Grossbild TVs Händler Finden Wählen Sie Ihren NanoCell TV
Grossbild TVs
Ein LG NanoCell TV vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund. Der Fernseher zeigt ein Auto, das vor einer Bergkette durch Wasser fährt, in dem sich der leuchtende Himmel spiegelt.

Er ist Nicht Nur Groß. Er ist Gigantisch.

Tauchen Sie in ein beeindruckendes Seherlebnis ein, das auf einem kleineren Bildschirm einfach nicht erreicht werden kann.

Ein Gigantischer Bildschirm für ein Unglaubliches Seherlebnis.

Gänzlich in Inhalte einzutauchen bekommt auf einem 86 Zoll Großbildfernseher eine ganz neue Bedeutung. Dieser unglaublich große Bildschirm maximiert Ihr Betrachtungserlebnis und hebt Ihr Entertainment auf ein völlig neues Niveau.

Real 8K

Faszinierende Ansichten mit Atemberaubenden Details.

Ein großer Bildschirm wäre nicht komplett ohne ein Bild in höchster Qualität. Dank Real 8K sehen die Grosssbild TVs von LG einfach nur spektakulär aus und liefern lebendige Bilder in einer herausragenden Bildqualität.

Ein Mann steht vor einem imposanten Wasserfall, der die Klippen hinunterstürzt. Aus der Szene wird herausgezoomt, um den Wasserfall als Bild auf einem wandmontierten Fernseher zu zeigen.
Ein Mann steht vor einem imposanten Wasserfall, der die Klippen hinunterstürzt. Aus der Szene wird herausgezoomt, um den Wasserfall als Bild auf einem wandmontierten Fernseher zu zeigen.
Text vor schwarzem Hintergrund zur Verdeutlichung der veränderten Klarheit bei verschiedenen Kontrastmodulationsstufen.

Zertifiziertes 8K Ultra HD.

Gemäß CTA muss die Kontrastmodulation (contrast modulation/CM) bei der Definition der Auflösung 50 % oder mehr betragen. Je höher der CM-Wert, desto klarer das Bild. Mit einem CM-Wert von 97,8% übertrifft der LG NanoCell TV die internationalen Standards und macht reine Farben noch klarer.

*CTA (Consumer Technology Association): Wirtschaftsverband, der mehr als 2.200 U.S.-Unternehmen aus dem Bereich Verbrauchertechnologie vertritt und Standards definiert.
*Die CTA-Zertifizierung wird für ein Produkt vergeben, das den offiziellen Branchenanforderungen entspricht.
*Nur verfügbar für 8K-Modelle.
*Die CM-Werte basieren auf dem 65NANO99-Modell, die mittels LG-interner Forschung getestet wurden.
*Der angegebene CM-Wert wird horizontal getestet.

100%ige Farbgenauigkeit

Atemberaubende Farben aus Jedem Blickwinkel.

Mit ihrer 100%igen Farbgenauigkeit liefern Großbild TVs von LG satte Farben und geben selbst aus großen Betrachtungswinkeln ein akkurates Bild wieder. Das bedeutet, dass Sie sich mit der ganzen Familie zurücklehnen und ein kompromissloses Seherlebnis genießen können, egal welchen Sitzplatz Sie wählen.

Zimmer mit Blick auf einen Fluss und eine Stadtlandschaft. Vor dem Fenster ist ein Fernseher installiert, der eine nächtliche Ansicht der Stadtsilhouette vor einem dunklen Himmel zeigt.

*Zertifiziert durch Intertek: eine 100%ige Farbgenauigkeit gemessen nach CIE DE2000 anhand von 18 Farbmustern des Macbeth ColorChecker bei einem Betrachtungswinkel von ±30°.
*Die 100%ige Farbgenauigkeit wird vom NANO85 Modell in 50 Zoll nicht unterstützt. Von allen anderen Größen des Modells NANO85 sowie von allen Größen der Modelle NANO90, NANO95 und NANO99 wird sie unterstützt. Alle Modelle, welche die 100%ige Farbgenauigkeit unterstützen, wurden durch Intertek zertifiziert.

Draufsicht auf eine Stadt auf zwei TV-Bildschirmen, wobei der linke die Ansicht abgewinkelt und der rechte die gleiche Ansicht von vorn zeigt.

Zertifiziert mit 100% Farbgenauigkeit

Die reinen Farben erreichen dank der Nano-Technologie eine 100%ige Farbgenauigkeit aus großen Betrachtungswinkeln. Die Farbgenauigkeit ist eine Darstellung der Displaygenauigkeit in Bezug auf Farbe und Helligkeit. Zertifiziert durch unabhängige Tests von Drittanbietern, erreichen LG NanoCell TVs nach CIE DE2000 eine Farbgenauigkeit von 100 % über 18 Farbmuster hinweg und bei einem Betrachtungswinkel von ±30°.

Detail und Tiefe im Riesigen Maßstab.

Full Array Dimming bietet eine präzisere Steuerung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung für tiefere Schwarztöne selbst bei unseren größten TVs. Das bedeutet, dass Großbild TVs von LG ein höheres Maß an Details und Tiefe über das gesamte Display abbilden.

Das scrollbare Bild eines wandmontierten Fernsehers zeigt ein dunkles Motiv, und zwar den Vollmond, der sich in Wasser spiegelt. Die Szene wechselt zwischen einem Fernsehgerät normaler Größe und einem LG NanoCell TV mit Großbildschirm.
Das scrollbare Bild eines wandmontierten Fernsehers zeigt ein dunkles Motiv, und zwar den Vollmond, der sich in Wasser spiegelt. Die Szene wechselt zwischen einem Fernsehgerät normaler Größe und einem LG NanoCell TV mit Großbildschirm.

Dunkles Motiv mit dem Vollmond, der sich im Wasser spiegelt. Der Ausschnitt unten links zeigt das Bild auf einem konventionellen Fernseher mit Halo und weniger klaren Farben, das größere, das kleinere umgebende Bild zeigt die Szene auf dem LG NanoCell TV.

*Full Array Dimming wird von allen Größen der Modelle NANO99, NANO95 und NANO90 unterstützt. Bei dem NANO85 Modell ist es nur bei der 86 Zoll Version verfügbar.
*Im Vergleich zu konventionellen UHD TVs von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

Haben Sie den Perfekten Fernseher Gefunden?

Dieser Große Flachbildfernseher Fügt Sich Überall Wunderbar ein.

Großbild TVs von LG sind darauf ausgelegt Sie zu beeindrucken. Superschmal und für die Wandmontage optimiert, hängt selbst der größte 86-Zoll-Bildschirm bündig an der Wand, um mit Ihrer Wohnungseinrichtung zu harmonieren und Ihr Wohnambiente aufzuwerten.

Drei Bilder eines großen Flachbildfernsehers, der inmitten verschiedener moderner Interieurs an der Wand montiert ist.

Ein großer Flachbildfernseher, montiert an einer rosafarbenen Wand, umgeben von schlichten Einrichtungsgegenständen. Der Bildschirm zeigt einen üppigen Wald.

Erfahren Sie, ob und Wie ein Großer Bildschirm in Ihren Raum Passt.

Sie sind sich nicht sicher, welche Bildschirmgröße die richtige für Sie ist? Geben Sie einfach die Abmessungen des betreffenden Zimmers in den LG-TV-Simulator ein, um mehr über die tatsächliche Produktgröße zu erfahren und herauszufinden, welcher Fernseher am besten in Ihren Raum passt.

Erfahren Sie, ob und Wie ein Großer Bildschirm in Ihren Raum Passt.

Haben Sie den Perfekten Fernseher Gefunden?

Genießen Sie Filme auf Einem Großbildschirm in Höchster Qualität.

Mehr Erfahren

Großbildfernseher, der vor mehreren niedrigen Stühlen an der Wand montiert ist. Der Bildschirm zeigt einen Mann, der ein Kind aus einem brennenden Gebäude trägt.

Rüsten Sie Ihr Gaming-Setup mit Einem Großen Bildschirm auf.

Mehr Erfahren

Ein Paar Hände, die einen Gaming-Controller vor einem Fernseher halten. Auf dem Bildschirm ist ein Auto zu sehen, das auf einem Feldweg durch einen Wald fährt.

Machen Sie Ihre Spiele mit Einem Großen Bildschirm zu Einem Unvergesslichen Erlebnis

Mehr_Erfahren

Rückansicht einer Gruppe von Männern, die vor einem großen wandmontierten Fernseher sitzt. Auf dem Bildschirm sind Basketballspieler zu sehen.

