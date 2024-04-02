Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
17'' Convertible mit Windows 11 Home | Intel® Core™ i7 Prozessor

Spezifikationen

17'' Convertible mit Windows 11 Home | Intel® Core™ i7 Prozessor

17Z90R-E

17'' Convertible mit Windows 11 Home | Intel® Core™ i7 Prozessor

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Helligkeit

400 cd/m2

Colour gamut

DCI-P3 99%

Auflösung

2.560 x 1.600

Größe (Zoll)

17

Größe (cm)

43,18

Ratio

16:10

SYSTEM

Grafik

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX® 3050 (4 GB)

Arbeitsspeicher

32 GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6.000 MHz)

Betriebssystem

Windows 11 Home

Prozessor

Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (18 MB Cache, bis zu 5 GHz)

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Schnittstelle

1 x HDMI, 2 x USB-A (3.2 Gen2x1), 2 x USB-C (4 Gen3x2, Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4), 1 x Micro SD, 1 x 3,5 mm Klinkenanschluss

Webcam

Full HD IR Webcam

Wireless

Intel Wi-Fi 6E

LAN

Kein LAN-Anschluss

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with DTS X Ultra

Lautsprecher

2 x 3 Watt

AKKU

Akku

90 Wh Li-Ion

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Abmessungen (mm)

378,8 x 258,8 x 17,7

Gewicht (kg)

1,450

DESIGN

Farbe

Grau

ZUBEHÖR

Zubehör

Netzteil, DTS X:Ultra, McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial), LG Smart Assistant, LG PC Manuals, LG Update & Recovery, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional, New Wallpaper

INFO

Jahr

2023

SPEICHER

SSD

2 TB

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(17Z90R-E)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

