Großbildschirm
Großbildschirm

Der beste Großbildfernseher von LG.

Der OLED-Großbildfernseher ist das Optimum aller LG TVs. Die unübertroffene Bildqualität im gewaltigen Maßstab bietet ein Betrachtungserlebnis, das Sie nirgendwo anders finden werden.

 

Zimmer mit Blick auf eine Stadt am Meer. Vor dem Fenster ist ein Fernseher installiert, der die Skyline einer Stadt zeigt. Neben dem Fernseher steht ein Stuhl.

Wodurch unterscheidet sich OLED von allen anderen?

Die Antwort lautet: durch selbstleuchtende Pixel. Unsere Technologie des selbstleuchtenden Displays bietet Ihnen das ultimative Betrachtungserlebnis. Anders als LED-Fernseher, die durch die Hintergrundbeleuchtungstechnologie eingeschränkt sind, warten die LG OLED TVs mit eindrucksvollem Realismus und einzigartigen Designs auf.

Erleben Sie OLED-Qualität im großen Stil.

Genießen Sie perfektes Schwarz, satte Farben und die Großartigkeit der selbstleuchtenden Pixel auf einer Vielzahl von Modellen mit riesigen 77-, 83- und 88-Zoll-Bildschirmen.

OLED-Fernseher mit 77, 83 und 88 Zoll und der Nahaufnahme eines Löwengesichts stehen jeweils diagonal vor einem dunkelblauen Wellenhintergrund.

Aufklappen und den passenden TV finden.

Table Caption
Features Z1 G1 C1 B1
Z1: Die Spitzenklasse unserer OLED TVs.
Z1: Die Spitzenklasse unserer OLED TVs.
G1: Unser bester 4K OLED TV.
G1: Unser bester 4K OLED TV.
C1: Unser beliebtester OLED TV.
C1: Unser beliebtester OLED TV.
B1: Unser brillanter Allround-OLED TV
B1: Unser brillanter Allround-OLED TV
Großer Bildschirm 8K (7.680 x 4.320), 88/77 Zoll 77 Zoll 77 Zoll, 83 Zoll 77 Zoll
Display 77, 88 Zoll 4K (3.840 x 2.160) 4K (3.840 x 2.160) 4K (3.840 x 2.160)
Audio 88 Zoll: 4.2-Kanal/80 W 77 Zoll: 4.2-Kanal/60 W 4.2-Kanal/60 W 2.2-Kanal/40 W 2.2-Kanal/40 W
Standfuß 88 Zoll: Standfuß 77 Zoll: Wandmontage Wandmontage Standfuß optional Standfuß Standfuß
Prozessor α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 8K α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K
Verarbeitung 100%ige Farbtreue/Farbvolumen AI Picture Pro AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro AI Sound Pro AI-Bildqualität AI-Sound
Ein großer Flachbildfernseher, montiert an einer rosafarbenen Wand, umgeben von schlichten Einrichtungsgegenständen. Der Bildschirm zeigt einen üppigen Wald.

TV-Simulator

Erfahren Sie, ob und wie ein großer Bildschirm in Ihren Raum passt.

Sie sind sich nicht sicher, welche Bildschirmgröße die richtige für Sie ist?

Geben Sie einfach die Abmessungen des betreffenden Zimmers in den

LG-TV-Simulator ein, um mehr über die tatsächliche Produktgröße zu erfahren

und herauszufinden, welcher Fernseher am besten in Ihren Raum passt.

Erfahren Sie, ob und wie ein großer Bildschirm in Ihren Raum passt. JETZT AUSPROBIEREN

Mehr Auswahl an ultragroßen OLED-, QNED- und NanoCell-Fernsehern

Selbstleuchtender OLED

88-, 83-, 77-Zoll-Display

OLED

QNED Mini LED

86-, 75-Zoll-Display

QNED

NanoCell

86-, 75-Zoll-Display

NANOCELL