussgenauigkeit zu verbessern.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können vom tatsächlichen Gebrauch abweichen.

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(24MP400P-B)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(24MP400P-B)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (24MP400P-B)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

