LG Member days 2025

Quiz mitmachen, 12 % sparen und Xboom Earbud gewinnen!

Das Quiz endet am 1. Juni – nutze deine Chance!

Nur während der
LG Member Days

Erhaltte bis zu 12% Rabatt mit dem Quiz und 5% PayPal-Cashback auf ausgewählte Artikel!

Zusätzlich kostenloser Versand während der LG Member Days sichern!

Nur während der LG Member Days Teilnahmebedingungen

Gewinnspiel

Nehme am Quiz teil und sichere dir die Chance einen Xboom-Earbud zu gewinnen!

Nehme am Quiz teil und sichere dir die Chance einen Xboom-Earbud zu gewinnen! Teilnahmebedingungen

So verwendest du deinen Coupon

Bitte beachte die folgenden Informationen und Anweisungen – je nachdem, ob du eingeloggt bist oder nicht.

Bereits LG Mitglied?

Du hast einen verfügbaren Coupon.

*Mein LG > Meine Coupons

Noch kein LG Mitglied?

Registriere dich jetzt, um den Rabattcoupon zu erhalten. *E-Mail-Bestätigung erforderlich zur Aktivierung.

Nicht vergessen!

Genieße 12% Rabatt während der LG Member Days – nur für kurze Zeit!

Ratgeber zur Verlosung: Teilnahme & Gewinnerbenachrichtigung

NN XBOOM Earbuds zu gewinnen – gehörst du zu den Glücklichen?

So kannst du teilnehmen

Mit dem Herunterladen des Quiz-Coupons nimmst du automatisch an der Verlosung teil.

Bekanntgabe der Gewinner

Die Gewinner werden am N.

Juni bekannt gegeben.

So erhältst du deinen Gewinn

Gewinner erhalten eine separate Mitteilung zur Übermittlung ihrer Versandadresse.

Dein Coupon ist ab dem 2. Juni gültig!

Jetzt Countdown checken und Newsletter abonnieren und Infos zu den LG Member Days erhalten!

00 Tage 00 Stunden 00 Minuten 00 Sekunden

Sonderangebote

Exklusive Rabatte und Angebote – nur bei den LG Member Days!

24-Stunden-Flash-Angebot!

Top-Angebote zum unschlagbaren Preis

Exklusiver Rabatt auf LG.com

Spezial-Kombo mit höheren Rabatten

LGs Premium-Technologie zum besten Preis

Noch mehr Vorteile für LG Mitglieder!

Jetzt als Mitglied shoppen – exklusive Vorteile sichern!

Anmelden Weitere Vorteile entdecken

Exklusiver LG Member Newsletter

Mit unserem Newsletter vorab von exklusiven Aktionen- und Neuheiten erfahren!

Exklusive Events für LG-Mitglieder

Exklusive Angebote und Rabatte für LG Member

Kundenkonto

Dein Überblick und deine Kontrolle über Bestellungen und registrierte Produkte.