NANOCELL GAMING HÄNDLER FINDEN
NANOCELL GAMING

Eine Person in futuristischer Kleidung, die eine große Waffe vor einem hellen Hintergrund hält

NanoCell Gaming TV mit einer Menge XP.

Ausgestattet mit allen Spezifikationen für Gaming der nächsten Generation, erweckt der LG NanoCell TV Ihre Spiele zum Leben.

Das Geheimnis echten Gamings.

Der perfekte Fernseher für Spiele.

Erleben Sie Ihre Lieblingsspiele wie nie zuvor – mit der Möglichkeit, so intensiv ins Spielgeschehen einzutauchen, wie es nur der Großbildschirm des LG NanoCell TV vermag.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

HÄNDLER FINDEN

Game Optimizer

Alle Spieleinstellungen gebündelt an einem Ort.

Game Optimizer bietet verbesserte Einstellungen für verschiedene Spielgenres, unter anderem FPS, RPG und RTS. Sie können auf alles von einem Ort aus zugreifen, um mehr Kontrolle über die Bild- und Toneinstellungen zu haben. Außerdem können Sie zwischen den Technologien VRR und AMD FreeSync™ hin- und herschalten. Diese zusätzlichen Steuerungsmöglichkeiten stellen sicher, dass all Ihre Spiele klar und flüssig mit weniger Verzögerungen, Ruckeln und Unterbrechungen dargestellt werden.

SEHEN SIE SICH AN, WIE PRAKTISCH DAS IST

*Die Verfügbarkeit von Software-Updates kann je nach Modell und Region variieren.

Game Dashboard

Schneller Zugriff auf die Einstellungen während des Spielens.

Das neue Game Dashboard ist ein vereinfachtes Menü, mit dem Sie einige Game-Optimizer-Einstellungen schnell überprüfen oder anpassen können – und das alles während des Spielens. Während das Dashboard geöffnet ist, können Sie zum Optimizer zurückkehren, um auf weitere Einstellungen zuzugreifen oder die Farbe des Head-up-Displays passend zum Gaming-Stil zu ändern.

*Dieser Service ist ab der zweiten Jahreshälfte verfügbar.

Verbessertes Gaming

Spielen Sie immer ganz vorn mit.

Der LG NanoCell unterstützt Dolby Vision® HDR für 4K mit 120 Hz für ein unglaublich schnelles und intensives Gameplay, das Ihr Spielerlebnis auf ein nie dagewesenes Niveau hebt. Außerdem sind VRR, ALLM und eARC auf HDMI 2.1 ausgelegt, wodurch Bewegungsunschärfe und Geisterbilder reduziert und flüssige, synchronisierte Grafiken in hoher Auflösung erzeugt werden.

Ein Bildschirm voller Partikel in leuchtenden Farben, die vor einem weißen Hintergrund aufblitzen

*Der Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung von Firmware-Updates für Dolby Vision® HDR für 4K mit 120 Hz für das Gaming variiert je nach Modell.
*4K mit 120 Hz wird nur von den Modellen NANO99, NANO95 und NANO90 unterstützt.
*VRR wird nur von den Modellen NANO90 und NANO85 unterstützt.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Spielen Sie auf einem höheren Niveau.

Der LG NanoCell TV unterstützt AMD FreeSync™ Premium für variable Bildwiederholraten während des Spielens. Auf diese Weise werden Ruckeln und Unterbrechungen deutlich reduziert, und das Spiel wird klarer und flüssiger.

 

*AMD FreeSync Premium ist nur für die Modelle NANO90 und NANO85 verfügbar.
*Bilder simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

HÄNDLER FINDEN

HGiG

Steigen Sie mit HDR ins Spiel ein.

Als HGiG-Mitglied arbeitet LG mit einigen der größten Entwickler und Unternehmen der Spielebranche zusammen, damit die LG NanoCell TVs ein erstklassiges HDR-Erlebnis bieten. HDR steigert den Realismus, damit Sie voll und ganz in alle aktuellen HDR-Spiele eintauchen können.

 

*HGiG ist eine freiwillig zusammenarbeitende Gruppe von Unternehmen aus der Spiele- und TV-Display-Branche, die sich regelmäßig treffen, um die öffentlichen Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des HDR-Spielerlebnisses für Verbraucher festzulegen und verfügbar zu machen.

Partnerschaft mit Branchenführern

Das ultimative Gaming-Paket.

Von Technologie der nächsten Generation bis hin zu Partnerschaften mit einigen der bekanntesten Größen der Gaming-Branche – der LG NanoCell TV liefert das Gesamtpaket für ein episches Gaming-Erlebnis.

*Die unterhaltenen Partnerschaften können je nach Land variieren.

Cloud-Gaming

Ihre Lieblingsplattformen in Perfektion.

Auf dem LG Nanocell TV können Sie die neuesten Games spielen – es ist nur ein kompatibler Controller nötig und keinerlei zusätzliche Hardware.
LG TVs sind auch die ersten Fernseher, welche die App GeForce NOW von NVIDIA unterstützen, mithilfe derer Sie viele der neuesten und beliebtesten PC-Spiele und über 35 kostenlose Games mit 1.080p und 60 Bildern pro Sekunde sofort spielen können. Dank GeForce NOW können Sie Games spielen, die Sie
bereits besitzen, oder neue Spiele auf beliebten Internet-Vertriebsplattformen für Computerspiele und Software wie Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect und Origin erwerben.

Kompatible Modelle

WÄHLEN SIE IHREN NANOCELL

WÄHLEN SIE IHREN NANOCELL