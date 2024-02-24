About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
17 Zoll Notebook mit Windows 11 Home | Intel® Core™ i7 Prozessor | 16GB LPDDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | 80-WH-Akku | 17Z90R-G.AA77G & 16-Zoll +view für LG gram Portable Monitor mit USB Typ-C™ und 45 W Power Delivery & LG USB Multi Hub

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

17 Zoll Notebook mit Windows 11 Home | Intel® Core™ i7 Prozessor | 16GB LPDDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | 80-WH-Akku | 17Z90R-G.AA77G & 16-Zoll +view für LG gram Portable Monitor mit USB Typ-C™ und 45 W Power Delivery & LG USB Multi Hub

17Z90RAA77G.16MRUHG

17 Zoll Notebook mit Windows 11 Home | Intel® Core™ i7 Prozessor | 16GB LPDDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | 80-WH-Akku | 17Z90R-G.AA77G & 16-Zoll +view für LG gram Portable Monitor mit USB Typ-C™ und 45 W Power Delivery & LG USB Multi Hub

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

Produktkategorie

gram

Jahr

2023

DISPLAY

Helligkeit

350nit

Colour gamut

DCI-P3 99% (typisch, mindestens 95%)

Kontrast

1200:1 (typisch)

Panel Multi

LGD

Panel-Typ

IPS Non Touch

Pol

Anti-Glare

Ratio

16:10

Bildwiederholfrequenz

60 Hz

Auflösung

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Reaktionszeit

N/A

Größe (cm)

43,18

Größe (Zoll)

17

SYSTEM

Grafik

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Arbeitsspeicher

32 GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000 MHz)

Betriebssystem

Windows 11 Home

Prozessor

i7-1360P

SPEICHER

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC-Steckplatz

Micro SD

SSD

512 GB NVMe Gen4 M,2(2280) Dual SSD slots

KONNEKTIVITÄT

BT

BT 5.1

Schnittstelle

N/A

LAN

10/100 mit RJ45-Adapter (Option)

TV-Tuner

N/A

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam mit Dual Mic (Gesichtserkennung)

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio mit Dolby Atmos

Lautsprecher

Stereo-Lautsprecher 2,0 W x 2, maximal 5 W (Smart Amp)

SICHERHEIT

Fingerabdruck

NEIN

fTPM/HW TPM

Option

HDD Security

NEIN

Sicherer Modus

NEIN

Slim Kensington lock

JA

SSD-Sicherheit

JA

AKKU

Akku

80 Wh

STROM

Netzadapter

65 W

Netzadapter-Typ

USB Type-C (external C to C cable, Wall Type)

KÜHLUNG

Kühlung

N/A

SCHALTFLÄCHE

Schaltfläche

Einschalttaste ohne Fingerabdruck

LED

LED

Stromversorgung, DC-Eingang, Feststelltaste, Webcam

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Abmessung (Zoll)

14,91 x 10,19 x 0,70"

Abmessungen (mm)

378,8 x 258,8 x 17,8

Maße mit Verpackung (Zoll)

19,7 x 12,1 x 2,4"

Maße mit Verpackung (mm)

499 x 307 x 60

Gewicht mit Verpackung (kg)

2,5

Gewicht mit Verpackung (lb)

5,6

Gewicht (kg)

1,35

Gewicht (lb)

2,98

DESIGN

Gehäusematerialien

Magnesium, PC-ABS

Farbe

Schneeweiß

VORINSTALLIERTE SOFTWARE

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Colour Director LE*

NEIN

Dolby Atmos

JA

DTS X:Ultra

NEIN

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

JA

Intel® Unision

JA

LG Control Centre

NEIN

LG Display Extension

JA

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NEIN

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

JA

LG Lively Theme

JA

LG On Screen Display 3

JA

LG PC Manuals

JA

LG Pen Settings

NEIN

LG Power Manager

NEIN

LG Quick Guide

NEIN

LG Reader Mode

NEIN

LG Security Guard

JA

LG Smart Assistant

JA

LG UltraGear Studio

NEIN

LG Update Centre

NEIN

LG Update & Recovery

JA

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

JA

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

JA

Nebo for LG

NEIN

PCmover Professional

JA

Sync on Mobile

JA

Wacom notes

NEIN

ZUBEHÖR

Zubehör

N/A

ZERTIFIZIERT

Zertifiziert

N/A

EINGABEGERÄT

Tastatur

Full Size Tastatur mit Hintergundbeleuchtung (US: 100 Tasten, UK: 101 Tasten, JP: 104 Tasten mit Ziffernblock)

Touchpad

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

EINGANGS-/AUSGANGSANSCHLUSS

DC-in

N/A

Etc.

N/A

HDMI

JA

Kopfhörerausgang

4-poliger Kopfhöreranschluss, US-Typ

RJ45

N/A

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, mit Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Product Environmental Report(17Z90R-G)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(17Z90R-G)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

Produktkategorie

gram+view

Jahr

2023

DISPLAY

Helligkeit

350nit

Colour gamut

DCI-P3 99% (typisch, mindestens 95%)

Kontrast

1200:1 (typisch)

Panel Multi

LGD

Panel-Typ

IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare

Pol

Anti-Glare

Ratio

16:10

Bildwiederholfrequenz

60 Hz

Auflösung

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Reaktionszeit

N/A

Größe (Zoll)

16

Größe (cm)

40,6

SYSTEM

Grafik

N/A

Arbeitsspeicher

N/A

Betriebssystem

Kein Betriebssystem

Prozessor

N/A

SPEICHER

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC-Steckplatz

N/A

SSD

N/A

KONNEKTIVITÄT

BT

N/A

Schnittstelle

N/A

TV-Tuner

N/A

Webcam

N/A

Wireless

N/A

LAN

N/A

SOUND

Audio

N/A

Lautsprecher

N/A

SICHERHEIT

Fingerabdruck

N/A

fTPM/HW TPM

NEIN

HDD Security

NEIN

Sicherer Modus

N/A

Slim Kensington lock

N/A

SSD-Sicherheit

NEIN

AKKU

Akku

N/A

STROM

Netzadapter

N/A

Netzadapter-Typ

N/A

KÜHLUNG

Kühlung

N/A

SCHALTFLÄCHE

Schaltfläche

2 Tasten / Auf, Ab (Helligkeitsregelung)

LED

LED

N/A

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Abmessungen (mm)

360 x 245,5 x 8,3"

Maße mit Verpackung (mm)

419x288x60"

Gewicht (kg)

0,67 (0,92 / with Folio)

Abmessung (Zoll)

14,17 x 9,66 x 0,32"

Gewicht (lb)

1,45

Maße mit Verpackung (Zoll)

16,5x11,5x2,4"

DESIGN

Gehäusematerialien

Aluminium, PC-ABS

Farbe

Silber

VORINSTALLIERTE SOFTWARE

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Colour Director LE*

NEIN

Dolby Atmos

NEIN

DTS X:Ultra

NEIN

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

NEIN

Intel® Unision

NEIN

LG Control Centre

NEIN

LG Display Extension

NEIN

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NEIN

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

NEIN

LG On Screen Display 3

JA

LG PC Manuals

NEIN

LG Pen Settings

NEIN

LG Power Manager

NEIN

LG Reader Mode

NEIN

LG Security Guard

NEIN

LG UltraGear Studio

NEIN

LG Update & Recovery

NEIN

LG Update Centre

NEIN

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

NEIN

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

NEIN

Nebo for LG

NEIN

PCmover Professional

NEIN

Sync on Mobile

NEIN

Wacom notes

NEIN

LG Smart Assistant

NEIN

LG Quick Guide

NEIN

LG Lively Theme

NEIN

ZUBEHÖR

Zubehör

Folio-Abdeckung, USB TYPE C TO C

ZERTIFIZIERT

Zertifiziert

N/A

EINGABEGERÄT

Tastatur

N/A

EINGANGS-/AUSGANGSANSCHLUSS

Kopfhörerausgang

N/A

USB Type A

N/A

USB Type C

2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)

HDMI

N/A

DC-in

N/A

RJ45

N/A

Etc.

N/A

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(16MR70)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (16MR70)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

Notebook-Verbindung

USB-C (3.2 Gen2)

Weitere Anschlüsse

2 x USB-A (3.2 Gen1), 1 x RJ45, 2 x USB-C (3.2 Gen2, 1 x ausschließlich Stromversorgung) 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 (jeweils bis zu 4K @60Hz)

Maße in mm (B x H x T)

14,9 x 117,5 x 59

Maße inkl. Verpackung in mm (B x H x T)

235 x 116 x 27

Gewicht

113 g

Gewicht inkl. Verpackung

200 g

Farbe

Schwarz

ARTIKELINFORMATION

EAN

8806084084408

Garantie

12 Monate

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich

Direkt kaufen

17Z90RAA77G.16MRUHG

17 Zoll Notebook mit Windows 11 Home | Intel® Core™ i7 Prozessor | 16GB LPDDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | 80-WH-Akku | 17Z90R-G.AA77G & 16-Zoll +view für LG gram Portable Monitor mit USB Typ-C™ und 45 W Power Delivery & LG USB Multi Hub