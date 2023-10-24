We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17'' Notebook mit Windows 11 Home | Intel® Core™ i7 Prozessor | 16GB LPDDR5 RAM | 512GB SSD | 80-WH-Akku | 17Z90R-G.AA76G & 16-Zoll +view für LG gram Portable Monitor mit USB Typ-C™ und 45 W Power Delivery & LG USB Multi Hub
-
17'' Notebook mit Windows 11 Home | Intel® Core™ i7 Prozessor | 16GB LPDDR5 RAM | 512GB SSD | 80-WH-Akku | 17Z90R-G.AA76G
-
16-Zoll +view für LG gram Portable Monitor mit USB Typ-C™ und 45 W Power Delivery
-
LG USB Multi Hub
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Grafik
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Arbeitsspeicher
-
16 GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000 MHz)
-
Betriebssystem
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Prozessor
-
i7-1360P
-
Zubehör
-
N/A
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
MMC-Steckplatz
-
Micro SD
-
SSD
-
512 GB NVMe Gen4 M,2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
Akku
-
80 Wh
-
Schaltfläche
-
Einschalttaste ohne Fingerabdruck
-
Kühlung
-
N/A
-
Zertifiziert
-
N/A
-
Produktkategorie
-
gram
-
Jahr
-
2023
-
Tastatur
-
Full Size Tastatur mit Hintergundbeleuchtung (US: 100 Tasten, UK: 101 Tasten, JP: 104 Tasten mit Ziffernblock)
-
Touchpad
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
-
LED
-
Stromversorgung, DC-Eingang, Feststelltaste, Webcam
-
Netzadapter
-
65 W
-
Netzadapter-Typ
-
USB Type-C (external C to C cable, Wall Type)
-
Audio
-
HD Audio mit Dolby Atmos
-
Lautsprecher
-
Stereo-Lautsprecher 2,0 W x 2, maximal 5 W (Smart Amp)
-
Gehäusematerialien
-
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Farbe
-
grau
-
Abmessung (Zoll)
-
14,91 x 10,19 x 0,70"
-
Abmessungen (mm)
-
378,8 x 258,8 x 17,8
-
Maße mit Verpackung (Zoll)
-
19,7 x 12,1 x 2,4"
-
Maße mit Verpackung (mm)
-
499 x 307 x 60
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung (kg)
-
2,5
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung (lb)
-
5,6
-
Gewicht (kg)
-
1,35
-
Gewicht (lb)
-
2,98
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Schnittstelle
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
10/100 mit RJ45-Adapter (Option)
-
TV-Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam mit Dual Mic (Gesichtserkennung)
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
JA
-
Kopfhörerausgang
-
4-poliger Kopfhöreranschluss, US-Typ
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, mit Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
Fingerabdruck
-
NEIN
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
HDD Security
-
NEIN
-
Sicherer Modus
-
NEIN
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
JA
-
SSD-Sicherheit
-
JA
-
Helligkeit
-
350nit
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (typisch, mindestens 95%)
-
Kontrast
-
1200:1 (typisch)
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Panel-Typ
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Bildwiederholfrequenz
-
60 Hz
-
Auflösung
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Reaktionszeit
-
N/A
-
Größe (cm)
-
43,18
-
Größe (Zoll)
-
17
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Colour Director LE*
-
NEIN
-
Dolby Atmos
-
JA
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NEIN
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
JA
-
Intel® Unision
-
JA
-
LG Control Centre
-
NEIN
-
LG Display Extension
-
JA
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NEIN
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
JA
-
LG Lively Theme
-
JA
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
JA
-
LG PC Manuals
-
JA
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NEIN
-
LG Power Manager
-
NEIN
-
LG Quick Guide
-
NEIN
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NEIN
-
LG Security Guard
-
JA
-
LG Smart Assistant
-
JA
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NEIN
-
LG Update Centre
-
NEIN
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
JA
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
JA
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
JA
-
Nebo for LG
-
NEIN
-
PCmover Professional
-
JA
-
Sync on Mobile
-
JA
-
Wacom notes
-
NEIN
Compliance-Informationen
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produktkategorie
-
gram+view
-
Jahr
-
2023
-
Helligkeit
-
350nit
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (typisch, mindestens 95%)
-
Kontrast
-
1200:1 (typisch)
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Panel-Typ
-
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Bildwiederholfrequenz
-
60 Hz
-
Auflösung
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Reaktionszeit
-
N/A
-
Größe (cm)
-
40,6
-
Größe (Zoll)
-
16
-
Grafik
-
N/A
-
Arbeitsspeicher
-
N/A
-
Betriebssystem
-
Kein Betriebssystem
-
Prozessor
-
N/A
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
MMC-Steckplatz
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
N/A
-
BT
-
N/A
-
Schnittstelle
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
N/A
-
TV-Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
N/A
-
Wireless
-
N/A
-
Audio
-
N/A
-
Lautsprecher
-
N/A
-
Fingerabdruck
-
N/A
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
NEIN
-
HDD Security
-
NEIN
-
Sicherer Modus
-
N/A
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
N/A
-
SSD-Sicherheit
-
NEIN
-
Akku
-
N/A
-
Netzadapter
-
N/A
-
Netzadapter-Typ
-
N/A
-
Kühlung
-
N/A
-
Schaltfläche
-
2 Tasten / Auf, Ab (Helligkeitsregelung)
-
LED
-
N/A
-
Abmessung (Zoll)
-
14,17 x 9,66 x 0,32"
-
Abmessungen (mm)
-
360 x 245,5 x 8,3"
-
Maße mit Verpackung (Zoll)
-
16,5x11,5x2,4"
-
Maße mit Verpackung (mm)
-
419x288x60"
-
Gewicht (kg)
-
0,67 (0,92 / with Folio)
-
Gewicht (lb)
-
1,45
-
Gehäusematerialien
-
Aluminium, PC-ABS
-
Farbe
-
Silber
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Colour Director LE*
-
NEIN
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NEIN
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NEIN
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NEIN
-
Intel® Unision
-
NEIN
-
LG Control Centre
-
NEIN
-
LG Display Extension
-
NEIN
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NEIN
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NEIN
-
LG Lively Theme
-
NEIN
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
JA
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NEIN
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NEIN
-
LG Power Manager
-
NEIN
-
LG Quick Guide
-
NEIN
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NEIN
-
LG Security Guard
-
NEIN
-
LG Smart Assistant
-
NEIN
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NEIN
-
LG Update Centre
-
NEIN
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NEIN
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
NEIN
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
NEIN
-
Nebo for LG
-
NEIN
-
PCmover Professional
-
NEIN
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NEIN
-
Wacom notes
-
NEIN
-
Zubehör
-
Folio-Abdeckung, USB TYPE C TO C
-
Zertifiziert
-
N/A
-
Tastatur
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
Kopfhörerausgang
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
N/A
-
USB Type C
-
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
Compliance-Informationen
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Notebook-Verbindung
-
USB-C (3.2 Gen2)
-
Weitere Anschlüsse
-
2 x USB-A (3.2 Gen1), 1 x RJ45, 2 x USB-C (3.2 Gen2, 1 x ausschließlich Stromversorgung) 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 (jeweils bis zu 4K @60Hz)
-
Maße in mm (B x H x T)
-
14,9 x 117,5 x 59
-
Maße inkl. Verpackung in mm (B x H x T)
-
235 x 116 x 27
-
Gewicht
-
113 g
-
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung
-
200 g
-
Farbe
-
Schwarz
-
EAN
-
8806084084408
-
Garantie
-
12 Monate
Bewertungen
Direkt kaufen
