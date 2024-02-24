We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17 Zoll Notebook mit Windows 11 Home | Intel® Core™ i7 Prozessor | 32GB LPDDR5 RAM | 2TB SSD | 80-WH-Akku | 17Z90R-G.AD7CG & 16-Zoll +view für LG gram Portable Monitor mit USB Typ-C™ und 45 W Power Delivery & LG USB Multi Hub
-
17 Zoll Notebook mit Windows 11 Home | Intel® Core™ i7 Prozessor | 32GB LPDDR5 RAM | 2TB SSD | 80-WH-Akku | 17Z90R-G.AD7CG
-
16 Zoll +view für LG gram Portable Monitor mit USB Typ-C™ und 45 W Power Delivery
-
LG USB Multi Hub
Alle Spezifikationen
INFO
-
Produktkategorie
-
gram
-
Jahr
-
2023
DISPLAY
-
Helligkeit
-
350nit
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (typisch, mindestens 95%)
-
Kontrast
-
1200:1 (typisch)
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Panel-Typ
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Bildwiederholfrequenz
-
60 Hz
-
Auflösung
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Reaktionszeit
-
N/A
-
Größe (cm)
-
43,18
-
Größe (Zoll)
-
17
SYSTEM
-
Grafik
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Arbeitsspeicher
-
32 GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000 MHz)
-
Betriebssystem
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Prozessor
-
i7-1360P
SPEICHER
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
MMC-Steckplatz
-
Micro SD
-
SSD
-
512 GB NVMe Gen4 M,2(2280) Dual SSD slots
KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Schnittstelle
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
10/100 mit RJ45-Adapter (Option)
-
TV-Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam mit Dual Mic (Gesichtserkennung)
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
SOUND
-
Audio
-
HD Audio mit Dolby Atmos
-
Lautsprecher
-
Stereo-Lautsprecher 2,0 W x 2, maximal 5 W (Smart Amp)
SICHERHEIT
-
Fingerabdruck
-
NEIN
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
HDD Security
-
NEIN
-
Sicherer Modus
-
NEIN
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
JA
-
SSD-Sicherheit
-
JA
AKKU
-
Akku
-
80 Wh
STROM
-
Netzadapter
-
65 W
-
Netzadapter-Typ
-
USB Type-C (external C to C cable, Wall Type)
KÜHLUNG
-
Kühlung
-
N/A
SCHALTFLÄCHE
-
Schaltfläche
-
Einschalttaste ohne Fingerabdruck
LED
-
LED
-
Stromversorgung, DC-Eingang, Feststelltaste, Webcam
ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT
-
Abmessung (Zoll)
-
14,91 x 10,19 x 0,70"
-
Abmessungen (mm)
-
378,8 x 258,8 x 17,8
-
Maße mit Verpackung (Zoll)
-
19,7 x 12,1 x 2,4"
-
Maße mit Verpackung (mm)
-
499 x 307 x 60
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung (kg)
-
2,5
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung (lb)
-
5,6
-
Gewicht (kg)
-
1,35
-
Gewicht (lb)
-
2,98
DESIGN
-
Gehäusematerialien
-
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Farbe
-
Schneeweiß
VORINSTALLIERTE SOFTWARE
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Colour Director LE*
-
NEIN
-
Dolby Atmos
-
JA
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NEIN
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
JA
-
Intel® Unision
-
JA
-
LG Control Centre
-
NEIN
-
LG Display Extension
-
JA
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NEIN
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
JA
-
LG Lively Theme
-
JA
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
JA
-
LG PC Manuals
-
JA
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NEIN
-
LG Power Manager
-
NEIN
-
LG Quick Guide
-
NEIN
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NEIN
-
LG Security Guard
-
JA
-
LG Smart Assistant
-
JA
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NEIN
-
LG Update Centre
-
NEIN
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
JA
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
JA
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
JA
-
Nebo for LG
-
NEIN
-
PCmover Professional
-
JA
-
Sync on Mobile
-
JA
-
Wacom notes
-
NEIN
ZUBEHÖR
-
Zubehör
-
N/A
ZERTIFIZIERT
-
Zertifiziert
-
N/A
EINGABEGERÄT
-
Tastatur
-
Full Size Tastatur mit Hintergundbeleuchtung (US: 100 Tasten, UK: 101 Tasten, JP: 104 Tasten mit Ziffernblock)
-
Touchpad
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
EINGANGS-/AUSGANGSANSCHLUSS
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
JA
-
Kopfhörerausgang
-
4-poliger Kopfhöreranschluss, US-Typ
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, mit Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
Compliance-Informationen
Alle Spezifikationen
INFO
-
Produktkategorie
-
gram+view
-
Jahr
-
2023
DISPLAY
-
Helligkeit
-
350nit
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (typisch, mindestens 95%)
-
Kontrast
-
1200:1 (typisch)
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Panel-Typ
-
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Bildwiederholfrequenz
-
60 Hz
-
Auflösung
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Reaktionszeit
-
N/A
-
Größe (Zoll)
-
16
-
Größe (cm)
-
40,6
SYSTEM
-
Grafik
-
N/A
-
Arbeitsspeicher
-
N/A
-
Betriebssystem
-
Kein Betriebssystem
-
Prozessor
-
N/A
SPEICHER
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
MMC-Steckplatz
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
N/A
KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
BT
-
N/A
-
Schnittstelle
-
N/A
-
TV-Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
N/A
-
Wireless
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
-
N/A
-
Lautsprecher
-
N/A
SICHERHEIT
-
Fingerabdruck
-
N/A
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
NEIN
-
HDD Security
-
NEIN
-
Sicherer Modus
-
N/A
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
N/A
-
SSD-Sicherheit
-
NEIN
AKKU
-
Akku
-
N/A
STROM
-
Netzadapter
-
N/A
-
Netzadapter-Typ
-
N/A
KÜHLUNG
-
Kühlung
-
N/A
SCHALTFLÄCHE
-
Schaltfläche
-
2 Tasten / Auf, Ab (Helligkeitsregelung)
LED
-
LED
-
N/A
ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT
-
Abmessungen (mm)
-
360 x 245,5 x 8,3"
-
Maße mit Verpackung (mm)
-
419x288x60"
-
Gewicht (kg)
-
0,67 (0,92 / with Folio)
-
Abmessung (Zoll)
-
14,17 x 9,66 x 0,32"
-
Gewicht (lb)
-
1,45
-
Maße mit Verpackung (Zoll)
-
16,5x11,5x2,4"
DESIGN
-
Gehäusematerialien
-
Aluminium, PC-ABS
-
Farbe
-
Silber
VORINSTALLIERTE SOFTWARE
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Colour Director LE*
-
NEIN
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NEIN
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NEIN
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NEIN
-
Intel® Unision
-
NEIN
-
LG Control Centre
-
NEIN
-
LG Display Extension
-
NEIN
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NEIN
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NEIN
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
JA
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NEIN
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NEIN
-
LG Power Manager
-
NEIN
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NEIN
-
LG Security Guard
-
NEIN
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NEIN
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NEIN
-
LG Update Centre
-
NEIN
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
NEIN
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
NEIN
-
Nebo for LG
-
NEIN
-
PCmover Professional
-
NEIN
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NEIN
-
Wacom notes
-
NEIN
-
LG Smart Assistant
-
NEIN
-
LG Quick Guide
-
NEIN
-
LG Lively Theme
-
NEIN
ZUBEHÖR
-
Zubehör
-
Folio-Abdeckung, USB TYPE C TO C
ZERTIFIZIERT
-
Zertifiziert
-
N/A
EINGABEGERÄT
-
Tastatur
-
N/A
EINGANGS-/AUSGANGSANSCHLUSS
-
Kopfhörerausgang
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
N/A
-
USB Type C
-
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
Compliance-Informationen
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Notebook-Verbindung
-
USB-C (3.2 Gen2)
-
Weitere Anschlüsse
-
2 x USB-A (3.2 Gen1), 1 x RJ45, 2 x USB-C (3.2 Gen2, 1 x ausschließlich Stromversorgung) 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 (jeweils bis zu 4K @60Hz)
-
Maße in mm (B x H x T)
-
14,9 x 117,5 x 59
-
Maße inkl. Verpackung in mm (B x H x T)
-
235 x 116 x 27
-
Gewicht
-
113 g
-
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung
-
200 g
-
Farbe
-
Schwarz
ARTIKELINFORMATION
-
EAN
-
8806084084408
-
Garantie
-
12 Monate
Bewertungen
